Hey! I'm about to move into a new apartment, and I'm basically starting from scratch, so I'm really curious what your favorite, go-to, or must-have apartment finds have been over the years.
Maybe there's something cheap — like, under $25 — that you think everyone needs but always forgets about. An instant meat thermometer is great for casual home cooks, and a body brush can help turn regular showers into spa-like visits.
Perhaps you have a particular comforter, mattress, or weighted blanket that you absolutely swear by, which makes sleeping even better. Is there a certain brand or item you always search for that you'd personally deem an essential?
Or maybe your biggest struggle was making your own space feel like a "home." A particular piece of furniture can help rework an entire space and make it instantly relaxing, a lightweight/cordless vacuum is a great way to keep your area inviting and clean, and your favorite dinnerware set can have you one step closer to hosting a fancy party.
I'm a lost soul, so help me out! Use the comments below — or this Google form if you'd like to remain anonymous — to tell me the best things you've ever bought for your apartment. Feel free to get specific and tell me why they're so great, too!
The best responses will be featured in an upcoming BuzzFeed Community post or video, so if you're also looking for suggestions, then I've got you covered!