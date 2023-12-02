Skip To Content
BuzzFeed Homepage
Sign In
Search BuzzFeed
  • Add Yours badge
  • Bestof2023 badge

Which Actors Were So Perfect Together Onscreen In 2023, They Deserve An Award For Best Chemistry?

Kit Connor and Joe Locke continued to be adorably perfect together as Nick and Charlie in Heartstopper Season 2.

Nora Dominick
by Nora Dominick

BuzzFeed Staff

With 2023 coming to a close, it's time to look back at the incredible TV we experienced.

Screenshot from &quot;Succession&quot;
HBO

There are some spoilers for 2023 TV episodes below!

Namely, I want to talk about some of the amazing chemistry between actors that we watched on TV during the last year.

Screenshot from &quot;Daisy Jones &amp;amp; the Six&quot;
Prime Video

I could give an entire TED Talk about Riley Keough and Sam Claflin's chemistry as Daisy and Billy in Daisy Jones & the Six.

Maybe you fell head-over-heels in love with Charlotte and George in Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story. Now is the time to scream about India Amarteifio and Corey Mylchreest and how it honestly should be required that once this kind of chemistry is found, they should be legally required to star in more shows and movies together.

Screenshots from &quot;Queen Charlotte&quot;
Netflix

Perhaps you got caught up in the chaos of The Boys spinoff series Gen V, and you just need more people to fall in love with Jaz Sinclair, Derek Luh, and London Thor's chemistry as Marie Moreau and Jordan Li.

Screenshots from &quot;Gen V&quot;
Prime Video

Maybe you're like me and you haven't stopped thinking about Kennedy McMann and Alex Saxon's chemistry as Nancy and Ace in the final season of Nancy Drew because, oh my god, the sexual tension was palpable.

Screenshots from &quot;Nancy Drew&quot;
The CW

Heck, perhaps platonic soulmates and incredible friendship chemistry deserves more love on lists like these, so you want to praise Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey's award-worthy work together as Joel and Ellie on The Last of Us.

Screenshots from &quot;The Last of Us&quot;
HBO

So, tell us which 2023 TV actors had the best chemistry — and remember, platonic chemistry counts, too — and WHY in the comments below and you could be featured in a BuzzFeed Community post!

And just a warning, there might be spoilers in the comments below!