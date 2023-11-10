Skip To Content
    "Loki" Season 2 Ended With One Of The Most Beautiful But Devastating Episodes — Here's How Everyone Is Reacting

    Just when I'm out (not really), the Marvel Cinematic Universe knows how to pull me back in (with a devastating Tom Hiddleston performance).

    Nora Dominick
    by Nora Dominick

    BuzzFeed Staff

    🚨 There are MASSIVE — and I mean MASSIVE — spoilers ahead for Loki Season 2, Episode 6! 🚨

    Well, Loki Season 2 has officially come to an end, and oh my god, this season was a roller coaster of emotions. Loki Season 2, Episode 6 — titled "Glorious Purpose," directed by Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead, and written by Eric Martin — was one of the most beautiful Marvel Cinematic Universe episodes, and proved to me what the MCU is still capable of.

    Close-up of Tom Hiddleston
    Marvel / Disney+

    This final episode dealt with Loki (Tom Hiddleston) trying to stop the Temporal Loom's destruction by continuously time-slipping back into the past, earlier and earlier, to prevent everything from happening. He even time-slips to the Season 1 finale, when Sylvie (Sophia Di Martino) kills He Who Remains (Jonathan Majors).

    Loki appearing in front of Sylvie as she&#x27;s about to slice He Who Remains with her blade, and Loki saying, &quot;Stop. Stop. Stop. I&#x27;ve been where you are; I&#x27;ve felt what you feel&quot;
    Marvel / Disney+

    After heartbreaking conversations with both Sylvie and Mobius (Owen Wilson), Loki realizes his "glorious purpose," takes it upon himself to revive the dying timelines, and commits himself to overseeing the branches at the End of Time.

    Loki looking at Sylvie and Mobius, who are on the other side of a locked door, and saying, &quot;I know what I want, I know what kind of god I need to be — for you; for all of us&quot;
    Marvel / Disney+

    This moment, coupled with the score by composer Natalie Holt, legit might be some of the most beautiful work the MCU has done since "Previously On..." from WandaVision, IMO.

    Loki, now wearing horns and an outfit from the comics, holding branches of a timeline that now form a tree
    Marvel / Disney+

    The episode ends with Mobius retiring from the Time Variance Authority and observing his Sacred Timeline counterpart, and I love that he's now on a timeline so Loki can see him as he watches over everything.

    Mobius saying, &quot;I might just wait here for a little bit, let time pass&quot; as Loki listens in
    Marvel / Disney+

    While nothing is official yet, this Season 2 finale very much felt like a series finale, with writer Eric Martin even saying in an interview with Cinema Blend, "We approached this as like two halves of a book. Season 1, first half. Season 2, we close the book on Loki and the TVA. Where it goes beyond that, I don't know. I just wanted to tell a full and complete story across those two seasons."

    Close-up of Tom as Loki
    Marvel / Disney+

    Also, the fact that Loki Episode 1 was called "Glorious Purpose" and now this finale was also called "Glorious Purpose" feels like such a full-circle moment, I would honestly be okay if this was the end of this chapter in Loki's history.

    Loki in Episode 1 of the series vs Loki in the Season 2 finale
    Marvel / Disney+

    There were so many great parallels in this episode overall connecting Loki's journey that started in Thor to now.

    So to express their love (and genuine emotions) for this latest episode, fans took to X, formerly Twitter, to make some amazing jokes and memes and simply give some A+ commentary. Here's a look at some of the best tweets about the Loki Season 2 finale:

    If you love what you read, give your favorite tweets a like and the users a follow so you can make your timeline a more fun place to be.

    1.

    @lokivariants / Marvel / Disney+ / Via X.com

    2.

    @RON1NSenju / Marvel / Disney+ / Via X.com

    3.

    @awngrs / Marvel / Disney+ / Via X.com

    4.

    @lacriimas / Marvel / Disney+ / Via X.com

    5.

    @VillainousComix / Marvel / Disney+ / Via X.com

    6.

    @hollowcrowned / Marvel / Disney+ / Via X.com

    7.

    @havanesemom13 / Marvel / Disney+ / Via X.com

    8.

    @luvhiddlestons / Marvel / Disney+ / Via X.com

    9.

    @paulettewatches / Marvel / Disney+ / Via X.com

    10.

    @hansoeii / Marvel / Disney+ / Via X.com

    11.

    @captaincupkicks / Marvel / Disney+ / Via X.com

    12.

    @defneorsomethin / Marvel / Disney+ / Via X.com

    13.

    @awngrs / Marvel / Disney+ / Via X.com

    14.

    @suker_uton / Marvel / Disney+ / Via X.com

    15.

    @DailyLokius / Marvel / Disney+ / Via X.com

    16.

    @RoseBarnes94 / Marvel / Disney+ / Via X.com

    17.

    @Massive_Peace / Marvel / Disney+ / Via X.com