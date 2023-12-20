Trending badgeTrendingTV and Movies·Posted 5 hours ago27 TV Actors Who Gave Such Funny, Heartbreaking, And Mesmerizing Performances In 2023, They Deserve An AwardJamie Lee Curtis showing up in The Bear Season 2 was arguably the best guest appearance on TV this year.by Nora DominickBuzzFeed StaffLinkFacebookPinterestTwitterMail 🚨 There are some spoilers ahead! 🚨 1. First, Kieran Culkin as Roman Roy in Succession HBO Kieran Culkin has been incredible on Succession since the minute he stepped on screen in Season 1; however, what he was able to do in the final season was exceptional. Not only did he continue to be the comedic relief in scenes, but it was the dramatic moments that truly made Kieran shine. Not a day went by in 2023 where I didn't think of Roman's breakdown at the funeral where he whispers, "Is he in there? Well, can we get him out?" Kieran was a standout amongst a sea of incredible moments and performances in the final season of Succession, and I hope it earns him an Emmy Award. 2. Sarah Snook as Shiv Roy in Succession HBO Another Succession performance that has been great since the beginning but was really firing on all cylinders in the final season was Sarah Snook's work as Shiv Roy. Not only was her chemistry and scenes opposite Kieran Culkin and Jeremy Strong so good, but her work with Matthew Macfadyen as Tom arguably led to the most talked about scenes in the final season. I've personally always been a Shiv Roy apologist, and watching her attempt to take control and then see where she (heartbreakingly) ended up by the end was a testament to a well-written character arc and a great performance by Sarah. 3. Pedro Pascal as Joel Miller in The Last of Us HBO 2023 was the year of Pedro Pascal, and rightly so. His work bringing Joel to life from the video game to this series was nothing short of exceptional. From the very first episode, as we see the lengths Joel is willing to go to in order to save Sarah (Nico Parker) to the very last episode with what he's willing to do to save Ellie (Bella Ramsey), Pedro did an exceptional job at walking the fine line of what makes Joel such a great and complex protagonist. While every moment with Pedro as Joel was brilliant in Season 1, the scene that really stuck with me is when Joel breaks down to Tommy over how he believes he won't be able to keep Ellie safe. It's an Emmy Award-worthy scene and one that should play when Pedro inevitably takes home a much-deserved award. 4. Bella Ramsey as Ellie Williams in The Last of Us HBO Alongside Pedro Pascal, Bella Ramsey gave us one of the best performances of 2023 with their work as Ellie. Bringing Ellie to life was going to be a challenge for anyone, considering how beloved Ashley Johnson's work as Ellie is in the video games, but man, Ellie is in such capable hands with Bella. From the moment they stepped on screen in Season 1, you knew this was going to be a character you would want to follow anywhere. Bella's performance only continued to grow and become more incredible as the season went on, especially in "Left Behind" and "When We Are in Need." Both episodes showcased Bella's incredible range as a performer and allowed audiences to see how they really have chemistry with everyone. I am simply on the edge of my seat waiting to see Bella as Ellie in Season 2 because, well, if you know, you know. 5. Nick Offerman and Murray Bartlett as Bill and Frank in The Last of Us HBO Nick Offerman and Murray Bartlett's performances in The Last of Us have to be talked about together because it was their heartbreakingly beautiful commitment to bringing this tragic story to life that allowed us to get one of the best TV episodes of 2023. For an episode that centered on a story we don't see in the original video game, it's a testament to the writing by Craig Mazin and the performances from Nick and Murray that this became the best episode of Season 1. I think there were a number of things that made this episode work so wonderfully, but the biggest was Nick and Murray's chemistry. From the minute Bill plays "Long, Long Time" on the piano to their final conversation at the dinner table, Nick and Murray have you enthralled in their love story, so much so, you forget for a split second the world we're in. If I could erase my memory to watch this episode and their performances again for the first time, I would. 6. Ashley Johnson as Anna in The Last of Us HBO Out of all the incredible guest stars in The Last of Us Season 1, Ashley Johnson's appearance as Anna in the finale was the one that made me cry the hardest. Ashley, who has voiced and done the motion capture for Ellie in The Last of Us video games for 10 years now and has won two BAFTA Games Awards for her work, IS Ellie Williams. So, the fact that the TV show had Ashley come in and play Anna, Ellie's mom, is arguably the greatest way a show has honored the original source material. What made it even more special is Anna is only heard about in the original video games, notably through a letter Ellie carries, so to FINALLY see what Anna's final moments with Ellie were and for Ashley to be the one to portray them was just remarkable. If you don't know the backstory of Ashley's connection to Ellie, I can see how this performance from 2023 might be a little niche, but once you do, it's arguably the most meaningful casting of the year from a performer who continues to be outstanding time and time again. 7. Devery Jacobs as Elora Danan in Reservation Dogs FX / Hulu The entire young cast of Reservation Dogs continued to be absolutely incredible during the final season of the series. The show always showed the power of an ensemble, but in particular, it was Devery as Elora that knocked it out of the park with her performance this year. As Elora tried to figure out what she wants out of her future, Devery was able to explore the character even further and give us one of the best performances of 2023. Over the course of three perfect seasons, Devery has helped make Elora a strong character filled with hope and charm, and I can only wish we get to see more of her talent in the years to come. Plus, she also wrote Season 3, Episode 9, which showed Elora reconnecting with her dad, played by Ethan Hawke. It's one of her best performances in the show, and it's a testament to her talent that she can go toe-to-toe with such an established actor as Ethan. 8. Ebon Moss-Bachrach as Richie Jerimovich in The Bear FX / Hulu While Jeremy Allen White and Ayo Edebiri continued to give knockout performances in The Bear Season 2, it was Ebon Moss-Bachrach that gave arguably one of the best. Ebon took Richie from Carmy's somewhat untrustworthy cousin to one of the stars of the kitchen. While each episode helped build on Richie's character growth, it was "Forks," another perfect TV episode from 2023, that allowed Ebon to give an award-worthy performance. It was incredible to watch his work in "Forks" as Richie trains at an upscale fine dining restaurant and to see how it affects his character moving forward was extraordinary. Plus, who didn't love Ebon as Richie scream singing "Love Story" by Taylor Swift. 9. Jamie Lee Curtis as Donna Berzatto in The Bear FX / Hulu Fresh off her Oscar win for Everything Everywhere All at Once, Jamie Lee Curtis continued her string of great performances with her guest appearance in The Bear as Donna Berzatto. "Fishes" might be one of the best TV episodes of the year, and Jamie adds to the chaos and magic of the episode as we step inside the Berzattos' Christmas. Jamie does such a good job at showcasing Donna's volatile state as we see her interact with Carmy (Jeremy Allen White), Natalie (Abby Elliott), and Michael (Jon Bernthal). Jamie's work alongside Jeremy Allen White, in particular, is a standout and a dynamic I would love to see even more of as the show progresses. Overall, this is a great performance that continues to show the incredible range of Jamie Lee Curtis. 10. Steven Yeun as Danny Cho in Beef Netflix Steven Yeun has continued to give masterful performances in his roles post-The Walking Dead, and his work as Danny in Beef can be added to the list. What starts out as a dark comedy about a road rage incident quickly turns into a brilliant examination of grief and rage, with Steven's Danny at the center of it. Throughout the limited series, Steven showcases his impeccable talent as Danny slowly lets the audience see that behind that rage is a lot of grief and pain, namely rooted in the expectations he's placed upon himself. Alongside Ali Wong, Steven's comedic scenes in Beef are memorable, but the smaller moments when he's able to somewhat let down Danny's guard and showcase his emotions are when this performance truly shines. 11. Carla Gugino as Verna in The Fall of the House of Usher Netflix Carla Gugino has been a force in several Mike Flanagan projects now, but The Fall of the House of Usher might be some of her finest work. Acting as the mysterious antagonist who is preying on the Usher family, Carla is able to utilize every remarkable skill she has to play several different versions of Verna. It's a testament to just how good she is that each version of Verna that appears to the various Usher family members feels different. While I love Carla in the terrifying moments, it's the quiet moments, like when Verna appears to Lenore (Kyliegh Curran), that truly make this a masterclass performance. She was exceptional in The Haunting of Hill House, she made me cry in The Haunting of Bly Manor, but Carla's work in The Fall of the House of Usher is when she's able to shine. It's easily one of my personal favorite performances of the year. 12. James Marsden as himself in Jury Duty Freevee Jury Duty was one of the biggest surprise hits of 2023, and at the center was a stellar and hilarious performance by James Marsden as literally himself. I mean, his response to being asked if he's ever served on a jury before and he simply says, "Uh, yes ma'am. Cannes," is probably one of my favorite line reads of the year. Alongside Ronald Gladden, the show's unwitting star, James is so playful and fun in this role, and it allowed him to showcase his strong comedic talents, which were also evident in his recent work in Dead to Me. For years, James has been such a pleasant addition to countless movies and shows, and for Jury Duty, I'm so glad he was finally given a chance to be front and center. 13. India Amarteifio as young Queen Charlotte in Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story Netflix Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story was one of my favorite TV shows of the year, and while the entire cast was perfect, it was India Amarteifio's breakout performance as young Charlotte that really makes this another outstanding Shonda Rhimes series. Not only was India's chemistry with Corey Mylchreest exceptional, her ability to take pieces of Golda Rosheuvel's performance as Charlotte from Bridgerton, while simultaneously making the character her own, was a joy to watch this year. While every episode showcased India's extraordinary star power, it was the finale, namely Charlotte's "I will stand with you between the heavens and the Earth" speech to George that cemented India's work in Queen Charlotte as one of the best of the year. 14. Tom Hiddleston as Loki in Loki Marvel / Disney+ Twelve years after appearing for the first time in the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Loki, Tom Hiddleston somehow gave what I believe is his best performance as the character this year. In a year when MCU fatigue was hitting everyone, Loki Season 2 rose to the top and proved just how much Marvel fans love a story that is engaging, thought-proving, and more. Tom led this new season with so much heart, it was incredible to see how he's still able to find new layers to Loki after all of these years. While the entire season is a testament to Tom's incredible skills, it's the finale titled "Glorious Purpose" that cements his work as Loki in this season as one of the best MCU performances since Elizabeth Olsen in WandaVision. If this really is the end of Loki's story, I would be satisfied, and grateful we got one last outstanding performance from Tom. 15. Sophie Nélisse as teen Shauna Shipman in Yellowjackets Showtime Sophie Nélisse gave one of my favorite performances in Season 1 — that finale where she is screaming over Jackie (Ella Purnell) still haunts me — but, man, what she was able to do in Season 2 further confirmed that she's one of the strongest performances in Yellowjackets. In "Qui," teen Shauna goes into labor in the wilderness, and what ensues might be one of the wildest and most haunting TV episodes of 2023. Sophie is a tour de force in this episode, and her ability to switch from Shauna's excitement to grief in a matter of seconds is a testament to her talent. While Yellowjackets Season 2 was not as strong as Season 1, what remained true was Sophie Nélisse is one of the best young actors you need to be watching. 16. Phil Dunster as Jamie Tartt in Ted Lasso Apple TV+ In a final season that wasn't as strong as the previous two seasons of Ted Lasso, what rose to the top was Phil Dunster's amazing work as Jamie Tartt. Jamie's character arc was truly one of the best things from Ted Lasso, and it was played brilliantly by Phil. Starting out as an antagonist, Jamie grew to be one of the most beloved characters on the show, and the final season allowed him to shine. Jamie's heart and love for his fellow teammates was truly incredible to watch, and Phil brought so much emotional depth to the character. While Ted Lasso might be over, I hope we get to see Phil in more comedic, but also dramatic roles soon because his talent is something I can't wait to see again and again. 17. Riley Keough as Daisy Jones in Daisy Jones & the Six Prime Video In 2020 on Goodreads, I wrote about how Riley Keough was just cast as Daisy Jones, and I thought it would be perfect. Well, cut to this year where Daisy Jones & the Six (the band) was one of my most listened to artists on Spotify and me wholeheartedly agreeing that Riley IS Daisy Jones. From the moment she stepped on screen in Episode 1, she embodied the character that was so brilliantly created by author Taylor Jenkins Reid. Her chemistry opposite Sam Claflin is one of the many reasons Riley's performance is a standout this year, but it's the way in which she's able to show Daisy's charisma and grief that makes it exceptional. And, on top of the impeccable acting performance, Riley also had to embody Daisy's stage presence and singing talents that are important to the novel, a task she rose to perfectly and made it so you simply could not take your eyes off of the incomparable Daisy Jones. 18. David Tennant as Crowley in Good Omens Prime Video David Tennant is just always good at his job. From Doctor Who to Broadchurch to Jessica Jones, there is not a TV role that David has taken on that isn't short of exceptional. Now, David in Good Omens Season 1 was amazing, but it's the Season 2 finale, namely the final conversation between David's Crowley and Michael Sheen's Aziraphale that solidify this as one of the most heartbreakingly beautiful performances of David's to date. The bookends of David starting this season getting to see a lighter moment with Crowley as an angel and ending with the heartbreaking, "We could've been...us," just shows David's impeccable range in this role. The show was just renewed for a final season, and I'm going to start mentally preparing to cry some more now. 19. Janelle James as Ava Coleman in Abbott Elementary ABC She was on my list of best TV performance of 2022, and she's made it here again. While the strength of Abbott Elementary continues to be the amazing ensemble Quinta Brunson has brought together, each of them also give award-worthy performances on their own. Yes, Sheryl Lee Ralph and Tyler James Williams could be on this list, too, but for the second year in a row, Janelle James continued to give one of the most hilarious comedic performances on TV as Principal Ava. From the one-liners to just the way she holds herself as Ava, Janelle continues to prove that she is a comedic force. Everyone on Abbott Elementary is great, but Janelle is somehow operating on an even higher comedic level than that, which is simply impressive and award-worthy. 20. Brie Larson as Elizabeth Zott in Lessons in Chemistry Apple TV+ Lessons in Chemistry was one of my favorite books of 2022, so to see it come to life in a great limited series adaptation was a joy. One of the reasons the show worked so well was thanks to Brie Larson. Not only was she an executive producer, but she portrayed Elizabeth Zott in a perfect way. Literally, it felt like Elizabeth was taken right from the page and placed on screen. Brie's work alongside Lewis Pullman as Calvin Evans coupled with her ability to bring Elizabeth's intelligence to life and her chemistry with Alice Halsey as Mad helped ground her performance and make it one of her best. In recent years, I feel like Brie has leaned heavily on action roles, and it was a pure joy to see her return to her roots with a grounded drama, proving once again why her performances in films like Room and Short Term 12 were award-worthy. 21. Lesley Manville as Princess Margaret in The Crown Netflix Ending a massively successful show like The Crown is no easy task, and with it the final season included some of the most memorable moments in the British Royal Family's recent history. While the final season might not have been the strongest, Lesley Manville's portrayal of Princess Margaret, namely in "Ritz" which showed the Princess in her final years, was one of the best. Alongside Imelda Staunton, Lesley was able to show how impactful Margaret's life was on Queen Elizabeth II, and their final scenes together were some of the most heartbreaking. Coupled with flashbacks about Margaret and Elizabeth on V-E Day in 1945, the episode was one of the strongest and allowed Lesley's portrayal of the beloved and defiant Princess to rise to the top as one of the best performances in the final season of The Crown. 22. Jharrel Jerome as Cootie in I'm a Virgo Prime Video Jharrel Jerome continues to be one of the most promising young actors working today. I'm a Virgo was able to capitalize on Jharrel's natural charisma and talent as he portrayed Cootie, whose coming-of-age story is one you just have to watch yourself in order to firmly grasp. A satire of the superhero genre, the only person who could effortlessly pull off such a wild concept would be Jharrel. While Cootie is introduced to the world, Jharrel is able to tell this story with equal parts child-like wonder to what he's missed out on and a harsh look at the injustices in the world. It's a chaotic seven episodes, but Jharrel is the best person to take you on this ride and give such an outstanding performance. 23. Elle Fanning as Catherine in The Great Hulu The Great was heartbreakingly canceled this year, and while I'm still in mourning, this means I only have one more chance to sing the praises of Elle Fanning as Catherine. Alongside Nicholas Hoult as Peter, Elle gave, honestly, a career-defining performance over the course of three seasons as she brought charm and brilliant comedic timing to the role. Alongside the comedy, the heartbreaking moments Elle was able to pull off, especially in Season 3, are what should've earned her countless awards nominations and praise, too. What is now her final scene in the role is one of Elle's finest moments as Catherine. While I'm sad we won't get to see what else Elle could bring to Catherine, I am forever grateful of the time we got with her in this role. 24. Natasha Lyonne as Charlie Cale in Poker Face Peacock In the last several years, Natasha Lyonne has been giving stellar performance after stellar performance. From Orange Is the New Black to Russian Doll to now Poker Face, it has been an absolute joy to watch her embody these complex characters. Natasha's impressive charm is one of the many strengths Poker Face has, and the show utilizes it to its advantage. With an incredible supporting cast in each episode, Natasha's ability to play a flawed and complex human who, despite all of the crap being thrown at her, is just trying to make it through the day, is what makes this one of my favorite roles of hers. Not only is her humor front and center, but I also love the dramatic moments she's able to give in this show, thus leading to an all-around stellar performance from Natasha once again. 25. Jonathan Bailey as Tim Laughlin in Fellow Travelers Showtime Jonathan Bailey knows how to make you cry. It's as simple as that. While his work in Bridgerton is his most recognizable role to a lot of people, Jonathan has been delivering award-worthy performances for years. From Broadchurch to Crashing, he is continuously outstanding whether it's drama or comedy, and Fellow Travelers is another spectacular performance from him. While the chemistry between Jonathan and Matt Bomer is what the show depends on, Jonathan's performance as Tim in the intimate and emotional moments in this show are when it's at its very best. His heartbreaking work in the whole season, but especially the finale, is one of the many things that earn him a spot on this list. 26. Rachel Weisz as Beverly and Elliot Mantle in Dead Ringers Prime Video Rachel Weisz is just so goddamn good. Period. That's it. That's the reason she's on this list. Okay, but in all seriousness, Dead Ringers might be one of Rachel's strongest performances to date. Her ability to play two very different characters is a masterclass in subtle acting as she changes her appearance and physicality ever so slightly so you can distinguish the difference between Beverly and Elliot. Both characters are equally as entrancing and allow Rachel to give one of her most mesmerizing performances in recent years. Her work in Dead Ringers is, simply put, impressive and one of the best of 2023. 27. And finally, Rebecca Ferguson as Juliette Nichols in Silo Apple TV+ Silo is a show I've been recommending to everyone I talk to this year because no show made me gasp as much as this one did. The plot twists were wild, the setting was chaotic, and Rebecca Ferguson as Juliette was exceptional. Rebecca is good in literally everything she does, and her work in Silo can be added to her growing list of impressive work. She doesn't even show up until the end of Episode 1, and yet, the minute she steps on screen, you know that Juliette's story is going to be a wild one, and Rebecca is just the person to tell it. While the plot twists are what kept Silo engaging, the interpersonal conflicts and relationships between Juliette and other members of the Silo are when Rebecca's talent shines. I cannot wait for Season 2, so everyone please catch up so we can all bask in the wonder of Rebecca Ferguson. 