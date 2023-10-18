If you're curious how this compares to the release order — or hey, maybe wanna see 'em in that order, too! — here are all 42 titles in order of when they came out:

Phase One (2008-2012)

Iron Man (May 2, 2008)

The Incredible Hulk (June 13, 2008)

Iron Man 2 (May 7, 2010)

Thor (May 6, 2011)

Captain America: The First Avenger (July 22, 2011)

Marvel’s The First Avengers (May 4, 2012)

Phase Two (2013-2015)

Iron Man 3 (May 3, 2013)

Thor: The Dark World (November 8, 2013)

Captain America: The Winter Soldier (April 4, 2014)

Guardians of the Galaxy (August 1, 2014)

Avengers: Age of Ultron (May 1, 2015)

Ant-Man (July 17, 2015)

Phase Three (2016-2019)

Captain America: Civil War (May 6, 2016)

Doctor Strange (November 4, 2016)

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 (May 5, 2017)

Spider-Man: Homecoming (July 7, 2017)

Thor: Ragnarok (November 3, 2017)

Black Panther (February 16, 2018)

Avengers: Infinity War (April 27, 2018)

Ant-Man and the Wasp (July 6, 2018)

Captain Marvel (March 8, 2019)

Avengers: Endgame (April 26, 2019)

Spider-Man: Far From Home (July 2, 2019)

Phase Four (2021-2022)

WandaVision (2021)

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier (2021)

Loki Season 1(2021)

Black Widow (July 9, 2021)

Hawkeye (2021)

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (September 3, 2021)

Eternals (November 5, 2021)

Spider-Man: No Way Home (December 17, 2021)

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (May 6, 2021)

Moon Knight (2022)

Ms. Marvel (2022)

Thor: Love and Thunder (July 8, 2022)

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law (2022)

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (November 11, 2022)

Phase Five (2023-2024)

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania (February 17, 2023)

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (May 5, 2023)

Secret Invasion (2023)

Loki Season 2 (2023)

The Marvels (November 11, 2023)