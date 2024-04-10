JoJo Siwa Got Candid About The Alleged Incident With Her Ex That Left Her With "Trauma"

JoJo also briefly detailed the alleged incident that went down with her and her ex online. "At first, I had a weird gut instinct, and I was like, 'I bet it's—,'" she recalled. "I sent it to my team, and he was like, 'We need to have a call, because it is somebody that was very, very close to you that did this.' And I knew. And at first, I was like, 'Okay, eh. Whatever.' Then I was like, 'Wait, that's actually not okay.' And then it didn't hit me again until I tried to date again."