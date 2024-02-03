People Are Sharing The "100% Best Thing I Ever Bought" For Their Apartments, And I'm Taking Notes

We asked the BuzzFeed Community to tell us the best things they've ever bought for their apartments, and they didn't hold back. Here are their must-have results for any price point.
Note: Submissions have been edited for length and clarity, and not all submissions are from Community users. Enjoy!
1. A digital meat thermometer from ThermoPro, which is fully waterproof and has a light-up display screen that makes reading the temperature super easy, even if you're grilling outside at night.
2. A tiny (but extremely powerful) white noise machine from Magicteam, which'll help block out your loud neighbors and any noise outside, letting you finally sleep throughout the night without being woken up.
3. A quick-drying stone mat from Me Mother Earth, which doubles as either a shower mat or a dish rack, but either way you'll probably feel like you live in a spa.
4. The ultimate 14-in-1 multi-tool from Leatherman, because it's the perfect home accessory for everything from random repairs, to furniture building, to just opening packages.
5. Some essential cooling pillows from Casper to help keep you cool throughout the night and give you the best sleep you've had in years.
6. A nonstick pot and pan set from Our Place, which will instantly become the only cooking dishes you'll ever need, saving you soooo much money (and space) in the long run.
7. A large towel warmer that'll make your shower experience infinitely more luxurious and have all your future guests thinking that they're staying at a 5-star resort.
8. A heavy-duty, cordless shower scrubber that'll help you clean your bathroom with ease and prevent you from ever needing to scrub on your hands and knees again.
9. A lightweight, cordless vacuum from LG so you can quickly clean up tricky messes, and it's also fun to use because you can physically see the dust that's being sucked up.
10. A stackable and spill-free Oxo food storage set that'll save you so much space in your cabinets because all the lids are interchangeable.
11. A new set of pillow cases from Baloo Living because, let's face it, your current ones are probably covered in a ton of caked-on drool and are in desperate need of a replacement anyway.
12. An entire cabinet full of spices from The Spice House, which is a necessity for absolutely everyone, even if you only know how to use the microwave to heat up instant ramen.
13. A long-lasting Loam candle that'll burn for hoursssss altogether (like, over 40–50 hours each), so your new apartment will always smell great.
14. An entirely new set of fitted sheets from Ralph Lauren, because they apparently feel like you're sleeping in luxurious bliss every single night.
15. A smart temperature sensor from Govee, which uses Bluetooth to record the precise temperature and humidity in your apartment, just in case your pesky landlord has full control of your heat and air conditioning throughout the year.
16. A comfortable Zinus sectional sofa, because everyone deserves to have a cozy and stylish place to relax (no matter how big or small your living space is) that isn't just your bed.
17. A blackout sleep mask that'll block out every speck of light around you, resulting in the most pure and peaceful rest you could ever ask for.
18. A peel-and-stick backsplash from Art3d, which will level-up any kitchen and easily come off whenever you need them to, meaning you won't lose that expensive security deposit.
19. An air fryer so easy to use, it'll actually make you want to cook — even if you hate every second of the process — because there's basically no work involved.
20. A pack of Clorox disinfecting wipes because you're going to make soooo many messes in your apartment, and these will actually make your space clean.
21. Some colorful oven mitts from Dusen Dusen to help brighten up your space and give your plain kitchen some actual personality.
22. A high-quality, soft, and custom blanket from BaubleBar, which you can personalize yourself, ultimately making any drab apartment feel like an actual home.
23. And, of course, a 160-piece first aid kit, because it's something you'll never think to get for yourself, but when you actually need it you'll be so thankful you have one.
Do you have any other must-have apartment recs? Feel free to drop them in the comments!
The reviews for this post have been edited for length and clarity.