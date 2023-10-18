    All 42 MCU Movies And TV Shows In Chronological Order

    This is the order to watch them in until Kevin Feige calls to tell me otherwise.

    Evelina Zaragoza Medina
    by Evelina Zaragoza Medina

    BuzzFeed Staff

    Since it started in 2008, the Marvel Cinematic Universe has grown to include 42 titles between its movies and TV shows.

    Marvel

    If that sounds like A LOT to keep track of timeline-wise, you're not wrong. Especially when you consider that there are several timelines and universes now. 

    For your timekeeping benefit, here's a list of every single MCU title, whether movie and TV show, in chronological order:

    Note: This timeline doesn't include Marvel shows that originally aired on ABC or Netflix (Agent Carter, Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, etc.) or television specials that aired on Disney+ (Werewolf by Night, The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special).

    1. Captain America: The First Avenger (2011)

    Screenshot from &quot;Captain America&quot;
    Paramount/Courtesy Everett Collection

    Captain America: The First Avenger takes place almost entirely in the 1940s, so it's the first movie chronologically even though it ends with Steve waking up in 2011 before the events of The Avengers.

    2. Captain Marvel (2019)

    Screenshot from &quot;Captain Marvel&quot;
    Walt Disney Co./Courtesy Everett Collection

    Captain Marvel takes places in 1995, so it's the second movie in the timeline. It's also notable because it marks Nick Fury's first MCU appearance chronologically. Just remember that the post-credits scene is set in 2018!

    3. Iron Man (2008)

    Screenshot from &quot;Iron Man&quot;
    Paramount/Courtesy Everett Collection

    Iron Man was the first film released in what we now know as the MCU, and it's also the first one to take place in present day — which, in this case, is YEAR.

    4. Iron Man 2 (2010)

    Screenshot from &quot;Iron Man 2&quot;
    Paramount/Courtesy Everett Collection

    Iron Man 2 starts six months after the end of Iron Man and occurs more or less simultaneously with The Incredible Hulk and Thor. The events of the three movies are known as "Fury's Big Week" among MCU fans. Just make sure you watch this movie first so that the end-credits scene in The Incredible Hulk makes sense.

    5. The Incredible Hulk (2008)

    Screenshot from &quot;The Incredible Hulk&quot;
    Universal/Courtesy Everett Collection

    This is technically the origin story for Hulk's MCU arc, even though Edward Norton was replaced by Mark Ruffalo for The Avengers

    6. Thor (2011)

    Screenshot from &quot;Thor&quot;
    Paramount/Courtesy Everett Collection

    The events of Thor overlap with Iron Man 2 and The Incredible Hulk, but you should watch it last because it tees up The Avengers very nicely.

    7. The Avengers (2012)

    Screenshot from &quot;The Avengers&quot;
    Walt Disney Co./Courtesy Everett Collection

    The MCU's first team-up movie takes place in 2012, a fact that was explicitly confirmed during the time heist in Avengers: Endgame.

    8. Iron Man 3 (2013)

    Screenshot from &quot;Iron Man 3&quot;
    Walt Disney Co./Courtesy Everett Collection

    Iron Man 3 happens more or less six months after The Avengers, and we can narrow it down to December 2012 since the movie is set at around Christmas that year. 

    9. Thor: The Dark World (2013)

    Screenshot from &quot;Thor: The Dark World&quot;
    Walt Disney Co./Courtesy Everett Collection

    Thor: The Dark World happens about two years after Thor and one year after The Avengers.

    10. Captain America: The Winter Soldier (2014)

    Screenshot from &quot;Captain America: The Winter Soldier&quot;
    Walt Disney Co./Courtesy Everett Collection

    The Winter Soldier is set in 2014, about two years after we last saw Steve in The Avengers.

    11. Guardians of the Galaxy (2014)

    Screenshot from &quot;Guardians of the Galaxy&quot;
    Walt Disney Co./Courtesy Everett Collection

    Guardians of the Galaxy is also set in 2014, but in space!

    12. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 (2017)

    Screenshot from &quot;Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2&quot;
    Walt Disney Co./Courtesy Everett Collection

    Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 starts just a couple of months after the first one, also in 2014.

    13. Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015)

    Screenshot from &quot;Avengers: Age of Ultron&quot;
    Walt Disney Co./Courtesy Everett Collection

    Age of Ultron is set in 2015, roughly a year after the fall of HYDRA at the end of Captain America: The Winter Soldier.

    14. Ant-Man (2015)

    Screenshot from &quot;Ant-Man&quot;
    Walt Disney Co./Courtesy Everett Collection

    Ant-Man is also set in 2015, although it includes a flashback to 1989.

    15. Captain America: Civil War (2016)

    Screenshot from &quot;Captain America: Civil War&quot;
    Walt Disney Co./Courtesy Everett Collection

    Civil War happens about a year after Avengers: Age of Ultron, so 2016.

    16. Black Widow (2021)

    Screenshot from &quot;Black Widow&quot;
    Walt Disney Co./Courtesy Everett Collection

    Natasha goes on the run at the end of Civil War, and this movie covers what she was up to during that time. 

    17. Black Panther (2018)

    Screenshot from &quot;Black Panther&quot;
    Walt Disney Co./Courtesy Everett Collection

    T'Challa returns to Wakanda immediately following the events of Civil War, so the events of Black Panther and Black Widow appear to happen very close to each other on the calendar, if not at the same time.

    18. Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017)

    Screenshot from &quot;Spider-Man: Homecoming&quot;
    Walt Disney Co./Courtesy Everett Collection

    Homecoming happens two months after the big airport fight in Civil War, so it's still 2016.

    19. Doctor Strange (2016)

    Screenshot from &quot;Doctor Strange&quot;
    Walt Disney Co./Courtesy Everett Collection

    Doctor Strange starts in 2016 but continues over the course of several months while Stephen trains up his magic, which we can assume takes him until some point in 2017. There's also a little bit of overlap with the events of Thor: Ragnarok, since Thor and Loki appear in the mid-credits scene.

    20. Thor: Ragnarok (2017)

    Screenshot from &quot;Thor: Ragnarok&quot;
    Walt Disney Co./Courtesy Everett Collection

    That mid-credits scene in Doctor Strange actually happens near the beginning of Thor: Ragnarok, meaning that the events of this movie start in 2017.

    21. Avengers: Infinity War (2018)

    Screenshot from &quot;Avengers: Infinity War&quot;
    Walt Disney Co./Courtesy Everett Collection

    Ragnarok leads right into Infinity War, which takes place over the course of two days in 2018. 

    22. Ant-Man and the Wasp (2018)

    Screenshot from &quot;Ant-Man and the Wasp&quot;
    Walt Disney Co./Courtesy Everett Collection

    Ant-Man and the Wasp actually starts right before Infinity War, but the mid-credits scene would be a huge, major spoiler for Infinity War if you were to watch it first, so don't do that.

    Reminder: The end credits scene in Captain Marvel takes place at this point in the timeline.

    23. Avengers: Endgame (2019)

    Screenshot from &quot;Avengers: Endgame&quot;
    Walt Disney Co./Courtesy Everett Collection

    Avengers: Endgame starts soon after Infinity War, then skips ahead five years to 2023 for the main action. Thanks to Far From Home, we know the exact month is October 2023. The plot of Endgame also involves a time heist that sees the heroes travel to 1970, 2012, 2013, and 2014.

    24. Loki Season 1 (2021)

    Screenshot from &quot;Loki&quot;
    Walt Disney Co./Courtesy Everett Collection

    Loki escapes with the Tesseract during the time heist in Endgame, which immediately leads to his capture by the Time Variance Authority and starts the plot of Loki

    25. Loki Season 2 (2023)

    Screenshot from &quot;Loki&quot;
    Disney+

    We can't be sure when exactly the main plot of Loki happens because of all the time-jumping TVA shenanigans. But we do know that Season 2 immediately follows Season 1. 

    26. WandaVision (2021)

    Screenshot from &quot;WandaVision&quot;
    Walt Disney Co./Courtesy Everett Collection

    WandaVision was the first MCU TV series released on Disney+, but it's actually the second one chronologically. It takes place three weeks after the end of Endgame, which sets it sometime around November 2023.

    27. Eternals (2021)

    Screenshot from &quot;Eternals&quot;
    Walt Disney Co./Courtesy Everett Collection

    Eternals definitely happens some time after Endgame, but we can assume it's still 2023 because Ajak refers to the events of Infinity War as having happened five years prior. And we can guess that it's late 2023 because of how the characters are dressed during the London scenes (coats and scarves galore).

    28. Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (2021)

    Simu Liu as Shang-Chi
    Walt Disney Co./Courtesy Everett Collection

    We know that Shang-Chi happens after Endgame, but the movie doesn't state any specifics beyond that. Our only hint comes during the mid-credits scene, when Bruce still has his arm in a sling from the injury he got in Endgame. Since his arm hasn't healed, we can assume that not too much time has passed.

    29. The Falcon and the Winter Soldier (2021)

    Screenshot from &quot;The Falcon and the Winter Soldier&quot;
    Walt Disney Co./Courtesy Everett Collection

    Sam and Bucky's show starts six months after the end of Endgame, which would place it sometime in early 2024. 

    30. Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019)

    Screenshot from &quot;Spider-Man: Far From Home&quot;
    Columbia Pictures / courtesy Everett Collection

    Far From Home is set in the summer of 2024, after Peter has been back at school for eight months after being snapped back into existence in Endgame.

    31. Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021)

    Screenshot from &quot;Spider-Man: No Way Home&quot;
    Walt Disney Co./Courtesy Everett Collection

    No Way Home starts immediately after the end of Far From Home, so it's still 2024. We can tell that it ends in December of that year because it's snowing in NYC, and you can see the Rockefeller Christmas tree when Peter takes his final swing.

    32. Hawkeye (2021)

    Screenshot from &quot;Hawkeye&quot;
    Walt Disney Co./Courtesy Everett Collection

    Hawkeye happens at Christmastime in 2024.

    33. Moon Knight (2022)

    Screenshot from &quot;Moon Knight&quot;
    Walt Disney Co./Courtesy Everett Collection

    There's some debate among fans over whether Moon Knight takes place in 2024 or 2025, but we're gonna stick with 2025 for now because it aligns with the release order. We do, however, know what time of year it is — there's a museum exhibit sign in Episode 1 that places the beginning of the show sometime between April 22 and July 29 of that year. 

    34. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (2022)

    Screenshot from &quot;Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness&quot;
    Marvel Studios / Courtesy Everett Collection

    It's not clear when exactly Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness takes place, but we know it's some time after WandaVision and not long after No Way Home.

    35. She-Hulk: Attorney at Law (2022)

    Screenshot from &quot;She-Hulk&quot;
    Disney+/Marvel Studios / Courtesy Everett Collection

    Hulk's appearance in She-Hulk raised a lot of questions about its timeline placement, but the upcoming official timeline book confirms that the show starts in 2024 and ends in 2025.

    36. Secret Invasion (2023)

    Screenshot from &quot;Secret Invasion&quot;
    Marvel Entertainment/Disney+ / Courtesy Everett Collection

    Jonathan Schwartz, VP of Production & Development at Marvel Studios, confirmed that Secret Invasion is after She-Hulk and takes place in "present-day MCU" and exists "along the timeline that the shows come out in." 

    37. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (2022)

    Screenshot from &quot;Black Panther: Wakanda Forever&quot;
    Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures /Courtesy Everett Collection

    The main plot of Wakanda Forever takes place in Spring 2025, a year or so after T'Challa's death in 2024. Based on Shuri and Okoye's choice of attire for their visit to Boston, this placement makes sense since it doesn't look like it's too cold.

    38. Ms. Marvel (2022)

    Screenshot from &quot;Ms. Marvel&quot;
    Disney+/Marvel Studios / Courtesy Everett Collection

    The Ms. Marvel creators have said that their show takes place about two years after the events of Endgame, which would make it 2025 when we first meet Kamala Khan.

    39. Thor: Love and Thunder (2022)

    Screenshot from &quot;Thor: Love and Thunder&quot;
    Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures / Marvel Studios / Courtesy Everett Collection

    Thanks to Thor, we have a pretty good idea of when Love and Thunder takes place. He says it's been "eight years, seven months, and six days" since he last saw Jane, and their breakup was also referenced at the beginning of Ragnarok. If they broke up shortly before Ragnarok in 2017, then eight years, seven months, and six days later would make it somewhere between late 2025 and early 2026.

    40. Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania (2023)

    Screenshot from &quot;Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania&quot;
    Marvel / Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures / Courtesy Everett Collection

    We know that Cassie is 18 in Quantumania and that she was 10 in 2018 during Ant-Man and the Wasp, which means that Quantumania is set in 2026.

    41. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (2023)

    Screenshot from &quot;Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3&quot;
    Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures / Courtesy Everett Collection

    Thanks to their appearance in Love and Thunder and Groot's growth rate, we can conclude that the Guardians have their third solo adventure in 2026.

    42. The Marvels (2023)

    Screenshot from &quot;The Marvels&quot;
    Marvel

    We'll know more when the movie is actually out, but it definitely takes place after WandaVision, Ms. Marvel, and Secret Invasion.

    If you're curious how this compares to the release order — or hey, maybe wanna see 'em in that order, too! — here are all 42 titles in order of when they came out:

    Phase One (2008-2012)

    Iron Man (May 2, 2008)
    The Incredible Hulk (June 13, 2008)
    Iron Man 2 (May 7, 2010)
    Thor (May 6, 2011)
    Captain America: The First Avenger (July 22, 2011)
    Marvel’s The First Avengers (May 4, 2012)

    Phase Two (2013-2015)

    Iron Man 3 (May 3, 2013)
    Thor: The Dark World (November 8, 2013)
    Captain America: The Winter Soldier (April 4, 2014)
    Guardians of the Galaxy (August 1, 2014)
    Avengers: Age of Ultron (May 1, 2015)
    Ant-Man (July 17, 2015)

    Phase Three (2016-2019)

    Captain America: Civil War (May 6, 2016)
    Doctor Strange (November 4, 2016)
    Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 (May 5, 2017)
    Spider-Man: Homecoming (July 7, 2017)
    Thor: Ragnarok (November 3, 2017)
    Black Panther (February 16, 2018)
    Avengers: Infinity War (April 27, 2018)
    Ant-Man and the Wasp (July 6, 2018)
    Captain Marvel (March 8, 2019)
    Avengers: Endgame (April 26, 2019)
    Spider-Man: Far From Home (July 2, 2019)

    Phase Four (2021-2022)

    WandaVision (2021)
    The Falcon and the Winter Soldier (2021)
    Loki Season 1(2021)
    Black Widow (July 9, 2021)
    Hawkeye (2021)
    Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (September 3, 2021)
    Eternals (November 5, 2021)
    Spider-Man: No Way Home (December 17, 2021)
    Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (May 6, 2021)
    Moon Knight (2022)
    Ms. Marvel (2022)
    Thor: Love and Thunder (July 8, 2022)
    She-Hulk: Attorney at Law (2022)
    Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (November 11, 2022)

    Phase Five (2023-2024)

    Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania (February 17, 2023)
    Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (May 5, 2023)
    Secret Invasion (2023)
    Loki Season 2 (2023)
    The Marvels (November 11, 2023)

    Dear David, based on the viral ghost story, is now in theaters and on digital. Watch it now!

    Dear David Movie