30 Of The Best Sectional Sofas To Make Your Space Comfy And Cozy

Hi there! And welcome to BuzzFeed Shopping's list of the best sectional sofas you can buy online right now.

Let's talk criteria and lingo.

Sofa vs. couch, what's the difference? A sofa and a couch are the same thing, and both terms are used interchangeably in this article.

A sectional is a sofa with either an L or U shape, which can happen when you add a chaise lounge, ottoman, or more seating to either side of a traditional sofa. L-shaped sectionals are, by far, the most popular style right now, but U-shaped sectionals are still a great choice, especially if you have ample space and a large family or love to entertain. Most L-shaped sectionals are a combination of a sofa and a chaise lounge and are typically smaller than a U-shaped one.

These days, a lot of sectionals have chaise lounges or ottomans with storage underneath. Most have a fabric handle (you can spot them in the photos) that you use to easily lift up the top half of the piece to access the storage underneath. On this list, we will always state if a chaise or ottoman has storage.

Some sectionals can be converted into a bed:

- It has a pull-out mattress that makes a proper bed.

- The pieces of the sectional are modular and can be moved around to make the shape of a bed, without the use of a traditional mattress.

- The sectional has a pull-out bed that isn't a mattress, but converts the seating area of the sectional to a bed shape.

- The sectional's a futon with a back that folds down to make a bed.

The fabric you choose should be a combination of aesthetically pleasing and practical. Ask yourself the following questions: Do I need something that's kid-friendly? What about pets? Do I entertain a lot? Am I messy and worried about spilling food or drinks onto my sectional? All of these questions will help you pick a fabric that fits your lifestyle. Fabric choices are highly personal, and this guide will note if fabric samples are available so you can see and feel them in person before you purchase your sectional.

Overall width size is broken down into the following criteria:

- Small: any width less than 89”

- Standard: any width between 90” and 109”

- Large: any width more than 109"

Seat depth is the depth of the seat, not the sectional. Here’s how seat depth breaks down:

- Shallow, best for smaller spaces because it’s upright: under 21”

- Standard, which is upright seating with some room to sit back: any depth between 21” and 28”

- Deep, which gives you more space to sit back: between 28” and 35”

- Extra deep, which is for relaxed deep seating: anything deeper than 35”

Some sectionals have special features like storage, built-in USB ports, and reclining seats. This guide will note which of the sectionals listed have any of those features.