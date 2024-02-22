Skip To Content
BuzzFeed Homepage
Sign In
Search BuzzFeed

Machine Gun Kelly Unveiled A Seriously Drastic Blackout Tattoo That Has To Be Seen

"I had a breakdown and tatted my entire body except one line."

Natasha Jokic
by Natasha Jokic

BuzzFeed Staff

Machine Gun Kelly unveiled a drastic new tattoo.

Machine Gun Kelly posing in a black sweater and sunglasses at an event with sponsor logos and Grammy statues in the background
Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic

MGK has long been known for being covered in colorful ink, especially over his torso:

Emma Mcintyre / NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images, Ethan Miller

However, yesterday he took to Instagram to unveil his complete new blackout tattoo. "For spiritual purposes only," he captioned the post.

Initially, one might think that perhaps this was simply makeup for a promotional shot — but tattoo artist Roxx shared a picture of her work, captioning it, "Never met a tougher one."

Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic, Taylor Hill / Getty Images

"Thanks for the joy and the pain," MGK, also known as Colson Baker, replied.

Verified account machinegunkelly posted a message with an emoji sequence: thumbs up, relieved face, and skull, followed by &quot;thanks for the joy and the pain.&quot;
Roxx / Via instagram.com

Plus, you can see part of it peeking out at recent events:

Machine Gun Kelly in a punk-inspired outfit talking with Bobby Brown, who&#x27;s wearing a sparkling jacket, at an event. Others present
Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Furthermore, in his new song "dont let me go," MGK raps, "I had a breakdown and tatted my entire body except one line."

Summarized text: &quot;Person describes getting their entire body tattooed except one line, claiming everything is fine.&quot;
Genius

Blackout tattoos can be polarizing at the best of times, so it's unsurprising that the comments on MGK's own tattoos ranged:

Four social media comments with emoji reactions, showing support and enthusiasm for an unspecified subject
Machine Gun Kelly / Via instagram.com