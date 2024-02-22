Machine Gun Kelly Unveiled A Seriously Drastic Blackout Tattoo That Has To Be Seen

Trending badgeTrendingCelebrity·Posted 1 hour agoMachine Gun Kelly Unveiled A Seriously Drastic Blackout Tattoo That Has To Be Seen"I had a breakdown and tatted my entire body except one line."by Natasha JokicBuzzFeed StaffLinkFacebookPinterestTwitterMail Machine Gun Kelly unveiled a drastic new tattoo. Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic MGK has long been known for being covered in colorful ink, especially over his torso: Emma Mcintyre / NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images, Ethan Miller However, yesterday he took to Instagram to unveil his complete new blackout tattoo. "For spiritual purposes only," he captioned the post. View this photo on Instagram Roxx / Via Instagram: @machinegunkelly Initially, one might think that perhaps this was simply makeup for a promotional shot — but tattoo artist Roxx shared a picture of her work, captioning it, "Never met a tougher one." Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic, Taylor Hill / Getty Images "Thanks for the joy and the pain," MGK, also known as Colson Baker, replied. Roxx / Via instagram.com Plus, you can see part of it peeking out at recent events: Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for The Recording Academy Furthermore, in his new song "dont let me go," MGK raps, "I had a breakdown and tatted my entire body except one line." Genius Blackout tattoos can be polarizing at the best of times, so it's unsurprising that the comments on MGK's own tattoos ranged: Machine Gun Kelly / Via instagram.com