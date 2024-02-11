44 Home Fixes And Upgrades That'll Make *Such* A Noticeable Difference

1. Some cushion supports so you can turn back time on your slouchy sofa, and continue spending happy evenings there for years to come.
2. A battery-powered fabric shaver — no need to throw out a throw, pillow, chair, or any other piece of fabric just because it's started to pill! This quickly and easily pinches off those pesky little buggers to make your fabrics (including upholstery!) look brand new.
3. Or a pill-removing stone because it'll work wonders to keep your favorite furniture and blankets (and clothes) looking new for years to come — just brush it over the fabric — all while barely ever wearing down itself.
4. If your pillows are beyond saving with a shaver: a set of four velvet pillow covers that'll instantly make them look brand new, even if you've had them for longer than you can remember.
5. Two cans of Bar Keepers Friend powder cleanser to scrub off even the most impossible stains you never thought would come up, even with hardcore elbow grease.
6. And the Bar Keepers Friend Cooktop Cleanser that eliminates the built-up residue on shower doors *and* the burnt-on grime on glass cooktop stoves.
7. Or if you have no elbow grease to spare, three Drill Brushes because they'll transform essentially any grimy surface — from cooked-on grease on a stovetop to built-up dirt in a bathtub to the accumulated years of grime on tile and grout — without requiring any hard scrubbing on your part.
8. A mold and mildew remover made from a no-odor gel that sticks and stays to your grout and caulking so it can actually do its job: banishing the grossness from your bathroom.
9. A powerful no-rinse stain remover — it can conquer many of the seemingly impossible messes you throw at it. Simply spritz it on, wait a second, then blot it up to see most stains truly vanish like magic.
10. And a leather stain remover spray because even though leather's usually relatively stain resistant, years with kids, pets, spouses, or just our own messy selves eventually take their toll, and this will basically give you a refund.
11. Speaking of leather, a leather recoloring balm so you can spend many more years reading in your favorite chair, reveling in the afternoon sun, *without* having to put up with furniture that looks like it's on its last legs.
12. A cute little brown sugar bear who just wants to soften up that impenetrable rock of brown sugar (and keep it perfectly soft and moist for ages), so you don't have to hack chunks off of it anytime you want to bake cookies.
13. An all-in-one wood cleanser and polish to transport water- or heat- or pet-damaged furniture (or cabinets or wood floors) back to its former glory with just a coat or two.
14. Or if your damage is more minimal, a set of furniture repair markers and wax sticks because some damage will practically vanish after a few quick swipes of the right color.
15. A squeegee broom so you can extract years worth of built-up, embedded pet hair from your carpet and rugs (the kind that even your pet vacuum somehow doesn't touch) *and* easily sweep up the scattered bits from your hardwood or tile floors.
16. A mini white noise machine with nonlooping audio to restore your bedroom to the place of peace it was when you first moved in. You'll finally get the solid night's sleep you deserve despite the fact that your new neighbors insist on loudly playing video games all through the night.
17. A dishwasher-cleaning tablet — it works to disband the lime scale and mineral buildup preventing your dishes from actually getting as clean as possible.
18. A bottle of makeup brush and sponge shampoo that will break up all the various layers of stubborn foundation, contour, concealer, powder, and eye makeup that's embedded itself in your tools. Even the ones you use most often will look fresh out of their packaging in no time!
19. An enamel paint designed specifically to refresh metal surfaces — like fridges, washers and dryers, metal bed frames, and bathtubs — that have been scratched or rusted over the years.
20. Some vinyl peel-and-stick tiles to install on a Sunday afternoon to instantly make your kitchen, bathroom, or laundry room look more modern and brand-new (and to make it easier to clean than bare wall).
They're removable, so it's renter-friendly — yay! That involves heating it with a hair dryer to loosen the adhesive, slowly pull it off, then using something like GooGone ($15.89) to clean the residual glue. But maybe it'll look so good your landlord will want you to keep it!
Reviewers say you'll also need a level, sanding block and sand paper, measuring tape, ruler, screwdriver to remove outlets, and utility knife or scissors.
Promising review: "These are great and easy to install. You have to cut the first section. I did put them on a textured wall and have no issues with them peeling off. I made a mistake and had to pull some of them off and they came off with no problem. They are sticky so I did have to pull a little bit, no damage to paint or wall though. You will need a VERY sharp knife and a pair of scissors. I used a metal carpenter's square as a straight edge and it worked nicely. Nice upgrade to my little kitchen. I needed about 30 tiles and I had to buy 40 for cuts and mistakes. You can't reuse the sheet if you pull it off. I found that if you have to cut the tiles, make sure you have the "grout" on the cut, it makes it easier to align and hides small mistakes." —Tricia Hendrickson
Get it from Amazon, for $28.09+ (available in 10 colors, and in dozens more designs and colors on their store page).
21. A set of garage door magnets to instantly add, like, $500 worth of curb appeal with less than 10 minutes of work. It'll probably be the easiest thing you'll do all day!
22. A tube of patch and primer — it features a piece of sanding pad on the top of the cap and a putty knife on the other end, so you can repair that little hole your doorknob handle put in your wall that miiiight only be there because you enthusiastically throw the door open to greet your wiggling, overjoyed, 9-year-old pup everyday when you get home from work.
23. And a set of airtight paint touch-up pens to easily cover up those small drywall repairs or pretty much any other scratches, scuffs, or stains that refuse to clean off any other way.
24. An oil stain remover that works wonders on basically any kind of stone (whether it's untreated *or* sealed and polished) because you shouldn't have to live with the consequences of that one leaky bottle of olive oil.
25. A waterproof, heat- and cold-resistant, flexible, moldable rubbery glue called Sugru so you can make dozens of tiny fixes, like saving those expensive cables and chargers so they can live to fight another day (or lots of other random little tasks, like fixing a plastic dino's boo-boo).
26. A rust stain remover spray perfect for anything coated in a thin crust of orange — a few sprays and a final wipe of this stuff will actually make your shower, sink, and tub look exactly like they did the day they were first installed.
27. A handheld knife sharpener because it will fiercely hone each and every blade you own until they're back to their peak, like-new sharpness that makes it a thousand times easier to slice and dice.
28. A drain clearer covered with thousands of micro-hooks to grab every last bit of the hair and gunk slowing down your sink and tub drains, so they actually flow freely again.
You just insert it down your drain, twist it a few times via the handle, let the grabby micro-hooks on the tip (similar to Velcro) do their work on the stuck, clogging hair and debris. Then pull it up, and your sink will drain like it's new!
Promising review: "As someone with long hair, I am constantly having slow and stopped up shower drains. I have gone through so much Draino and still slow. I've tried the plastic snakes and they've done nothing. Then I saw this product on one of those BuzzFeed lists and I thought I would give it a try. OH. MY. GOD. It pulled up a giant wad of hair that looked like a small, dead animal on the first go. I decided to try again just to be sure it was clean and pulled up another small animal's worth of hair. It was pretty gross but now my drain runs better than in years." —S. Gross
Get one with five included refills on Amazon for $19.99.