Since it started in 2008, the Marvel Cinematic Universe has grown to include 42 titles between its movies and TV shows.
For your timekeeping benefit, here's a list of every single MCU title, whether movie and TV show, in chronological order:
Note: This timeline doesn't include Marvel shows that originally aired on ABC or Netflix (Agent Carter, Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, etc.) or television specials that aired on Disney+ (Werewolf by Night, The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special).
3. Iron Man (2008)
4. Iron Man 2 (2010)
5. The Incredible Hulk (2008)
6. Thor (2011)
7. The Avengers (2012)
8. Iron Man 3 (2013)
9. Thor: The Dark World (2013)
10. Captain America: The Winter Soldier (2014)
11. Guardians of the Galaxy (2014)
12. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 (2017)
13. Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015)
14. Ant-Man (2015)
15. Captain America: Civil War (2016)
16. Black Widow (2021)
17. Black Panther (2018)
18. Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017)
19. Doctor Strange (2016)
20. Thor: Ragnarok (2017)
21. Avengers: Infinity War (2018)
22. Ant-Man and the Wasp (2018)
Reminder: The end credits scene in Captain Marvel takes place at this point in the timeline.
23. Avengers: Endgame (2019)
24. Loki Season 1 (2021)
25. Loki Season 2 (2023)
26. WandaVision (2021)
27. Eternals (2021)
28. Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (2021)
29. The Falcon and the Winter Soldier (2021)
30. Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019)
31. Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021)
32. Hawkeye (2021)
33. Moon Knight (2022)
34. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (2022)
35. She-Hulk: Attorney at Law (2022)
36. Secret Invasion (2023)
37. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (2022)
38. Ms. Marvel (2022)
39. Thor: Love and Thunder (2022)
40. Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania (2023)
41. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (2023)
42. The Marvels (2023)
If you're curious how this compares to the release order — or hey, maybe wanna see 'em in that order, too! — here are all 42 titles in order of when they came out:
Phase One (2008-2012)
Iron Man (May 2, 2008)
The Incredible Hulk (June 13, 2008)
Iron Man 2 (May 7, 2010)
Thor (May 6, 2011)
Captain America: The First Avenger (July 22, 2011)
Marvel’s The First Avengers (May 4, 2012)
Phase Two (2013-2015)
Iron Man 3 (May 3, 2013)
Thor: The Dark World (November 8, 2013)
Captain America: The Winter Soldier (April 4, 2014)
Guardians of the Galaxy (August 1, 2014)
Avengers: Age of Ultron (May 1, 2015)
Ant-Man (July 17, 2015)
Phase Three (2016-2019)
Captain America: Civil War (May 6, 2016)
Doctor Strange (November 4, 2016)
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 (May 5, 2017)
Spider-Man: Homecoming (July 7, 2017)
Thor: Ragnarok (November 3, 2017)
Black Panther (February 16, 2018)
Avengers: Infinity War (April 27, 2018)
Ant-Man and the Wasp (July 6, 2018)
Captain Marvel (March 8, 2019)
Avengers: Endgame (April 26, 2019)
Spider-Man: Far From Home (July 2, 2019)
Phase Four (2021-2022)
WandaVision (2021)
The Falcon and the Winter Soldier (2021)
Loki Season 1(2021)
Black Widow (July 9, 2021)
Hawkeye (2021)
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (September 3, 2021)
Eternals (November 5, 2021)
Spider-Man: No Way Home (December 17, 2021)
Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (May 6, 2021)
Moon Knight (2022)
Ms. Marvel (2022)
Thor: Love and Thunder (July 8, 2022)
She-Hulk: Attorney at Law (2022)
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (November 11, 2022)
Phase Five (2023-2024)
Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania (February 17, 2023)
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (May 5, 2023)
Secret Invasion (2023)
Loki Season 2 (2023)
The Marvels (November 11, 2023)