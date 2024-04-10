JoJo Siwa Got Candid About The Alleged Incident With Her Ex That Left Her With "Trauma"

To promote her new song "Karma," she's been doing a TON of interviews and press, including an episode of Alex Cooper's podcast Call Her Daddy.
During the episode, they discussed a range of topics, including JoJo's past relationships.
And while JoJo didn't mention her ex by name, she did speak very candidly about her "very public" relationship. "My last relationship was very public, by both of our choice," JoJo said. "Our getting together was very public, our official relationship was very public, our breakup was very public."
"There has been a lot that went down, that if this microphone wasn't on, I would tell you what she did, what she told me anonymously, but I had to have my security team handle it, and I found out it was her," she added, saying the relationship left her with trauma that has followed her into her present-day life.
JoJo also briefly detailed the alleged incident that went down with her and her ex online. "At first, I had a weird gut instinct, and I was like, 'I bet it's—,'" she recalled. "I sent it to my team, and he was like, 'We need to have a call, because it is somebody that was very, very close to you that did this.' And I knew. And at first, I was like, 'Okay, eh. Whatever.' Then I was like, 'Wait, that's actually not okay.' And then it didn't hit me again until I tried to date again."
"It built a trauma I didn't even know I have. Until now I'm like, 'Oh, that's why you can't talk to a girl, because of that.' It's hard, I'm very focused right now. I'm very into my art, I'm very into my career, so I'm very lucky I have that to preoccupy me. But I love love," she said.
Alex continued to ask JoJo why she couldn't share more about the relationship, to which JoJo simply replied, "It's a whole-ass legal thing behind closed doors."
At the time of her breakup with Avery, JoJo posted a video saying that she was used "for views and for clout." "I got tricked into being told I was loved, and I got fucking played," she added.
However, in a statement, Avery said, "From my perspective, me and JoJo left on great terms and are still friends. The relationship was very real, and I have nothing but love for JoJo and her family. I'm still very hurt that JoJo broke up with me. And I'm saddened and confused by the situation."
Listen to JoJo's full Call Her Daddy episode here.