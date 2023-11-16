Skip To Content
BuzzFeed Homepage
Sign In
Search BuzzFeed
  • Viral badge

The "Modern Family" Cast Had A Reunion Last Night, And They Honestly Seem Like A Real Family

I know it's only been three years, but this is making me emotional...

Jen Abidor
by Jen Abidor

BuzzFeed Staff

It's been over three years since Modern Family ended back in April 2020, but the cast is still super close and hang out with each other all the time.

But apparently, the very large cast hasn't had a full-on Modern Family reunion party together — until now. The whole main cast (with the exception of Dunphy patriarch Ty Burrell and Jeremy Maguire, who played Joe) and show creators Steve Levitan and Chris Lloyd reunited last night at Sofía Vergara's house for their "first reunion," and honestly, the whole thing is making me emotional.

The stars shared soooo many fun pics from the night, and honestly, it just seemed like it could be a very special and epic episode of the show.

It really looked like a blast!

Sofia and Jesse laughing on the floor at the party
Instagram/Jesse Tyler Ferguson / Via instagram.com

Each of the mini families even posed for pics together, and truly, where does the time go?! Here's Gloria, Manny, and Jay on the show in Season 1:

Rico Rodriguez, Sofia Vergara, and Ed O&#x27;Neill in a scene from &quot;Modern Family&quot;
ABC

And here's Rico Rodriguez, Sofía, and Ed O'Neill now:

Rico Rodriguez, Sofia Vergara, and Ed O&#x27;Neill
Instagram/Jesse Tyler Ferguson / Via instagram.com

Jay and Gloria back together again is so sweet:

Here's Phil, Claire, Haley, Alex, and Luke on the show in Season 1:

ABC

And here's Ariel Winter, Sarah Hyland, Nolan Gould, and Julie Bowen now:

Ariel Winter, Sarah Hyland, Nolan Gould, and Julie Bowen
Instagram/Jesse Tyler Ferguson / Via instagram.com

And here's Mitch, Cam, and Lily in Season 3 on the show:

Screenshot from &quot;Modern Family&quot;
ABC

And here's Eric Stonestreet, Aubrey Anderson-Emmons, and Jesse Tyler Ferguson now:

Eric Stonestreet, Aubrey Anderson-Emmons, and Jesse Tyler Ferguson
Instagram/Jesse Tyler Ferguson / Via instagram.com

And here's Jay and his kids just for fun:

Julie Bowen, Ed O&#x27;Neill, and Jesse Tyler Ferguson
Instagram/Jesse Tyler Ferguson / Via instagram.com

While Ty Burrell wasn't able to make it, he was honored with a framed photo of himself in attendance instead:

Jesse and Sarah holding a photo of Ty Burrell
Instagram/Sofia Vergara / Via instagram.com

And yes, Sofía has a framed copy of that picture of Gloria and Claire from the show.

The cast even took a moment to give a shoutout to their costar in a cute video where everyone said they missed him and Sarah even shouted, "I love you, Dad!"

Honestly, there really should have been a solution for that:

Commenter asks where is phil dunphy&#x27;s telepresence robot when you need it
Instagram/Sofia Vergara / Via instagram.com

Anyway, you can catch me watching Modern Family reruns again until the next one!