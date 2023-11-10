Well, Loki Season 2 has officially come to an end, and oh my god, this season was a roller coaster of emotions. Loki Season 2, Episode 6 — titled "Glorious Purpose," directed by Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead, and written by Eric Martin — was one of the most beautiful Marvel Cinematic Universe episodes, and proved to me what the MCU is still capable of.
This final episode dealt with Loki (Tom Hiddleston) trying to stop the Temporal Loom's destruction by continuously time-slipping back into the past, earlier and earlier, to prevent everything from happening. He even time-slips to the Season 1 finale, when Sylvie (Sophia Di Martino) kills He Who Remains (Jonathan Majors).
After heartbreaking conversations with both Sylvie and Mobius (Owen Wilson), Loki realizes his "glorious purpose," takes it upon himself to revive the dying timelines, and commits himself to overseeing the branches at the End of Time.
This moment, coupled with the score by composer Natalie Holt, legit might be some of the most beautiful work the MCU has done since "Previously On..." from WandaVision, IMO.
The episode ends with Mobius retiring from the Time Variance Authority and observing his Sacred Timeline counterpart, and I love that he's now on a timeline so Loki can see him as he watches over everything.
While nothing is official yet, this Season 2 finale very much felt like a series finale, with writer Eric Martin even saying in an interview with Cinema Blend, "We approached this as like two halves of a book. Season 1, first half. Season 2, we close the book on Loki and the TVA. Where it goes beyond that, I don't know. I just wanted to tell a full and complete story across those two seasons."
Also, the fact that Loki Episode 1 was called "Glorious Purpose" and now this finale was also called "Glorious Purpose" feels like such a full-circle moment, I would honestly be okay if this was the end of this chapter in Loki's history.
So to express their love (and genuine emotions) for this latest episode, fans took to X, formerly Twitter, to make some amazing jokes and memes and simply give some A+ commentary. Here's a look at some of the best tweets about the Loki Season 2 finale:
