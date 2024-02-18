30 Of The Best Sectional Sofas To Make Your Space Comfy And Cozy

Hi there! And welcome to BuzzFeed Shopping's list of the best sectional sofas you can buy online right now.
Let's talk criteria and lingo.
Sofa vs. couch, what's the difference? A sofa and a couch are the same thing, and both terms are used interchangeably in this article.
A sectional is a sofa with either an L or U shape, which can happen when you add a chaise lounge, ottoman, or more seating to either side of a traditional sofa. L-shaped sectionals are, by far, the most popular style right now, but U-shaped sectionals are still a great choice, especially if you have ample space and a large family or love to entertain. Most L-shaped sectionals are a combination of a sofa and a chaise lounge and are typically smaller than a U-shaped one.
These days, a lot of sectionals have chaise lounges or ottomans with storage underneath. Most have a fabric handle (you can spot them in the photos) that you use to easily lift up the top half of the piece to access the storage underneath. On this list, we will always state if a chaise or ottoman has storage.
Some sectionals can be converted into a bed:
- It has a pull-out mattress that makes a proper bed.
- The pieces of the sectional are modular and can be moved around to make the shape of a bed, without the use of a traditional mattress.
- The sectional has a pull-out bed that isn't a mattress, but converts the seating area of the sectional to a bed shape.
- The sectional's a futon with a back that folds down to make a bed.
The fabric you choose should be a combination of aesthetically pleasing and practical. Ask yourself the following questions: Do I need something that's kid-friendly? What about pets? Do I entertain a lot? Am I messy and worried about spilling food or drinks onto my sectional? All of these questions will help you pick a fabric that fits your lifestyle. Fabric choices are highly personal, and this guide will note if fabric samples are available so you can see and feel them in person before you purchase your sectional.
Overall width size is broken down into the following criteria:
- Small: any width less than 89”
- Standard: any width between 90” and 109”
- Large: any width more than 109"
Seat depth is the depth of the seat, not the sectional. Here’s how seat depth breaks down:
- Shallow, best for smaller spaces because it’s upright: under 21”
- Standard, which is upright seating with some room to sit back: any depth between 21” and 28”
- Deep, which gives you more space to sit back: between 28” and 35”
- Extra deep, which is for relaxed deep seating: anything deeper than 35”
Some sectionals have special features like storage, built-in USB ports, and reclining seats. This guide will note which of the sectionals listed have any of those features.
More lingo to learn:
Tufted cushions: This is a classic style that has been around for forever, but it has a practical purpose: it’s an upholstery technique that’s used to keep a sofa's filling evenly distributed. The best example of tufting is a Chesterfield sofa.
Reversible chaise: A chaise that can go on the left or right end of a sectional.
Ottoman: An ottoman is sometimes used to turn a sofa into a sectional. Sometimes the ottoman can connect to the sofa, other times it can be easily moved around. This is a good option if you have limited space and want the option to change your seating setup frequently.
Removable cushions: Sectionals have cushions that can or cannot be removed. This is for practicality and aesthetic purposes.
Slipcovered: Slipcovers are used to cover a piece of upholstered furniture for a variety of reasons. Some use them to protect the original upholstery (especially if you have pets or small children), others just like the look. Slipcovers can be taken off and cleaned more easily than cleaning a piece of furniture that is stationary.
A note about seat plushness: One of the most important factors in selecting a sectional is the plushness of a seat. It’s a highly personal choice, and there’s no wrong one to pick. Some folks prefer a soft seat, meaning you sink into the sofa and feel like it’s giving you a big hug. Others want a firm plushness, which is sturdy and supportive and looks very sharp. A lot of people want something medium, which is a blend of both.
A note about sizing: Measure, measure, measure before you buy a sectional. Some ship as two big pieces of furniture, others ship as modular pieces that you put together. Most come without their feet/legs attached. Always check to make sure the boxes that the piece ships in can fit through your front door, hallways, and tight corners, and your building's elevator and stairwells if you live in an apartment or condo. If you're sure you can't fit a traditional big piece through your home, consider a modular option that ships in separate boxes that you put together on-site. In this article, measurements will be listed in inches as W (width) x D (depth) x H (height) and will be the overall dimensions.
1. A petite (it's only 79" long) sectional with sleepable armrests so you can comfortably lounge or take a nap. The seat cushions are on the thicker side so they're more plush than a standard one. Oh, and it's under $300!
2. A velvet sleeper sectional with storage — perfect if you have a lot of stuff to store and frequently host overnight guests. The velvet is a performance fabric, which means it's easily cleanable, stain-resistant, and durable.
3. An L-shaped sectional with a storage ottoman and drink holders so that you never have to get up once you sit down. The drink holder is also a backrest that folds down to make a little table, so you can keep other things on it besides your drink. And when not in use it's out of sight.
4. A curved sectional in white if you want to make a bold visual impact. This is a great piece of furniture if you have an open floor plan or large room — it'll create a visual boundary and it looks great from every angle.
5. A U-shaped modular sectional with ample storage that reconfigures into a full-sized mattress. This piece ships in seven packages that you assemble on-site, which is perfect for those of us who need a big sectional but have a home with small doors, narrow hallways, and tight corners.
6. A gray modular sectional that reclines and has USB charging ports. It doesn't just recline, it also has footrests so you can kick your feet up while you lean back and relax.
7. A modern sectional with over 75 fabrics (mostly prints, too!) to choose from if you're looking for an upholstery option that's got a whole lot of pizzazz. Let's face it: selecting a sectional fabric sometimes feels like swimming through a sea of beiges, grays, and blues. Sometimes you just want something different! And this sectional gives you that option.
8. A velvety sleeper sectional with USB ports and side pockets so you never have to get up when it's time to veg out. This one is designed like a futon — each back piece (three total) reclines all the way down until they're on the same surface as the seat cushions.
9. A three-piece corner sectional if you're looking for something that looks a little more formal. But don't let looks fool you, reviewers swear that it's super comfortable, too. Also, the bolster pillow (two are included) are a nice nod to the mid-century modern aesthetic.
10. A pet-friendly reversible four-seater sectional couch so each member of your pack has a place to sit. There's also storage under the chaise — a perfect place to stash doggy blankets and extra toys when not in use. The seat covers are removable for easy cleaning.
11. A 78" wide compact sectional with a reversible chaise for those with small spaces. The cushion covers? Removable and washable, perfect for those of us with pets or kids (or just messy friends). And it's only $319!
12. A reversible sleeper sectional equipped with all of the bells and whistles you could ever want in a sofa. Reversible chaise? Check! Built-in storage? Check! A large ottoman that can be pushed against the sofa to turn it into a sleeper? Check!
Overall dimensions: 91"W x 63"D x 37"H
Promising review: "I assembled it myself and it was easy. It's super comfortable and when you open it to use it as a bed, it's a thing that you're gonna fall in love with. I take naps there and I sleep comfortably and when my kids are watching TV, they fall asleep because it's really comfortable." –Stephanie Zamudio
Get it from Amazon for $849.
13. A genuine leather sectional with big mid-century modern vibes. If you watched Mad Men and fell in love with the sets, this is the sectional for you.
14. A reclining sectional with lots of storage to make sure you always have a place to hold/hide all the things. Literally, every single seat doubles as storage. And you can remove the cushion covers if you ever need to launder them.
15. A curvy sectional if you're not a fan of hard right angles, and instead want something round and sleek. This thing just screams "look at me," doesn't it? Like I want to stage a photoshoot around it!
16. A jacquard fabric sectional so fancy looking, it'll be the main character of your living room. Lights, camera, action! Because this sofa is ready for its close-up.
17. A six-piece sectional that you can arrange into a lot of different shapes (including a bed!) just by reconfiguring the pieces. The seat and back cushions are removable for easy cleaning.
18. A mid-century modern-inspired sectional sofa with wide armrests and tufted back cushions. The fabric material gives it a groovy look, too.
19. A cozy and deep sectional that screams, "Sink into me!" If you live for a TV show binge-watching session, this is a very comfortable sofa to veg out on. It's soooo plush.
20. A U-shaped sectional with a pull-out bed and ample storage, because you want to get the most bang for your buck. As a sectional, it can easily sit five to six people, and if you pull out the bed part, everyone can lounge together while you take in the latest Love Is Blind episode.
21. A low-slung sectional in a corduroy upholstery if you want something that's very textural. Its seat cushions are extra wide but very plush, so it's got a minimalist design but it's still very comfortable.
22. A light blue sleeper sectional with cup holders and a storage chaise so you truly never have to leave your little nest when you're all cozy.
23. A linen sleeper sectional with chaise storage if you want to add a burst of sunny color to your interior. The chaise can store a variety of things, and the tufted cushions, arm details, and fabric make it look like something from a really expensive furniture showroom.
24. A very large, highly customizable sectional with storage in every seat. Each seat is an individual piece, so you can configure your sectional layout in a myriad of ways.
25. A modular, light gray chenille U-shaped sectional if you're going for something low, simple, and contemporary. The clean lines mean you never have to worry about fluffing your cushions — these will always maintain their firmness.
26. An oversized U-shaped sectional that looks like something from a high-end store. The cushions have a double layer (more plush), and the armrest pillows are removable.
27. A modular sectional with ample storage if you want the most bang for your buck. It sits five, you can sleep on it, and it has storage under every seat.
28. A chic, oversized modular sectional that looks as comfortable as it is. Those chaises are actually ottomans that have storage in them. We love a piece of furniture that lets us feed two birds with one scone!
29. A modular sectional designed specifically for those with an active lifestyle. Burrow created its Nomad Collection with practical use in mind — it uses a game-changing synthetic fabric that resists scratches and stains and can be cleaned with a simple solution of distilled water and bleach.
30. A two-piece sectional with an extra wide chaise lounge. These cushions are all one piece, so if clean lines are what you desire this is definitely a great option.
31. And a highly customizable Lovesac Sactional couch that lets you design the whole piece of furniture. Arm style, back style, configuration, fabrics (there are over 150 options), storage ottomans, USB charging ports...you can even add a speaker system!
BuzzFeed Shopping Editor Heather Braga loves her Lovesac sectional: I recently upgraded from the couch I had lugged from my apartment to my house to a Lovesac Sactional and all I can say is "wow!" Mine is pictured above (left) before we opened our ottoman piece (which is why a back piece is seemingly missing, as each seat comes with a back piece). Anyways, my husband and I are lucky enough to live near a Lovesac store, so before ordering online we went in and tested out all of our options. The Sactionals are so customizable it's nearly overwhelming trying to make a decision! Like many couches, they come in many types of fabrics and colors, but Lovesac does things differently by offering so many configuration options, tons of storage, various arm styles, different seating depths, and the ability to build speakers directly into the couch (just to name a few things!). We opted for a full sectional style and had storage put in every single seat, which we've been using to store throw blankets and my toddler's extensive stuffed animal collection. I love that if we ever want to redecorate our home we can just re-outfit the couch in a different fabric. And it's SO easy to clean — each piece of fabric can be tossed into the washing machine. To date my sister has two Sactionals (and standard Lovesacs) and my cousin just ordered one as well!
Get it from Lovesac for $2,280+ (available in many configurations and styles).
Reviews have been edited for length and/or clarity.