To celebrate 2023, we recently asked the BuzzFeed Community to tell us which TV actors had the very best chemistry of the year, either romantic or platonic. Meaning, there were moments from TV episodes that aired in 2023 that simply had you stop and go, "Wow, their chemistry is incredible." So, here are some of the best responses:
🚨 In order to show some of their very best moments, there are some MAJOR spoilers in the photos below! 🚨
1. First, India Amarteifio and Corey Mylchreest as Queen Charlotte and King George III in Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story
4. Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey as Joel Miller and Ellie Williams on The Last of Us
5. Riley Keough and Sam Claflin as Daisy Jones and Billy Dunne in Daisy Jones & the Six
6. Sarah Snook, Kieran Culkin, and Jeremy Strong as Shiv, Roman, and Kendall Roy in Succession
7. Tom Hiddleston and Owen Wilson as Loki and Mobius in Loki
8. Nicholas Hoult and Elle Fanning as Peter and Catherine in The Great
9. Kit Connor and Joe Locke as Nick Nelson and Charlie Spring in Heartstopper
10. William Gao and Yasmin Finney as Tao Xu and Elle Argent in Heartstopper
11. Rhys Darby and Taika Waititi as Stede Bonnet and Ed/Blackbeard in Our Flag Means Death
12. Jaz Sinclair, Derek Luh, and London Thor as Marie Moreau and Jordan Li in Gen V
13. Lizze Broadway and Asa Germann as Emma Meyer and Sam Riordan in Gen V
14. Laysla De Oliveira and Stephanie Nur as Cruz Manuelos and Aaliyah Amrohi in Special Ops: Lioness
15. Caitríona Balfe and Sam Heughan as Claire Fraser and Jamie Fraser in Outlander
16. Freddy Carter and Amita Suman as Kaz Brekker and Inej Ghafa in Shadow and Bone
17. Kit Young and Jack Wolfe as Jesper Fahey and Wylan Van Eck in Shadow and Bone
18. Rosario Dawson and Hayden Christensen as Ahsoka Tano and Anakin Skywalker/Darth Vader in Ahsoka
19. Kennedy McMann and Alex Saxon as Nancy Drew and Ace in Nancy Drew
20. Michael Sheen and David Tennant as Aziraphale and Crowley in Good Omens
22. Thomas Brodie-Sangster and Maia Mitchell as Jack Dawkins and Lady Belle Fox in The Artful Dodger
23. Melanie Lynskey and Warren Kole as Shauna Shipman and Jeff Sadecki in Yellowjackets
24. Tawny Cypress and Lauren Ambrose as Taissa Turner and Van Palmer in Yellowjackets
25. Kristine Froseth and Matthew Broome as Nan St. George and Guy Thwarte in The Buccaneers
26. Emilia Schüle and Louis Cunningham as Marie Antoinette and Louis XVI in Marie Antoinette
27. And finally, Eric Winter and Melissa O'Neil as Tim Bradford and Lucy Chen on The Rookie
Note: Submissions have been edited for length and/or clarity.