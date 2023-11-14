Skip To Content
I'm Moving Into A New Apartment But Don't Know What To Get For It — Please Help

A specific piece of furniture, your go-to kitchen gadget, a favorite lamp.......please help!

Spencer Althouse
by Spencer Althouse

BuzzFeed Staff

Hey! I'm about to move into a new apartment, and I'm basically starting from scratch, so I'm really curious what your favorite, go-to, or must-have apartment finds have been over the years.

An inside look of Troye Sivan&#x27;s living room while he sits on his green couch
Architectural Digest / youtube.com

I really only have, like, some clothes and a couple suitcases. That's it. So, like, I'll take any recommendations you have!

Maybe there's something cheap — like, under $25 — that you think everyone needs but always forgets about. An instant meat thermometer is great for casual home cooks, and a body brush can help turn regular showers into spa-like visits.

Thermoworks / thermoworks.com, Goop / goop.com

I need other suggestions, though! Are there any kitchen gadgets or cutting boards that you use every day? Heck, do you even have a preference on a certain set of bath towels or which plunger to get?

Perhaps you have a particular comforter, mattress, or weighted blanket that you absolutely swear by, which makes sleeping even better. Is there a certain brand or item you always search for that you'd personally deem an essential?

AllModern / allmodern.com, Brooklinen / brooklinen.com

Searching for the perfect bed frame, shower curtain, and dresser is overwhelming. Is Ikea your go-to, or do you trust AllModern or Thuma? Please teach me your ways.

Or maybe your biggest struggle was making your own space feel like a "home." A particular piece of furniture can help rework an entire space and make it instantly relaxing, a lightweight/cordless vacuum is a great way to keep your area inviting and clean, and your favorite dinnerware set can have you one step closer to hosting a fancy party.

Dyson / dyson.com, Crate and Barrel / crateandbarrel.com

I want to have a place where I genuinely want to spend my time and look forward to returning home. Do you have the comfiest sofa you've ever sat on? Do you have a stone shower mat that you prefer over a cloth one? Is there a set of plates you've gotten 1,000 compliments on? Spill!

I'm a lost soul, so help me out! Use the comments below — or this Google form if you'd like to remain anonymous — to tell me the best things you've ever bought for your apartment. Feel free to get specific and tell me why they're so great, too!

West Elm / westelm.com, Teakhaus / teakhaus.com

The best responses will be featured in an upcoming BuzzFeed Community post or video, so if you're also looking for suggestions, then I've got you covered!