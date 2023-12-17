Skip To Content
27 Acting Duos (And Two Trios) Whose Chemistry On TV Was So Amazing That It Was Simply The Best Of The Year

I think we can all agree we remember where we were when we heard the "heavens and the Earth" speech from Charlotte to George in Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story.

Nora Dominick
by Nora Dominick

BuzzFeed Staff

To celebrate 2023, we recently asked the BuzzFeed Community to tell us which TV actors had the very best chemistry of the year, either romantic or platonic. Meaning, there were moments from TV episodes that aired in 2023 that simply had you stop and go, "Wow, their chemistry is incredible." So, here are some of the best responses:

🚨 In order to show some of their very best moments, there are some MAJOR spoilers in the photos below! 🚨

1. First, India Amarteifio and Corey Mylchreest as Queen Charlotte and King George III in Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story

he tells her, from the moment i saw you trying to go over the wall, i have loved you desperately
Netflix

Suggested by: casachess

2. Jeremy Allen White and Ayo Edebiri as Carmy Berzatto and Sydney Adamu in The Bear

his character reassuring her that&#x27;s she&#x27;s not gonna fuck anything up and she responds, i couldn&#x27;t do it without you. i wouldn&#x27;t even wanna do it without you
FX / Hulu

Suggested by: rohanna76

3. Nick Offerman and Murray Bartlett as Bill and Frank in The Last of Us

Nick&#x27;s character says, this isn&#x27;t the tragic suicide at the end of a play. I&#x27;m old. I&#x27;m satisfied. and you were my purpose
HBO

Suggested by: stile4aly

4. Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey as Joel Miller and Ellie Williams on The Last of Us

they&#x27;re characters sitting outside and he tell her, it wasn&#x27;t time that healed that
HBO

Suggested by: lblanc86

5. Riley Keough and Sam Claflin as Daisy Jones and Billy Dunne in Daisy Jones & the Six

their characters closely singing on stage and flirting
Prime Video

"Although I was rooting for Billy and Camila, him and Daisy were undeniable and completely intoxicating."

jaderen

6. Sarah Snook, Kieran Culkin, and Jeremy Strong as Shiv, Roman, and Kendall Roy in Succession

the three being playful in a kitchen
HBO

"Every scene with all of them together from the final season was perfection."

erikaheyerwatts

7. Tom Hiddleston and Owen Wilson as Loki and Mobius in Loki

Mobius says, no theres no comfort. you just choose burden and loki responds with thank you mobius and they shake hands
Marvel / Disney+

"I watched a whole series about a character I barely liked, because I was told there was an amazing central relationship in them. I willingly let myself be queer baited because of their chemistry, and I loved every second."

garebehr

8. Nicholas Hoult and Elle Fanning as Peter and Catherine in The Great

she says, i am the leader of russia not just a wife, the army is a me thing and he says, that version of you will have to kill me to stop me
Hulu

"Their chemistry was fantastic. I’m not usually a huge fan of enemies to lovers, but this made me appreciate that trope when it is done correctly. I’m so sad that The Great was cancelled but also a little relieved considering how Season 3 ended for Peter. Please still go watch The Great though!"

talormadisonc

9. Kit Connor and Joe Locke as Nick Nelson and Charlie Spring in Heartstopper

the two kissing in a bedroom and then one saying, i love your hair so much, i love your eyes
Netflix

"Their chemistry was only contested by Charlotte and George in Queen Charlotte this year."

sofialara2

10. William Gao and Yasmin Finney as Tao Xu and Elle Argent in Heartstopper

the two kissing
Netflix

Suggested by: lilqueenb19

11. Rhys Darby and Taika Waititi as Stede Bonnet and Ed/Blackbeard in Our Flag Means Death

the two underwater and then one crying while saying, come back to me before the other takes a gasp of air
Max

"I think their IRL friendship and their long histories of improv add so much to their onscreen chemistry and make it seem more spontaneous and natural."

jmalbing

12. Jaz Sinclair, Derek Luh, and London Thor as Marie Moreau and Jordan Li in Gen V

the two kissing as Jordan Li switches between female and male presenting
Prime Video

Suggested by: actoranon

13. Lizze Broadway and Asa Germann as Emma Meyer and Sam Riordan in Gen V

the two talking as they lean against an arcade game
Prime Video

Suggested by: serenafischer

14. Laysla De Oliveira and Stephanie Nur as Cruz Manuelos and Aaliyah Amrohi in Special Ops: Lioness

cruz asking stephanie have you thought about it, and stephanie says yes i&#x27;ve thought about it so cruz tells her to come here
Paramount+

"Two words: 'Come here.'"

buttercupbailey

15. Caitríona Balfe and Sam Heughan as Claire Fraser and Jamie Fraser in Outlander

the two kissing after she tells him he scared her
Starz

Suggested by: jodic41da9211a

16. Freddy Carter and Amita Suman as Kaz Brekker and Inej Ghafa in Shadow and Bone

he tells her to stay because he wants her to
Netflix

"Freddy and Amita were the PERFECT Kaz and Inej. Ugh, my heart breaks we won't be getting a Six of Crows series. Such fantastic characters."

saraa4a00f7b8f

17. Kit Young and Jack Wolfe as Jesper Fahey and Wylan Van Eck in Shadow and Bone

i can&#x27;t mak eyou any promises or predict what might happen between us but i can tell you that i&#x27;d like to find out
Netflix

"I'm so glad we got to experience at least a tiny bit of their relationship. Jack and Kit brought them to life wonderfully and their off-screen chemistry is truly one of a kind."

undrscoremaddie

18. Rosario Dawson and Hayden Christensen as Ahsoka Tano and Anakin Skywalker/Darth Vader in Ahsoka

as they fight with lightsabers he tells her that it&#x27;s time to die
Lucasfilm / Disney+

"They’re not a romantic couple, but Hayden and Rosario did a really good master/apprentice bond in Ahsoka."

goosethekitty

19. Kennedy McMann and Alex Saxon as Nancy Drew and Ace in Nancy Drew

she tells him, i know what it&#x27;s like to kiss you nowand for that to be real and not some hallucination and i cant pretend that never happened
The CW

"Nancy and Ace, for sure, but they've had me in a chokehold for years."

thetimble

20. Michael Sheen and David Tennant as Aziraphale and Crowley in Good Omens

you idiot, we could&#x27;ve been us and then they kiss
Prime Video

"You couldn't get two more perfect people to play off each other the way they do."

jilld16

21. Judith Light and S. Epatha Merkerson as Irene Smothers and Joyce Harris in Poker Face

they sit next to each other and joyce says, and we wanted to send a message to the next generation of war criminals
Peacock

"Their chemistry was so good that they truly did feel like messy and loyal lifelong friends. Ride or die until the very end."

sunflowersugar

22. Thomas Brodie-Sangster and Maia Mitchell as Jack Dawkins and Lady Belle Fox in The Artful Dodger

the two staring intently at each other in bed
Hulu

"I just finished The Artful Dodger on Hulu and I gotta say, the chemistry between Thomas and Maia was SO GOOD. They had so much sexual chemistry throughout the show and once they finally got together it felt like literal fireworks. I really hope we get a second season."

strawberrylumps22

23. Melanie Lynskey and Warren Kole as Shauna Shipman and Jeff Sadecki in Yellowjackets

they&#x27;re yelling at each other outside and she says, what&#x27;s the matter with you? are you rambo? and then she admits that she had the gun
Showtime

Suggested by: lilywinchesterjones

24. Tawny Cypress and Lauren Ambrose as Taissa Turner and Van Palmer in Yellowjackets

taissa says she can&#x27;t believe she&#x27;s back here and then the two kiss
Showtime

"TBH, the only romances on this show that felt consistently convincing for me were Van and Tai and Misty and Walter. It's not really anyone on the show's fault. IMO some shows/books/movies just aren't suited to much romance plot lines."

sofialara2

25. Kristine Froseth and Matthew Broome as Nan St. George and Guy Thwarte in The Buccaneers

he tells her, you take my breathe away i hope you know that. ever since the first day, i love you. and she says, i love you too and love, deep abiding love, it has to win, doesn&#x27;t it?
Apple TV+

"Coming in last minute for really good chemistry of 2023, I loved Nan and Guy in The Buccaneers so much, especially the recent Season 1 finale. Kristine and Matthew have such good chemistry. I really hope we get another season."

noradominick

26. Emilia Schüle and Louis Cunningham as Marie Antoinette and Louis XVI in Marie Antoinette

PBS

"Emilia and Louis' performances as Marie Antoinette and Louis Auguste got me rooting for the much maligned former monarchs of France FOR THE FIRST TIME. EVER. Every other depiction of Marie Antoinette always depicts the Queen in a loveless marriage with Fersen as her one and only true love but that is historically false."

ughwhyargh

27. And finally, Eric Winter and Melissa O'Neil as Tim Bradford and Lucy Chen on The Rookie

ABC

"The chemistry between these two is off the charts. Every season gets better and better but now that their characters are together it’s freaking amazing! They have some of the best chemistry I’ve seen."

jocelynh455fcec21

We know we can't fit everyone into one post, so which other actors had the very best TV onscreen chemistry in 2023? Tell us in the comments below!

Note: Submissions have been edited for length and/or clarity.