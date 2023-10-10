BuzzFeed Shopping logoBuzzFeed Shopping logo
    45 Deals On Products With Over 10,000 5-Star Ratings To Check Out Before Fall Prime Day Ends

    These products are beloved by many, so you might as well hop on that bandwagon while these babies are on sale.

    Amber Usher
    BuzzFeed Staff

    Genevieve Scarano
    BuzzFeed Staff

    Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days sale event (or, as we like to call it, Fall Prime Day) ends tonight! There are more deals than you could ever begin to look through on your own...so that's where we come in!

    We waded through the mountains of bargains for you and found some of the best deals in every category.

    FYI — deals move *fast*. We’ll do our best to keep this post and imagery as up-to-date as possible, but we can’t catch everything immediately. Check back throughout the day to see our latest updates as the deals change!

    Note: To get these deals you have to be a Prime member, so if you aren’t already, sign up for a free 30 day trial here

    1. 35% off Crest 3D Whitestrips which are a quick and easy way to make sure your smile is as dazzling as possible and boost your confidence.

    Hands opening the box of strips
    Amazon

    It comes with 44 strips total: enough for 20 regular treatments and two one-hour express treatments

    Promising review: "I haven't used Crest White Strips in over 5 years. Since then my teeth have stayed really white and I frequently get compliments or questions on how I get my teeth so white. I decided to get a box to boost the whiteness of my teeth. Wow, I was shocked on how much these have improved! Before the strips were really flimsy, hard to remove from the package and were really hard to keep on your teeth — the old ones would slip or bunch up. These are such an improvement! The new strips remove easily from the plastic they are on. The strips are REALLY adhesive! These will not budge! Since I've purchased I have only used about 4 times and I can already notice a difference. Other people have noticed too. I think these are well worth the money and work as good as a professional treatment, I have had friends who have done professional treatments and their teeth are not as white as mine. I highly recommend these to anyone who wants a brighter/whiter smile!" —Vanessa5o5

    Price: $29.99 (originally $49.99)

    2. 53% off Tozo earbuds over 230,000 reviewers gave five stars. These earbuds offer over 10 hours of playtime so you can listen to your music while working or listen in on a Teams meeting without the risk of your headphones dying mid-meeting.

    rose gold tozo earbuds
    amazon.com

    Check out a TikTok of them if you're not yet convinced!

    Promising review: "Okay these are by far the best earbuds I’ve ever used. No exaggeration. My husband had these in his Amazon cart a couple of months ago but never checked out. Well it’s about to be Christmas soon, so I chose to get these on the sly for him. When they came in I wanted to make sure everything was working correctly before wrapping them up for Christmas. The sound quality is absolutely perfect, the noice cancellation is AMAZING! They were on low and the sound was crystal clear. I asked my 6-year-old son to talk so I could see how well they canceled out noise and I couldn’t hear him, so I told him to shout and I still couldn’t hear him at all. My husband will absolutely love these!! Also, now I need to get myself a pair as well! Definitely happy with my purchase!" —Ashley Haley

    Price: $18.99+ (originally $39.99; available in four styles)

    3. Or 24% off the new 2nd Gen AirPods Pro for when you're on one of those long-haul flights and want to tune out that crying baby two rows down — they have active noise cancellation, spatial audio, three silicone tips for customized fit, and over 24 hours of listening time with the included case.

    Amazon, amazon.com

    Promising review: "First, I’d like to say I wear the 'ear buds' for about 4-5 hours every day regardless of the brand: gym, work, jogging, calls, etc. AirPods Pro were a defining product for Apple but the lack of battery life truly disappointed me. I’ve owned many others… and in my opinion, the first generation AirPods Pro set a standard for wireless earbuds. This new, 2nd generation has only improved upon what I thought was the best (for $250 ~). The AirPods Pro 2 take everything great about the first generation, refines and amplifies it, and demonstrates it proudly. I highly recommended these over every other product within the same price range. And now I have the battery life I always needed and desired!" —Justin

    Price: $189 (originally $249)

    4. 29% off an iRobot Roomba with the power to take care of all the dirty work so you can have *extra* time for something else — maybe binge-watching Love Is Blind. This robot vacuum features home mapping, which means it can navigate you space with ease and clean more efficiently. And if you hate emptying vacuum bins (who doesn't), you'll love the self-emptying feature.

    Amazon, amazon.com

    Promising review: "I bought this because my daughter is a toddler and currently hates the sound of the vacuum cleaner, and I also hate vacuuming. So it was a win-win situation for me. I did debate whether to get it at first because it was so pricey, but it truly is worth it. My daughter isn’t scared of the Roomba and hardly even notices it when it is cleaning, which has helped out a great deal. My dog, who used to bark at the vacuum, doesn’t even seem to notice this one either. Sometimes I forget about it because it is so quiet. The smart map feature is a lifesaver and allows me to clean anywhere I want in the house. This especially helps in the kitchen/living room, where messes tend to happen daily in my house. This device has changed my life as a mom, and I don't ever see me not having one in the future." —Shauna Schroer

    Price: $569.95 (originally $799.99)

    5. 43% off the cult-favorite Cosrx Snail Mucin Power Essence, which is formulated with 96.3% snail secretion that is perfectly lightweight and hydrating for all skin types. This essence leaves a nice glow and keeps skin visibly smooth after a few uses. No wonder it has over 30,000 5-star ratings!

    Amazon, amazon.com

    The snail mucin is obtained in a safe way, so no snails are harmed!

    Promising review: "I’ve been using this morning and night for about two weeks and I can say I understand the hype! My skin looks better than it has in so long. Firstly, the texture surprised me. When you think snail mucin, you think slimy and gross. This wasn’t sticky or slimy whatsoever. I was afraid it was gonna leave my skin feeling gross and slippery. Surprisingly, my skin drank it right up! No residue whatsoever and it’s a nice primer before makeup. I have oily skin and it’s helped with that as well. My skin is so soft, with a nice healthy glow. I’ve noticed my red spots from past acne is fading and my skin just overall looks great. Highly recommend!" —Sarah D.

    Price: $14.30 (originally $25)

    6. 51% off a portable car vacuum — a must-have for car owners who become the designated driver to the park and beach as soon as the temperature hits 60 degrees. This vacuum, which has 160,000+ 5-star ratings, is only 2.4 lbs, comes with three different-sized attachments, and plugs into your vehicle's 12-V Aux outlet.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "This portable vacuum is ammmmmazing! I love all of the attachments to get the hard to reach spots! It gets the job done! TikTok made me buy it! If you are on the fence about this one, do it! Hit that "buy now" button. You will not be disappointed. Never putting quarters in a timed vacuum again. There is never enough time, and you rush around trying to beat the timer. Or is that just me? Haha!" —Abigail

    Price: $19.58 (originally $39.99; available in four colors and styles)

    7. 41% off a set of eight fridge organizer bins for making it easier to actually take stock of what's in there, so you can get to that guac before it goes bad.

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I finally organized my refrigerator. I love how it came out. The bins are nice and clear so you can see everything, and the sturdiness is incredible. Definitely would recommend. I will be buying more to organize other things in the kitchen and bathroom."—Amazon Customer

    Price: $17.99 (originally $30.68)

    8. Up to 59% off a pair of Levi's uber-popular 311 Shaping Skinny Jeans designed with a mid-rise and a medium amount of stretch for a perfect and comfy fit every time you slip them on.

    the reviewer in the jeans
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Ok, I’m SHOCKED by how much I love these jeans!! For reference, I’m a very athletic build- 5’4” 39-27-39 measurements, very thick thighs. Buying jeans can be a nightmare. I recently purchased some $150 jeans designed for athletic builds and they don’t stack up to these. The fabric is medium-thick so it smooths you out and holds you in, with a really nice amount of stretch. Sizing- according to the size chart I should have been in a 29 or 30 with a 27 inch waist and 39 inch hips, however I’m a 4/27 probably 90% of the time in other jeans so I just went ahead and purchased my usual size (27) and it’s a perfect fit. I will absolutely be back for more colors!!" —DC

    Price: $28.46+ (originally: $69.50+; available in women's standard sizes 24–40, plus sizes 34-40, in three lengths, and 22 styles)

    9. Up to 57% off select Crocs (including up to 39% off Classic Crocs) that are lightweight and durable, so you can wear them for hours without feeling weighed down. Plus, they come in a TON of colors to match every outfit in your closet making them PERF for any situation.

    The off white crocs on a reviewer&#x27;s feet
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "The hype is real! I use to think Crocs are just so ugly! But after seeing so many friends wearing them, I finally had to try and wow they are really comfy and versatile. I took them camping and I hiked and went into the lake with them! Just so comfy and so easy to wear. I easily slip them on when needing to walk my dog. I can see why so many people are obsess with them! Worth a try!" —Denise M.

    Get the classic Crocs for $29.35+ (originally $49.99; available in sizes 4–19 and multiple colors) and shop all the Croc deals here

    10. Up to 55% off a massage gun to instantly melt away the tension from your neck that feels like a brick, and knots in your shoulders that seem just not to budge. Get ready to say *ahhh* in pure relaxation bliss. 🙌🏽

    reviewer holding the black massage gun in their hand
    amazon.com

    Check out a TikTok of the massager in action. 

    Promising review: "I was looking for something to deal with my chronic and debilitating sciatic nerve pain. I saw someone use a similar device at my gym and decided to give it a shot. It has been short of a miracle. I have been using it daily after work when I am most stressed and along with gentle stretches, it has helped SO much. This one was fairly priced, the size is perfect for me to carry it in my bag after long car rides, and there are different speeds, which I also like. I'm really happy with it. My husband is too." —Eileen Fuentes

    Price: $49.99+ (originally $89.99+; available in four styles)

    11. 54% off an Echo Dot smart speaker with clock powered by Alexa that brilliantly makes it easier to stay organized and on track throughout your morning. With voice commands, you can ask for the weather, news updates, and traffic reports. It can also set alarms and timers, control smart home devices such as lights or thermostats, and provide reminders accessible from your calendar.

    Model controlling the Echo Dot speaker
    Amazon

    Promising review: "I’ve always had an Echo Dot, but I love this version better! The sound (specifically bass) is louder, and Alexa recognizes your voice faster with this version." —Faith Adjei-Sarpong

    Price: $22.99 (originally $49.99; available in three colors)

    12. 25% off a Macbook Air laptop (it comes down to under $800 its best price ever!) — an excellent deal if your old laptop is getting a bit old and slow! This has all the features you need — 18 hours of battery life, a 13.3 inch retina display, and the user-friendly experience you love from Apple.

    The gold laptop
    Amazon

    Promising review: "I've owned a bunch of Macs since 1995. This is by far my favorite. Tried a MBP because that's what I've been used to and because of the bigger screen. After using the Air for a week, I couldn't go back to the MBP. Too big, too clunky. This MBA is simply perfect. Great screen, size, screen, speed, everything you could ask for in a laptop. No wonder it gets such amazing reviews. Yeah, this is the one to get." —James

    Price: $749.99 (originally $999; available in gold, silver, and gray finishes)

    13. 53% off a leakproof Bentgo five-compartment bento box to really upgrade the packed lunch game and end the suffering of cleaning the bottoms of soggy, spilled-in lunchboxes. With 46K+ 5-star reviews, you can't go wrong with this lunchtime essential.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Take a look at some of our picks for awesome Amazon lunch boxes, too!

    Promising review: "We have had the Bentgo plastic lunch boxes for a long time now and we absolutely ADORE them! Seriously, I will never use another brand of lunch boxes again! Never. Ever. We started by just buying one Bentgo lunchbox for each child to see if it was something that would work for our busy family. We are so glad we did. All we could think was, why in the world did we not do this before? It was totally worth the investment. The plastic Bentgo lunch boxes were just the right size for our kids. The portion sections of the boxes were great and we love how the lunchbox comes in just two simple pieces. No more washing three to four containers and lids from each lunchbox every day per kid. We went from washing a total of more than 10+ containers and an additional 10+ lids a day (three school kids) to only washing three. The best part is that they rinse off so easily. They are even dishwasher safe! They are so easy to wash that our kids wash their own lunch boxes and we check them. Plus no leaks! —Review Queen

    Price: $18.99 (originally $39.99; available in eight colors)

    14. Up to 42% off a set of breathable cooling bed sheets for when you enjoy snuggling all night with your S.O. but do not enjoy feeling like you're sleeping on a bed of coals because your partner is a human heater. The soft moisture-wicking material will prevent sweaty nights so you can still have a good night's sleep without waking up in a puddle of sweat in the morning.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "OK I don't often write reviews but I had to say that these sheets DO keep you cool and comfy. I have several sets of fancy sheets and these give all of them a run for their money. I've been using them a week, so I'd like to see how they hold up over time versus other more expensive sets, but I've been very satisfied so far. I got the coral color and it's very pretty. Buy with confidence." —MissN

    Price: $29.72+ (originally $50.97 for the queen; available in sizes twin–California king, plus sheet sets with deep pockets for taller mattresses and 40 colors and patterns)

    15. And 40% off Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillows because, if we’re being honest (and I like to think we’ve reached a point in our relationship where we can be blunt), you and I both know the ones you've been sleeping on are starting to resemble Flat Stanley. It’s time for you to upgrade your sleeping situation.

    two fluffy bed pillows
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I purchased them two years ago. They are the most wonderful and comfy pillows I've ever had. When I read the reviews saying they washed up badly, I was ready to buy new ones. Lo and behold, I washed them and dried them in the dryer, and they turned out great. I just have the older type stackable washer and dryer set, not large, just regular sized. I put both pillows in the washer on gentle, then put both pillows in the dryer. I ran the dryer on medium heat and ran the cycle several times, just to make sure. I'm happy they turned out so well 'cause I love these pillows!" —T. Rune

    Price: $36.60+ (originally $60.99; available in Standard/Queen or King sizing) 

    Clip the 40% off coupon before checking out to get the discounted price!

    16. 37% off a ChomChom hair roller that works so well to remove pet hair, it will make you say, "Oh yeah, my rug was that color!" Unlike a normal lint roller, the ChomChom does not contain sticky adhesive, which means it can be used over and over again.

    The reviewer holding up a giant hair ball collected from roller
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Where has this been all my life!! We have one long-haired cat and three dogs — suffice it to say, shedding hair is a big problem on every cloth-like surface in our home. No more vacuuming the couches and chairs like wild when you have this around. This picks up hair quickly and easily when used correctly (fast back-and-forth motion). I will never not have this in our house!" —Shelby Cipolla

    Price: $19.99 (originally $31.95) 

    17. 50% off a set of hair claw clips that you'll want in every color. They have a super cute matte finish that looks great with any outfit, and they're big enough to hold even thick, long, and/or curly hair. It's like a little hair fortress, keeping everything exactly where you want it.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    See them in action on TikTok here.

    Promising review: "I will admit I bought these from seeing them on TikTok and I needed new clips for my thick hair. I am not disappointed and beyond glad I got them. The colors are gorgeous and they stay put without hurting my head. I'm very impressed." —Jessica

    Price: $6.98+ (originally $13.99; available in 14 sets)

    18. 44% off Elizabeth Mott's waterproof eyeshadow primer — it laughs in the face of oily lids and creases, since its paraben-free formula features a sebum-controlling powder that locks in your shadow. (And you're not going to want to skip out on this step if you're looking for your pigment to really pop.)

    amazon.com

    And it's cruelty-free!

    Promising review: "So let me start by saying, I have used nearly every eyeshadow primer available. From high end to low...they don't hold a candle to Thank Me Later. I have very oily skin. Using this primer, shadow lasts a full eight hours or more. I could get maybe five or six out of the other brands, if I was lucky. I got this as a sample in my Ipsy bag, and I had to buy the full-size product straight away! I couldn't be happier with my purchase. Thank you, Elizabeth Mott, for finally making a primer that lasts! I love this stuff!" —Melissa Mae

    Price: $11.19 (originally $20)

    19. Up to 38% off a Revlon dual dryer and brush because we've all been there struggling to hold a brush in one hand and a hair dryer in the other. With this gift sent from heaven, you can kiss the days of sore arms and tangled hair buh-bye.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "OH MY LANTA. PURCHASE THIS NOW. YOU WILL NOT REGRET IT. I found this one TikTok and saw the gal's review and had to buy it. I have thick hair, and this dries my hair in less than 15 minutes. PLUS, I don’t have to fuss with a straightener or a curling iron if I don’t want to!! It leaves my hair so soft and shiny and gives it SO MUCH VOLUME! I recommend this to ANYONE I talk to about it. Seriously, my favorite styling tool. Seriously, so in love." —Sydney

    Price: $27.91+ (originally $44.99; available in five colors)

    20. 50% off a stainless steel automatic water fountain because it turns out that these fancy felines prefer running water over boring still water. So, to quench their thirst and keep them purring, get them their own personal waterfall.

    a cat drinking from the white automatic water fountain
    amazon.com

    The front of the fountain has both a water level window and an LED light so you can always tell when you need to refill it!

    Promising review: "It’s a hit! My cat likes to drink water from the drip water system and didn’t always drink enough. Purchased this fountain and she took to it instantly. It seems well made and simply constructed. The led blue to red color change is pretty cool and a great reminder to clean and change the water. Lastly, the package includes cleaning tools and three filter pads sealing the deal. The circular pads are a common size and shape, giving you purchase options." —UrbanPhx

    Price: $19.99 (originally $39.99)

    21. Up to 30% off a Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask, aka a little spa treatment for your lips while you snooze away. This mask is packed with antioxidants and nourishing ingredients like coconut oil, shea butter, and murumuru butter. You'll be having the sweetest of dreams knowing you're waking up with soft supple lips.

    model holding purple container of the Laneige lip mask
    Amazon

    Promising review: "I just had to write a review because for years I’ve suffered from severe chapped lips no matter the season. I’ve spent hundreds of dollars searching for a product that would help, prevent or even soften my lips without success until now. Immediately after putting this product on I knew my search was over. And by day 2 I knew I would be a customer for life. My lips stay moist from sun up to sun down and works perfectly as a base to lipsticks or my preference long wear lip color. I highly recommend this product for soft, chap free lips." —Angela Austin

    Price: $16.80 (originally $24; available in eight scents, four of which are on sale)

    The Laneige Glowy Lip Balm is also 30% off for $12.60!

    22. 50% off a LifeStraw personal water filter to ensure you have access to clean water while hiking, camping, or in an emergency situation. The filter is effective at removing 99.999% of bacteria and protozoa from water, making it safe to drink. It is also small and lightweight, making it easy to carry with you wherever your adventures may take you.

    a person using the lifestraw to drink from a pond
    Amazon

    Note: If you’re immunocompromised, be sure to read all the package instructions to make sure it’s safe for you.

    Promising review: "This thing is no joke! I took it backpacking on Maine's Bigelow range. When I ran out of the water I brought, I was A-OK with this. On top of one of the lower peaks, I drank from the most disgusting looking crevice filled with brown scum. I thought, this is going to be safe, but taste horrid. WRONG. TASTED LIKE THE FRESHEST SPRING WATER." —Amazon Customer

    Price: $9.99 (originally $19.95)

    23. Up to 57% off an Angry Mama microwave cleaner for when you've had enough of your instant noodles having a faint tang from the burnt-on spaghetti sauce. All you have to do is fill her up with water and vinegar, pop her in the microwave, and within minutes the steam will soften up all the stuck-on food and you can wipe it away with ease.

    amazon.com

    Promising reviews: "Our work microwave was so disgusting I wanted to throw it out. Or thought I would need a Hazmat suit to clean it. I literally put Angry mama in for seven minutes and everything just wiped right off. It was amazing. Then I put angry mama on top of the microwave it’s a funny reminder to everyone at work to keep the microwave clean. Highly recommend!" —Bridget

    "TikTok made me buy this! Love it!!! It does work! Cleaned my microwave! It’s hilarious to see this angry mama blowing off the steam! Hahaaa." —Leah

    Price: $6.89 (originally $15.99; available in four colors)

    24. 44% off a Ring video doorbell and stick-up cam combo to keep a careful watch over rambunctious, curious puppies or your front door when you're not home. Reviewers swear by this home essential, which is easy to install and provides clear footage, and gave it 140K+ 5-star ratings.

    Amazon

    Negesti Kaudo says: "I bought a Ring doorbell cam + stick-up cam bundle because I’ve been wanting to upgrade my doorbell cam and be able to watch my puppy get up to shenanigans from the hallway (I currently have a stick-up cam in the living room)."

    Promising review: "After buying it, I can't imagine how I went so long without it. I feel safer at home, and I never miss anyone at my door anymore. The 30-day trial was terrific. I now pay for the monthly cost, $10. That's pretty cheap for peace of mind. Had to recharge it about every six weeks, so that's not bad. Overall, I would highly recommend!" —becca

    Price: $99.99 (originally $179.99; available in two colors)

    25. 40% off a reviewer-beloved veggie chopper bound to cut down your cooking time because (in my opinion) prepping your fresh ingredients takes the most time. This handy gadget allows you to chop, slice, and julienne your veggies in record time. This chopper also features a built-in storage container to prevent messy countertops.

    Amazon, amazon.com

    This chopper comes with four interchangeable blades: a small and large dice blade, a spiral blade, and a ribbon blade.

    Check out a TikTok of the veggie chopper in action.

    Promising review: "Makes life so much easier. I can't imagine chopping onions or bell peppers by hand anymore, and it does so much more. We used to have a Prepworks chopper which was a similar idea, but you had to press so hard to chop, and it broke after not too long. This one requires very little effort to cut through the food and it has a generous container." —Amazon Customer

    Price: $23.95 (originally $39.99)

    26. Up to 40% off a pair of Adidas Cloudfoam sneakers sure to make your daily trek *much* more bearable. Whether you're a student walking to class on campus or at Disney for a family vacay, these shoes will have you looking stylish while walking on air.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Some reviewers say they run a bit small, so you may want to size up.

    Promising review: "I absolutely LOVE these shoes. They're not supportive enough for running, but for everything else, they're comfortable, light, and easy to slip on. I had a knee sprain and am recovering and these shoes are perfect to get around in. They're not clunky AT ALL...almost like slippers. I love them and for the price, will buy more. They do run small tho." —Desen Fulmer

    Price: $50.98+ (originally $75; available in women's sizes 5–11 and 44 colors/styles)

    27. 43% off (plus an additional $10 off!) a cookware set made with nonstick granite material to ensure your food won't stick making cleanup a breeze. Plus, when the handles are detached you can easily stack the pots and pans on top of each other saving valuable storage space in your kitchen.

    Cooking set in a cream white color
    Amazon

    The 11-piece set comes with an 8-inch frying pan, a 10-inch frying pan, a 10-inch sauté pan, a 2-quart saucepan, a 3-quart sauce pan, two fridge storage lids, two silicone lids, and two removable handles.

    Promising review: "Very cute set of pots and pans. They are compact and store well; the removable handles are genius. Good quality. I haven’t really had food stick, and they wash easily. Very happy with this purchase!" —Amazon Customer

    Price: An 11-piece set for $69.89 (originally $139.99; available in various set options and colors) 

    Clip the $10 off coupon before checking out to get the discounted price!

    28. 40% off a bottle of Peripera Ink Velvet lip tint radiating major old Hollywood vibes😍. Reviewers say it's so pigmented you only need one swipe and you're good to go. The amazing part is this tint staying on all day, even through your morning coffee ☕️ and lunchtime burrito 🌯. You'll feel like Marilyn Monroe walking down the street with all these 10s across the board!

    A customer review photo of them wearing and holding the bottle for Ink Velvet 05
    amazon.com

    A few reviewers compare the rosy nude shade to Charlotte Tilbury's popular Pillow Talk lipstick; other similar products mentioned include YSL Velvet Cream and Tartist Creamy Matte Lip Paint.

    Promising review: "This is velvet, full coverage without feeling like glue on your lips. It does transfer. The color is very pigmented so what you see is what you get. Honestly one of the best lip color products I've ever used, I put this above Charlotte Tilbury." —Lexi Lee

    Price: $5.94+ (originally $9.90; available in 44 shades)

    29. 57% off a waterproof pouch made to protect your phone while you swim with dolphins, high five a sea turtle, or when you fall off a Jet Ski in Miami. (Or was that just me?)

    Amazon, amazon.com

    It also comes with a lanyard so you can wear it around your neck. Fits all smartphones up to 7" diagonal size.

    Promising review: "This product is incredible. I purchased to use while in Key West for an iPhone 6, iPhone 6 plus, and Galaxy S6 Edge and it fits perfectly for each phone (but a little more snug with the iPhone 6 plus). It is completely waterproof and takes great photos and video through the case but you have to press record prior to submerging the case underwater. My family went snorkeling and kept the case with the phone inside submerged almost the entire time and had no issues with leakage. My family and I got stopped numerous times being asked where we purchased this product. Perfect even if just on the beach and you do not want to get sand or sunscreen on your phone and want to still take photos/text/browse the internet while on the beach. I will be purchasing this for everyone in my family as it has become a travel must-have! I highly recommend this product." —Jennifer Roman

    Price: $6.39+ (originally $14.99; available in 14 colors)

    30. 30% off a pair of buttery soft high-waisted leggings giving Lululemon a run for their money, according to (*checks notes*) over 300 reviewers drawing comparisons between the two. They're squat-proof, stretchy, and so soft that many pregnant people say they basically live in these!

    reviewer wearing gray pair of high-rise workout leggings
    amazon.com

    Promising reviews: "AMAZING. I bought these to test against my Lululemon leggings ($100+) and I think I love these more. I wish there were more sizes in stock right now but it's a fad on TikTok so I understand and will be patient to buy more. 😇" —Reina

    "Currently 20 weeks pregnant and these are all I wear, I basically live in these leggings. They’re so stretchy and comfy, definitely recommend for pregnancy!" —Alba siviero

    Price: $18.89 (originally $26.99; available in women's sizes XS–XL, with 25" or 28" inseam, and in 27 colors/patterns)

    31. A 20% off a game-changing dishwashing spray that might seriously replace your need for a dishwasher. Literally, all you have to do is spray, wait for five minutes, wipe, and rinse. It cuts grease and lifts stains so well that doing the dishes could actually become interesting.

    amazon.com

    Check out a TikTok of the Dawn Powerwash Spray to see it in action!

    The spray nozzle on the bottle is reusable and the set also comes with three refill bottles. Once you're finished with one bottle, just remove the nozzle and place it on any of the three refills.

    Here's what BuzzFeeder Elizabeth Lilly has to say about this spray: "I live in an apartment without a dishwasher, and I honestly use that as an excuse to order takeout food instead of cooking. But, as soon as I got my hands on a bottle of this stuff (regular Dawn is my go-to dish soap, BTW), I put it to use on both a saucepan I used to make homemade enchilada sauce *and* the casserole dish I baked those enchiladas, which had a ton of caked-on food. It really does work like I say it does! Like, scary well."

    Price: $14 (originally $17.50)

    32. 54% off an internet-beloved set of makeup sponges — reviewers sing their praises as a budget-friendly swap for Beauty Blender and Real Techniques, since you get five of these for less than $10! Plus, when it comes to blending foundation, concealer, powder, and BB creams, there's no better tool for a ~flawless~ finish.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "Don't hesitate, just buy these. I was using the Real Technique sponges for years and bought these on a whim after seeing several TikToks praising these. I love these sponges and the price. I apply liquid foundation with a damp sponge and these work better than Real Techniques. They are dense but soft and 'bouncy.' I wash mine between each use and these hold up very well and much better than the RT. Very happy with my purchase and the price. Will definitely continue to buy." —chris

    Price: $5.94 (originally $12.99; available in 10 sets)

    33. 50% off some bestselling chic black frame sunnies because they scream, "I'd rather be on vacation!" They're classy and edgy at the same damn time, and reviewers mention that they're an AH-mazing alternative for an expensive designer pair. (*cough cough* Celine *cough*)

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising reviews: "Got these because of a TikTok I saw! They did not disappoint and can actually see clearly through them. So cute!!" —Debbie S.

    "These sunglasses are my favorite thing now. They are so durable and sturdy, you'd think you paid a boatload for them. The shape is good, not too overbearing on your face and gives a little it of an edgy look. I bought them to go on vacation, and I have been wearing them all the time since. Totally recommend." —Michelle Maroon

    Price: $10.02 (originally $19.99)

    34. Up to 34% off a fitted sports and yoga tank with a padded bra — another Lululemon alternative so comfy you'll want to sleep in it! I know that's a big statement, but the soft, stretchy, and breathable fabric has reviewers in awe. And bonus: it has removable padding, too!

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "Yes, I bought this because I saw it on TikTok, and yes, this is as great as I thought it would be!! Suuuper comfortable and now my to-go bra! I bought three right off the bat after reading other great reviews. I have worn all of them alone while working out and as a bra for every day." —Sarah S

    Price: $15.74+ (originally $23.99; available in women's sizes S–XXL and 20 colors)

    35. 44% off a hair finishing stick that'll literally slick down stubborn fly aways with a mascara wand coated in natural hair oils. All you have to do is apply it to your hair and style as desired. Now, you can keep your bun or ponytail looking sleek, without the extra tension on your hair.

    Before and after photo of a reviewer using the stick. Before using their hair is frizzy all over and after using their hair is smooth with very few flyaways
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I have super-fine hair with lots of breakage. No matter how I put my hair up, I have bad flyaways. This stuff is great! So easy, and it stays better and looks smoother than stiff hairspray." —Jill Stilfield

    Price: $5.59 (originally $9.99; also available in a pack of two)

    36. 30% off the Holy Grail CeraVe's Skin Renewing night cream, which delivers on hydration and softness and protects your skin's natural barrier. There's a reason reviewers' derms recommend it, and people can't stop talking about CeraVe on TikTok!

    BuzzFeed / Maitland Quitmeyer, amazon.com

    It has new packaging just FYI if it looks different when you order it!

    My colleague Maitland Quitmeyer loves this stuff and says: "This is my all time fave, never-be-without night cream, and I'm wondering WHY did I just stock up for full price?!?!"

    Promising review: "I’ve been using the same cream for over 7 years. Every other cream would break me out, not moisturize my skin enough, or just make me too oily. I got this because I’ve been breaking out and I’ve been trying to find something to calm my skin down. The first night I used this my skin improved!! Redness/bumps reduced, my skin was soft. I have very sensitive, oily, acne prone skin and this did not irritate my face at all. I wake up and my skin is soooo soft. My skin texture has drastically changed in just a week. My makeup applies so smooth and my pores even look better. My new go-to!" —Melody

    Price: $15.38 (originally $21.99)

    37. 50% off an American Dental Association-accepted Waterpik Water Flosser that can improve gum health and claims to remove up to 99.9% of plaque with good 'ol water pressure, and make it especially easier to maneuver around braces, implants, and other dental work!

    The waterpik in black
    Amazon

    Promising review: "So...this Waterpik is amazing. I had 4mm and 5mm periodontal pockets from not flossing and also experienced some bone loss, I also had to get a very uncomfortable deep gum pocket cleaning. I literally hated flossing and would find myself avoiding to floss, even though I needed it very much. My gums were red, s