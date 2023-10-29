13 Celebrity Couples Who Wore Matching Costumes For Halloween 2023

Megan and MGK are taking it.

Chelsea Stewart
BuzzFeed Staff

If you've been on social media this weekend, you've seen how stars are already dressing up for Halloween. Yesterday, I did a post about all the great costumes so far.

Well, I was researching more people to add to that list when I noticed a trend of celebrity couples dressing up together — so I decided to write that up, too. Here are some of the cutest celebrity couple Halloween costumes of 2023.

1: Megan Fox and MGK as The Bride and Gogo Yubari from Kill Bill:

Megan Fox and MGK dressed as The Bride and Gogo
Michael Kovac / Getty Images for Casamigos
Megan Fox and MGK as Gogo and The Bride
Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images for Casamigos

2. Megan and MGK again as characters from Death Note:

MGK and Megan Fox in costume
Rachpoot / GC Images
MGK and Megan Fox in costume
Rachpoot / GC Images

3. Hailey and Justin Bieber as The Flintstones:

Closeup of Hailey and Justin Bieber
Rachpoot / GC Images
Closeup of Justin and Hailey Bieber
Rachpoot / GC Images

4. Halsey and Avan Jogia in gothic wear:

5. Halle Bailey and DDG as Janet Jackson and Tupac Shakur in Poetic Justice:

6. Austin Butler and Kaia Gerber as Andy Warhol and Edie Sedgwick:

Kaia Gerber and Austin Butler in costume
Michael Kovac / Getty Images for Casamigos
Kaia Gerber and Austin Butler in costume
Michael Kovac / Getty Images for Casamigos

7. Paris Hilton and Carter Reum as Britney Spears and her pilot beau from the "Toxic" music video:

Paris Hilton and Carter Reum in costume
Rachpoot / GC Images
Paris Hilton and Carter Reum in costume
Alberto E. Rodriguez / WireImage

8. Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber as Danny and Sandy from Grease:

Rande Gerber and Cindy Crawford as Danny and Sandy
Michael Kovac / Getty Images for Casamigos
Rande Gerber and Cindy Crawford as Danny and Sandy from &quot;Grease&quot;
Michael Kovac / Getty Images for Casamigos

9. Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos in Day of the Dead-inspired costumes:

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos in costume
Arturo Holmes / Getty Images
Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos in costume
Arturo Holmes / Getty Images

10. Shauna Robertson and Edward Norton as Victoria and David Beckham:

Michael Kovac / Getty Images for Casamigos
Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images for Casamigos

11. Camila Mendes and Rudy Mancuso as Mario and Luigi:

12. Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams as Seemingly Ranch and Ketchup:

Sara Jaye / Getty Images for SONIC Drive-In
Sara Jaye / Getty Images for SONIC Drive-In

13. And finally, Jenna Dewan and Steve Kazee as Kim and Edward from Edward Scissorhands:

Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images for Casamigos
Alberto E. Rodriguez / WireImage

Did I miss anyone? Tell me in the comments below!