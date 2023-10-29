If you've been on social media this weekend, you've seen how stars are already dressing up for Halloween. Yesterday, I did a post about all the great costumes so far.
Well, I was researching more people to add to that list when I noticed a trend of celebrity couples dressing up together — so I decided to write that up, too. Here are some of the cutest celebrity couple Halloween costumes of 2023.
1: Megan Fox and MGK as The Bride and Gogo Yubari from Kill Bill:
2. Megan and MGK again as characters from Death Note: