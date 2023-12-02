With 2023 coming to a close, it's time to look back at the incredible TV we experienced.
Namely, I want to talk about some of the amazing chemistry between actors that we watched on TV during the last year.
Maybe you fell head-over-heels in love with Charlotte and George in Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story. Now is the time to scream about India Amarteifio and Corey Mylchreest and how it honestly should be required that once this kind of chemistry is found, they should be legally required to star in more shows and movies together.
Perhaps you got caught up in the chaos of The Boys spinoff series Gen V, and you just need more people to fall in love with Jaz Sinclair, Derek Luh, and London Thor's chemistry as Marie Moreau and Jordan Li.
Maybe you're like me and you haven't stopped thinking about Kennedy McMann and Alex Saxon's chemistry as Nancy and Ace in the final season of Nancy Drew because, oh my god, the sexual tension was palpable.
Heck, perhaps platonic soulmates and incredible friendship chemistry deserves more love on lists like these, so you want to praise Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey's award-worthy work together as Joel and Ellie on The Last of Us.
So, tell us which 2023 TV actors had the best chemistry — and remember, platonic chemistry counts, too — and WHY in the comments below and you could be featured in a BuzzFeed Community post!
And just a warning, there might be spoilers in the comments below!