    People Are Sharing The "100% Best Thing I Ever Bought" For Their Apartments, And I'm Taking Notes

    Unique, cool, and reliable apartment recommendations for every room and budget.

    Spencer Althouse
    by Spencer Althouse

    BuzzFeed Staff

    We asked the BuzzFeed Community to tell us the best things they've ever bought for their apartments, and they didn't hold back. Here are their must-have results for any price point.

    Note: Submissions have been edited for length and clarity, and not all submissions are from Community users. Enjoy!

    1. A digital meat thermometer from ThermoPro, which is fully waterproof and has a light-up display screen that makes reading the temperature super easy, even if you're grilling outside at night.

    amazon.com, Amazon

    "I cook most of my meals at home, so I bought this meat thermometer for myself a while ago, and I genuinely love it. The temperature readings are super accurate and instantaneous, but my favorite part is that the display screen adjusts depending on whichever way you hold it. As someone who's left-handed, I've had previous meat thermometers that were a bit trickier to use because the temperature readings would only be visible one way (i.e. upside down). But on this one, the temperature reads any way you hold the thermometer. Sometimes little details like that make good things great." —spenceralthouse

    Get it from Amazon for $16.99.

    2. A tiny (but extremely powerful) white noise machine from Magicteam, which'll help block out your loud neighbors and any noise outside, letting you finally sleep throughout the night without being woken up.

    Lauren Garafano/BuzzFeed

    "I’m a light sleeper, and I live in an apartment with very thin walls, so unfortunately whenever my upstairs neighbor is moving around at, say, 3 a.m., I get woken up so easily. I used to sleep with earplugs in, but they didn’t really do the trick, so I finally tried a white noise machine, and omg, it made such a difference. This one is so tiny that it fits on my nightstand without any bulk, and it gets SO loud (like, louder than I’d ever need it to be, but I’m glad I have the option). It also has a timer if I want it to turn off automatically, or else it can stay on all night. And it has 20 different sounds, for those of us who like variety. But I can honestly say that I don’t get woken up as much in the middle of the night anymore because this drowns out the sound of my noisy neighbors." —laurengarafano

    Get it from Amazon for $21.99.

    3. A quick-drying stone mat from Me Mother Earth, which doubles as either a shower mat or a dish rack, but either way you'll probably feel like you live in a spa.

    Me Mother Earth

    This large, super absorbent stone mat looks good on either your kitchen counter top or your bathroom floor. Use it as a non-slip shower mat to immediately soak up all the water falling from your body, or upgrade your kitchen by replacing those old, moldy, or ugly drying rags.

    Get it from Me Mother Earth for $57.99 (available in light gray or dark gray) or Amazon for $57.78 (only available in dark gray).

    4. The ultimate 14-in-1 multi-tool from Leatherman, because it's the perfect home accessory for everything from random repairs, to furniture building, to just opening packages.

    Leatherman

    "People don't think about all of the random tasks they'll have to do around the house when they first get it. Having some basic tools will save you a lot of headaches." —robert_dunder

    "I've had this exact multi-tool for a while now, and I'm still so impressed every time I use its knife to break down big boxes. I have a smaller pocketknife, but that blade got dull so quickly, and the one on this Leatherman tool is still as sharp as the day I got it. There are 14 tools in total with it, so you'll be hard-pressed to find something you ~can't~ do or fix with it around your apartment. A genuine life-saver for campers and homebodies alike." —spenceralthouse

    Get it from Leatherman or Amazon for $49.95.

    5. Some essential cooling pillows from Casper to help keep you cool throughout the night and give you the best sleep you've had in years.

    Casper

    These pillows are called "essential" for a reason. They're super breathable and comfortable and ideal for any type of sleeper, whether you typically rest on your back, side, or even face down. They're thick yet soft enough to give you the support you're looking for, and if you're someone who often sweats in the middle of the night then they're a must-have.

    Get it from Casper or Amazon for $45+ (available in sizes standard and king).

    6. A nonstick pot and pan set from Our Place, which will instantly become the only cooking dishes you'll ever need, saving you soooo much money (and space) in the long run.

    Our Place

    These aluminum pots and pans are ceramic-coated, so cleanup is a breeze, and you'll never have to worry about sticky or burned-on messes. They also look super modern and sleek, which is always a plus. They're compatible with all cooktops, and you can even put the family-sized pot in the oven too. I'm not lying when I say this pot and pan set will replace all of your other cooking dishes.

    "Sometimes people want to go overboard on kitchen stuff when they first get their own place, feeling like they need a 'complete' kitchen right off the bat. Try and figure what things you will use regularly: a good, nonstick pan, a larger pot, a spatula, utensils, etc. Don't worry about getting specialty items right off the bat. If it isn't something you'll use every week, hold off on buying it until a bit down the road." —robert_dunder

    Get the set from Our Place for $255 (originally $315; available in multiple color combinations).

    7. A large towel warmer that'll make your shower experience infinitely more luxurious and have all your future guests thinking that they're staying at a 5-star resort.

    Anna Kopsky/BuzzFeed

    "The most difficult part of showering is...having to get out. It's freakin' cold! Luckily, I got this towel warmer a few years ago as a gift and it was — and I am not exaggerating — life-changing for me. Right before I shower, I actually throw not only my towel in here, but also my socks, robe, and pajamas (because why not?). This is one of my favorite gifts ever and makes me look forward to showering, even during the cold months." —annakopsky

    Get it from Amazon for $136.77+ (available in six colors) or Walmart for $135.95 (originally $179.99; available in six colors).

    8. A heavy-duty, cordless shower scrubber that'll help you clean your bathroom with ease and prevent you from ever needing to scrub on your hands and knees again.

    A &quot;before&quot; and &quot;after&quot; of a dirty vs. clean tub after using the shower scrubber
    amazon.com

    "I got this last year, and it makes cleaning the tub so much easier. it extends pretty far, so I don't have to get on my knees to clean the tub. It's also really powerful, so it cleans stains pretty easily. I always recommend it to friends who move into a new apartment." —ajanibazile

    Get it from Amazon for $54.96.

    9. A lightweight, cordless vacuum from LG so you can quickly clean up tricky messes, and it's also fun to use because you can physically see the dust that's being sucked up.

    Spencer Althouse/BuzzFeed

    "I've had this vacuum for a few years, and every time I use it my jaw drops. Like, it sounds so stupid, but being able to see all the dust and hair and everything in the vacuum is just so cool, and it actually makes me look forward to cleaning. I even used this vacuum at my mom's house to show her how much dirt her own vacuum missed, and she couldn't believe it. I promise this isn't an ad or anything. I just really, really love this vacuum haha." —spenceralthouse

    Get it from Amazon for $266.99.

    10. A stackable and spill-free Oxo food storage set that'll save you so much space in your cabinets because all the lids are interchangeable.

    the 16-piece food storage set
    Webstaurant Store

    "Everyone needs food containers and Tupperware! They don't have to be too fancy, but they're so great for leftovers and meal prep." —dazzlesofficial

    "Webstaurant Store is your friend! They've got GREAT cookware for ridiculously cheap, and I gotta say I’m partial to the pint and quart deli containers. You can do everything from freezing leftovers to storing pre-prepped stuff or even single servings of soup. And they all use the same lid and stack/nest tightly to save space." —justcollier

    Get a 16-piece set from Webstaurant Store for $32.99 or a 30-piece set from Amazon for $112.95.

    11. A new set of pillow cases from Baloo Living because, let's face it, your current ones are probably covered in a ton of caked-on drool and are in desperate need of a replacement anyway.

    Baloo

    These super breathable yet durable pillow cases are 100% natural and made with French linen. Basically, if you're ever hosting friends, family, or even a hookup and want them to think you're muchhhh fancier than you actually are, these should be your go-to.

    Get a set of two from Baloo Living for $49+ (available in six colors and in sizes standard and king).

    12. An entire cabinet full of spices from The Spice House, which is a necessity for absolutely everyone, even if you only know how to use the microwave to heat up instant ramen.

    The Spice House

    I love to cook, so having a pantry full of spices is a personal must, but even if you order takeout for every meal you should still have some basics at home. The Spice House has over 100 different spices to choose from, but if you have no idea where to start you can pick from their signature blends and gift boxes, which are perfect for any new apartment or as a housewarming gift.

    Get the Kitchen Starter Collection from The Spice House for $62.

    13. A long-lasting Loam candle that'll burn for hoursssss altogether (like, over 40–50 hours each), so your new apartment will always smell great.

    Loam

    This Black-owned business was started by an urban farmer in Los Angeles, so all of her scents are inspired by different gardens across the city. Basically, they all smell really, really good, and they'll last much longer than your regular candles. A true win-win.

    Get a 7.4-ounce candle from Loam for $33 (available in seven scents).

    14. An entirely new set of fitted sheets from Ralph Lauren, because they apparently feel like you're sleeping in luxurious bliss every single night.

    Ralph Lauren

    "My Ralph Lauren fitted sheets have lasted me two decades so far. They'll last so long, you'll actually get bored of them. They'll just keep going, and going, and going. I can't recommend them enough." —57, United States

    Get a set from Ralph Lauren for $45.99+ (available in sizes queen, king, and California king and eight colors).

    15. A smart temperature sensor from Govee, which uses Bluetooth to record the precise temperature and humidity in your apartment, just in case your pesky landlord has full control of your heat and air conditioning throughout the year.

    Ross Yoder/BuzzFeed, amazon.com

    "If you, like me, live in a building where tenants can't control their heat — sidenote, how is this even legal? — this is essential a device that tracks the temperature. Texting your landlord a simple 'Hey, it's cold in here!' is probably not going to do much to solve your problem. But this sensor is proof that your apartment is the undesirable temperature you say it is, and it'll record the temperature history. This will realllllly come in handy in the event of a dispute." —rossyoder

    Get it from Amazon for $49.99.

    16. A comfortable Zinus sectional sofa, because everyone deserves to have a cozy and stylish place to relax (no matter how big or small your living space is) that isn't just your bed.

    the beige Zinus sectional couch in a living room
    Zinus

    Having to carry a regular sofa into your apartment is quite possibly the most stressful task ever, especially if you live alone, so I'm a firm believer that sectionals are the way to go. Each piece is delivered in a separate box, which makes moving day that much easier, but more importantly a sectional can be arranged any way you want to fit your tiny apartment. This particular one is super sleek and has interlocking brackets that snap into place, so the pieces won't separate until you want them to.

    Get it from Zinus for $1,429.99 (available in two colors).

    17. A blackout sleep mask that'll block out every speck of light around you, resulting in the most pure and peaceful rest you could ever ask for.

    A close-up of the sleep mask from both angles
    Mindfold

    "I like the Mindfold sleep mask because, while it may not be the prettiest, it has circular cutouts for the eyes, which don't put pressure on your eyelids and in turn don't interfere with REM sleep. I've tried so many other sleep masks, and this is the only one that gives me pure blackness with my eyes completely open and no pressure on them." —gardenwitch

    Get it from Mindfold for $19.95 or Amazon for $14.94.

    18. A peel-and-stick backsplash from Art3d, which will level-up any kitchen and easily come off whenever you need them to, meaning you won't lose that expensive security deposit.

    Ross Yoder/BuzzFeed, amazon.com

    "I didn't believe a peel-and-stick backsplash could look even remotely like the real thing, but it ended up totally transforming my hideous kitchen for less than $30. They come in a bunch of shapes, colors, and textures too, so you can easily find a design to match and elevate your space. Just make sure you buy a three-dimensional product to resemble real tile. The installation process is very straightforward, with no tools necessary, but the sheets are sticky as hell and can potentially be a perfectionist's nightmare, so just be careful. But if I could get through it, you can too." —rossyoder

    Get a pack of 12"x12" sheets from Amazon for $22.54+ (available in seven designs and colors).

    19. An air fryer so easy to use, it'll actually make you want to cook — even if you hate every second of the process — because there's basically no work involved.

    Lauren Garafano/BuzzFeed

    "I’m not gonna lie, I’m not the greatest cook, and I really only eat variations of the same five meals (I’m picky! I’m sorry!!!!) But since getting an air fryer, I’ve definitely been more excited to experiment with food. I love how versatile it is. Like, I can cook a salmon filet in it one night and then use it to reheat my leftover pizza another night. And I’m so lazy that I just love being able to throw in a meal, press one button, and have my food cooked a lot faster than if I had just thrown it in the oven." —laurengarafano

    Get a 4-quart air fryer from Target for $79.99 or Amazon for $89.99.

    20. A pack of Clorox disinfecting wipes because you're going to make soooo many messes in your apartment, and these will actually make your space clean.

    A Clorox wipe sticking out of its container
    amazon.com

    The best thing I did when I moved into a new apartment was get a box of disinfecting wipes. I cleaned pretty much every inch possible, which made me feel so much better about my space, but also just having an extra container in the cabinet has been so useful. Random kitchen messes? No problem. Guests coming over but the bathroom is a little dirty? Easy. They do whatever job you'll need.

    Get a pack of three from Amazon for $11.68.

    21. Some colorful oven mitts from Dusen Dusen to help brighten up your space and give your plain kitchen some actual personality.

    Dusen Dusen

    Even if there's only a one percent chance that you'll actually turn on your oven instead of ordering takeout every single night (which, let's face it, is pretty likely), you might as well invest in making your apartment feel much more homey and inviting. These particular oven mitts can resist temperatures of up to 400°F (204°C), and they'll bring you sooooo many compliments.

    Get it from Dusen Dusen for $28 (available in two designs).

    22. A high-quality, soft, and custom blanket from BaubleBar, which you can personalize yourself, ultimately making any drab apartment feel like an actual home.

    Baublebar

    A lot of customizable blankets look really cheap and ugly, but these are ones you'll actually want to keep out when guests are over. You can personalize them with up to nine different letters/characters (i.e. your last name, a pet's name, etc.), and they're all knitted together with luxe yarn. These throws and blankets are also washing-machine-friendly, so you don't have to worry about them shrinking or fading during the cleaning process.

    Get it from BaubleBar for $98+ (available in dozens of designs/colors, plus as a throw or blanket).

    23. And, of course, a 160-piece first aid kit, because it's something you'll never think to get for yourself, but when you actually need it you'll be so thankful you have one.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    "No apartment is complete without a First Aid kit. Those are often things you don’t think of until you need them, and you won’t want to drive to a store when you’ve got a bleeding cut or a massive headache. It’s good to have some Band-Aids, gauze, tape, ointment, and some simple medications available right away. I had this happen when I moved into my first place – I mildly cut my finger and it was bleeding and I wanted to cover it, but I realized I hadn’t bought anything yet. I had to wrap it in toilet paper." —panda_13

    Get it from Amazon for $18.59.

    Do you have any other must-have apartment recs? Feel free to drop them in the comments!

    The reviews for this post have been edited for length and clarity.