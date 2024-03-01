Machine Gun Kelly Has Seemingly Started Changing His Name Online

Calls for him to change his name began in 2022 over concerns that he was glorifying machine guns. Two fans named Chad and JT even protested at one of his concerts in September 2022, holding a sign that said, "Change Your Name!!!"
"We want to take out the 'Machine Gun' so we don't glorify machine guns," they explained, leading the "Wild Boy" rapper to ask what everyone else thought, to much applause.
Last year at the GQ Men of the Year event, he asked if he could simply be called "machine" — however, it looks as if he's changed his mind about that, too.
He's now going by "MGK" on streaming platforms, including Spotify, Tidal, Apple Music, and YouTube. He also made it his display name on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter.
It's not the only major change he's made lately, either. The rapper — who was born Colson Baker — also recently got a blackout tattoo on his torso "for spiritual purposes."