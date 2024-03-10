36 Great Beauty Products You Won't Regret Buying

1. A makeup-correcting stick that's basically sorcery for the way it makes any mistakes you make while applying eyeliner, lip liner, or lipstick just vanish. It's easier to use than a Q-tip and won't leave any cotton fibers, smudges, or smears behind!
2. Essence Lash Princess Mascara, because who wants to deal with wearing falsies when you can get a more voluminous look with a few flicks of a wand? This cruelty-free mascara boasts a long-lasting, flake- and clump-free formula so that you can bat those lashes without any worries.
BuzzFeed Shopping editor Kayla Boyd tried this out and raves: "As someone who isn't a big fan of false lashes (the glue irritates my eyes and I'm terrible at applying them) this budget-friendly holy grail does the trick for both lengthening and volumizing my lashes. After you've given it a minute to dry, it lasts all day long and doesn't smudge or fade. It seriously gives the effect of false lashes, without the discomfort."
Promising review: "After using Lights, Camera, Lashes by Tarte for the past year, I got tired of breaking the bank over mascara. My sister suggested Essence Lash Princess False Lash Effect and I IMMEDIATELY fell in love. It provides dramatic length and great volume. I can honestly say I can’t stop looking at my eyelashes in the mirror every single day because of how awesome they look. Also, it is very long-wearing. I go from an eight-hour workday right to the gym and sweat like crazy...and this stuff doesn’t budge! I love it!!" —Carrie E Weikert
3. A silicone-free L'Oreal *eight-second* lamellar water rinse-out treatment — it revitalizes your tresses with a nourishing formula that leaves you with lustrous, soft-to-touch locks. Depending on your hair type (it works for all), you can use a different dosage to make sure your hair gets the TLC it needs in order to shine bright like a diamond 💎!
Promising review: "I don’t usually do reviews on products, but for this one I absolutely have to. I have 3c type hair and struggle with a lot a breakage, unmanageability, and moisture. When my mom mentioned this product to me I didn’t take her seriously because of the simple fact that we have two completely different hair textures. I never would have thought this brand would work on my hair. I have always used ethnic hair products and stayed away from brands such as this one because of the alcohol consumption. I have never in my 22 years felt my hair like this. I feel like I have a completely different head of hair. This product is so amazing and I will FOREVER be using this product in my hair regimen. Thank you so much!! ♥️" —Theressa Hailey
4. Or the top-rated Elizavecca CER-100 Collagen Protein Treatment, which helps restore and repair damaged hair that's been through... a lot (read: dye jobs, heat damage, and even sun damage). Bring your hair back to life and show off your silky and voluminous tresses that look like you just left the salon. Don't worry, your secret is safe with us!
Promising review: "I've been working on my hair for 6 years now, after a terrible pregnancy then a separate health issue my hair has been struggling. I finally have grown out my hair but no matter what the top of my hair is still covered in split ends. I trim, I've done everything I can to fix the damage but nothing seems to work. I saw this in a BuzzFeed article, thought, what the hell... not like it can get worse. Literally after one treatment 80% of my split ends are gone, after the second treatment it's like a miracle!!! For less than 10 bucks... this is amazing stuff!!!!" —meridith s.
5. A liquid blush from Selena Gomez's Rare Beauty that's earned over 2,000 5-star reviews for its buildable coverage and ultra-pigmentation that looks stunning on any skin tone! A pop of color *this* rich on your cheeks will have you turning heads all around!
Promising review: "This is such a gorgeous blush! It's really pigmented so a little goes a long way. It gives the most beautiful flush but it's buildable if you want a more intense pop of color." —minnimalist
6. A box of pore-tightening, skin-lifting zombie face masks that'll definitely give you a fright in the mirror when you add this to your skincare routine. This tightening sheet mask helps reduce the appearance of pores, fine lines, and wrinkles in just 15 minutes!
Promising review: "At 60 years old I have tried SO MANY products...anything short of surgery to lift and tighten my face. Around the age of 57 my pores became larger and larger. I tried product after product and spent hundreds trying to find that fountain of youth. There is nothing like going into a store with sales people younger than my grandchildren telling me what I'm doing 'wrong' with my skin care regime. They had never seen a wrinkle in their lives. I thought I would give this face mask a shot. I mean what did I have to lose? Immediate results! I couldn't believe it! My pores were small; my face was different...and in a good way..lol. I can't believe my skin looks so good. I'm so excited. I had to write a review. I don't think you'll be sorry if you decide to try this. I know I sure wasn't!" —Judi Bragg
7. A bottle of One Hit Wonder 10-in-1 leave-in conditioning spray for anyone who doesn't have time to go through each step of their hair routine on the daily. This go-to hair product conditions and detangles, softens and smooths, adds shine, controls, frizz, hydrates thirsty locks, delivers heat protection, strengthens, and *inhale* even helps prevent breakage. If you've been wondering how to make your routine more effortless...*this* is it.
Reviewers with straight, wavy, and loose curls say this product works great for their hair types.
Here's what BuzzFeed Shopping editor Elizabeth Lilly has to say about this leave-in spray: "I have a very thick head of naturally curly hair and have put it through just about everything, including all kinds of hot tools, at-home dye kits, the gamut of shampoo and conditioner types, basically every dry shampoo and hair oil in existence, and just about anything else to try for a story for you dear readers. Lots of products have either straight-up failed, been meh enough for me to not recommend, or fantastic but so costly that I feel guilty recommending them. Basically, a lot of stuff ends up in the trash or pawned off on my (grateful) friends when it isn't a fit for me. But THIS STUFF. This stuff has become my go-to for spraying on my wet hair and then blow-drying. Normally I'd apply a heat protector and an oil treatment or leave-in conditioner before blow drying. But this 10-in-1 treatment takes the cake! Most of the time when I use it, I don't even need to finish off my hair with hair oil (I've been doing that as an essential hair step for years now). It's really that good! Here, I have freshly blow dried hair with just this post-shower using this Amika blow-dryer brush. This brush is fantastic on its own but this spray-on treatment has more or less doubled this brush's effectiveness. My hair comes out feeling softer, looking shinier and healthier, and stays looking good for days — which is especially great news because I wash my hair about every four days. 'Tis time for me to unload a bunch of hair products I now no longer need to my friends."
8. A set of winged eyeliner stamps, which makes it easier than ever to nail a perfect winged liner look. No more having to redo your entire eye makeup because you smudged a line! 😭
Promising review: "Let me start by saying this isn't my first cat-eye rodeo. I've tried the taping method, normal liquid liner, plastic winged stamping devices, stencils, all of it! Well, this gem arrived and I immediately had to try it out, all while laughing at how terrible this would probably turn out...but to my surprise I put the left cat-eye on first and it was perfect. I thought this was a fluke and did the right eye...again, it came out clean and perfect! I HAVE NEVER IN MY LIFE BEEN ABLE TO DO A CAT-EYE IN UNDER 10 MINUTES, LET ALONE THE TWO MINUTES THIS TOOK TO DO! There were no sloppy streaks that I had to touch up or anything you would expect. Just a clean crisp line. I can now do a cat-eye EVERY day and look/feel like a badass. Everyone can think I spend hours doing my makeup in the morning." —LadyMeow
9. A nail-and-cuticle oil if you want to condition and strengthen your nails effortlessly with an easy-to-use oil that'll make them shine and offer some relief from brittleness and breakage. Your manicurist and anyone else who holds your hand will be obsessed with how good your nails look!
Promising review: "I had peeling, weak nails for years. I bought this in February. This size bottle lasted a bit more than a month as I religiously applying it two to three times a day. I was really seeing great improvement so I bought another bottle in late March. By May, all the peeling had grown out and my nails were getting stronger every day. I then bought the big 4-oz refill bottle because I never want to run out of it again! Cannot recommend this stuff enough!" —Diana
10. Maybelline SuperStay Matte Ink Liquid Lipstick, which is designed to stay put all dang day no matter what you do — read: eating, drinking, kissing, etc. — and look just as fresh as when you put it on.
Former BuzzFeed Shopping editor Ciera Velarde has this lipstick, and here's what she has to say: "I have worn this lipstick almost exclusively since 2019, I've rebought it several times, and the best part — it's under $10 a tube. I currently own five shades, but it comes in 30 SHADES, so you're bound to find one that works for you. In addition to being long-lasting, it doesn't leave my lips all dry and cracked like other matte lipsticks I've tried in the past. And I've done the leg work — dozens and dozens of times, I've put this on before dinner, eaten a full meal, drunk some cocktails, and it still looks fantastic when I get back home!"
11. An eyelid primer because nothing is worse than spending a lot of time and effort on the perfect smokey eye to have it smear and smudge after a few hours. Become the talk of the town with this must-have primer that'll keep your eyeshadow looks bold and pigmented throughout the day!
Promising review: "So let me start by saying I have used nearly every eyeshadow primer available. From high end to low...they don't hold a candle to Thank Me Later. I have very oily skin. Using this primer, shadow lasts a full eight hours or more. I could get maybe five or six out of the other brands if I was lucky. I got this as a sample in my Ipsy bag, and I had to buy the full-size product straight away! I couldn't be happier with my purchase. Thank you, Elizabeth Mott, for finally making a primer that lasts! I love this stuff!" —Melissa Mae
