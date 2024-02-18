Skip To Content
BuzzFeed Homepage
Sign In
Search BuzzFeed
BuzzFeed Shopping logoBuzzFeed Shopping logo
Search

Gift Guide

Beauty + Personal Care

Fashion

Home

Sports + Fitness

Stores

Tech

Kids

Pets

Sex Toys

We hope you love our recommendations! Some may have been sent as samples, but all were independently selected by our editors. Just FYI, BuzzFeed and its publishing partners may collect a share of sales and/or other compensation from the links on this page.

30 Of The Best Sectional Sofas To Make Your Space Comfy And Cozy

Literally everything to know about the best sectionals you can buy online.

Sally Elshorafa
by Sally Elshorafa

BuzzFeed Staff

Hi there! And welcome to BuzzFeed Shopping's list of the best sectional sofas you can buy online right now.

Let's talk criteria and lingo.

Sofa vs. couch, what's the difference? A sofa and a couch are the same thing, and both terms are used interchangeably in this article. 

A sectional is a sofa with either an L or U shape, which can happen when you add a chaise lounge, ottoman, or more seating to either side of a traditional sofa. L-shaped sectionals are, by far, the most popular style right now, but U-shaped sectionals are still a great choice, especially if you have ample space and a large family or love to entertain. Most L-shaped sectionals are a combination of a sofa and a chaise lounge and are typically smaller than a U-shaped one. 

These days, a lot of sectionals have chaise lounges or ottomans with storage underneath. Most have a fabric handle (you can spot them in the photos) that you use to easily lift up the top half of the piece to access the storage underneath. On this list, we will always state if a chaise or ottoman has storage.

Some sectionals can be converted into a bed: 

- It has a pull-out mattress that makes a proper bed.

- The pieces of the sectional are modular and can be moved around to make the shape of a bed, without the use of a traditional mattress.

- The sectional has a pull-out bed that isn't a mattress, but converts the seating area of the sectional to a bed shape.

- The sectional's a futon with a back that folds down to make a bed. 

The fabric you choose should be a combination of aesthetically pleasing and practical. Ask yourself the following questions: Do I need something that's kid-friendly? What about pets? Do I entertain a lot? Am I messy and worried about spilling food or drinks onto my sectional? All of these questions will help you pick a fabric that fits your lifestyle. Fabric choices are highly personal, and this guide will note if fabric samples are available so you can see and feel them in person before you purchase your sectional.

Overall width size is broken down into the following criteria:

- Small: any width less than 89”

- Standard: any width between 90” and 109” 

- Large: any width more than 109"

Seat depth is the depth of the seat, not the sectional. Here’s how seat depth breaks down:

- Shallow, best for smaller spaces because it’s upright: under 21”

- Standard, which is upright seating with some room to sit back: any depth between 21” and 28”

- Deep, which gives you more space to sit back: between 28” and 35” 

- Extra deep, which is for relaxed deep seating: anything deeper than 35” 

Some sectionals have special features like storage, built-in USB ports, and reclining seats. This guide will note which of the sectionals listed have any of those features. 

More lingo to learn:

Tufted cushions: This is a classic style that has been around for forever, but it has a practical purpose: it’s an upholstery technique that’s used to keep a sofa's filling evenly distributed. The best example of tufting is a Chesterfield sofa.

Reversible chaise: A chaise that can go on the left or right end of a sectional.

Ottoman: An ottoman is sometimes used to turn a sofa into a sectional. Sometimes the ottoman can connect to the sofa, other times it can be easily moved around. This is a good option if you have limited space and want the option to change your seating setup frequently. 

Removable cushions: Sectionals have cushions that can or cannot be removed. This is for practicality and aesthetic purposes.

SlipcoveredSlipcovers are used to cover a piece of upholstered furniture for a variety of reasons. Some use them to protect the original upholstery (especially if you have pets or small children), others just like the look. Slipcovers can be taken off and cleaned more easily than cleaning a piece of furniture that is stationary. 

A note about seat plushness: One of the most important factors in selecting a sectional is the plushness of a seat. It’s a highly personal choice, and there’s no wrong one to pick. Some folks prefer a soft seat, meaning you sink into the sofa and feel like it’s giving you a big hug. Others want a firm plushness, which is sturdy and supportive and looks very sharp. A lot of people want something medium, which is a blend of both. 

A note about sizing: Measure, measure, measure before you buy a sectional. Some ship as two big pieces of furniture, others ship as modular pieces that you put together. Most come without their feet/legs attached. Always check to make sure the boxes that the piece ships in can fit through your front door, hallways, and tight corners, and your building's elevator and stairwells if you live in an apartment or condo. If you're sure you can't fit a traditional big piece through your home, consider a modular option that ships in separate boxes that you put together on-site. In this article, measurements will be listed in inches as W (width) x D (depth) x H (height) and will be the overall dimensions.

1. A petite (it's only 79" long) sectional with sleepable armrests so you can comfortably lounge or take a nap. The seat cushions are on the thicker side so they're more plush than a standard one. Oh, and it's under $300!

Reviewer&#x27;s small sectional in a living room
amazon.com

Overall dimensions: 79"W x 49"D x x 34"H

Promising review: "Super easy to put together. I was scared it was not going to look good and be too small but it’s a good height and length for our living room! It was very easy to put together and currently my husband is laying across on it (he’s 5’9”) and fits perfectly. I have no complaints." —Lenishka 

Get it from Amazon for $239.99+ (available in five colors).


2. A velvet sleeper sectional with storage — perfect if you have a lot of stuff to store and frequently host overnight guests. The velvet is a performance fabric, which means it's easily cleanable, stain-resistant, and durable.

amazon.com, amazon.com

Overall dimensions: 90.2"W x 58.3"D x 33.5"H

Promising review: "I am so afraid when it comes to buying furniture online, but this couch was perfect! The color is absolutely breathtaking, and my family is a huge fan of the storage in every module. It’s so easy to configure it into different shapes to fit your activity. The pieces are so firm and comfortable, we’ve been using it for 2–3 weeks already, and there are no signs of it wearing down or getting lumpy any time soon. Also, I have already spilled tomato sauce on it, TOMATO SAUCE! and you would never even know this is a great couch for families with small children." —Destiny Jewel Tobey

Get it from Amazon for $1,399.99+ (available in three sizes and four colors).


3. An L-shaped sectional with a storage ottoman and drink holders so that you never have to get up once you sit down. The drink holder is also a backrest that folds down to make a little table, so you can keep other things on it besides your drink. And when not in use it's out of sight.

amazon.com

Overall dimensions: 99.5"W x 67"D x 32"H

Promising review: "I have a smaller living room and wanted something cute without making my room feel super heavy. This couch is just that. The color is perfection. It is a bit firm, I like that though, means it should hold up a good while and with me having two young children and a dog I can't ask for more. Def worth the price!!!! Would buy again. Assembly was a breeze." —Sarah

Get it from Amazon for $579 (available in five colors).


4. A curved sectional in white if you want to make a bold visual impact. This is a great piece of furniture if you have an open floor plan or large room — it'll create a visual boundary and it looks great from every angle.

An irregularly shaped white sectional is shown
Wayfair

Note: A lot of reviewers note that the sofa color is more cream/beige than bright white. 

Overall dimensions: 126"W x 45"D x 32.5"H

Promising review: "This is a beautiful contemporary gorgeous and elegant sectional; and really makes a difference in my living room. The size is great as well. It's big enough to seat four comfortably. I would highly recommend it." —Mervat

Get it from Wayfair for $1,860

5. A U-shaped modular sectional with ample storage that reconfigures into a full-sized mattress. This piece ships in seven packages that you assemble on-site, which is perfect for those of us who need a big sectional but have a home with small doors, narrow hallways, and tight corners.

amazon.com, amazon.com

Overall dimensions: 112"W x 56"D x x 34"H

Promising review: "So happy that we got this. You could split this up into two couches, one being a chair or loveseat. My favorite is to convert this to a bed and do movie nights like this! This has been great for extra sleeping space for guests which we have used a few times already. Coming in clutch! Also, all the storage is perfect for extra blankets, games or snacks. Live it up! Easy to move the squares around, once you do it the first time you'll be a pro. Cannot stop recommending this to family and friends." —TayTay

Get it from Amazon for $1,199.99+ (clip the coupon on the product page to save $60; available in three colors and four sizes/configurations).

6. A gray modular sectional that reclines and has USB charging ports. It doesn't just recline, it also has footrests so you can kick your feet up while you lean back and relax.

A sectional is shown with and without its seats reclined
Living Spaces

Overall dimensions: 120"W x 120"D x 40"H

Promising review: "Finding a couch I love has been a struggle, but this is the one. First, it’s truly the most comfy couch I’ve ever sat and reclined on. I’m not a napper, but I find myself falling asleep on this thing. It’s so cozy and plush. I was worried my dog’s hair would get caught in the fabric’s fibers. It’s the opposite. The fabric somehow repels and clumps up the hair, so it’s easy to keep it clean. Drips/ stains wipe away with ease. And I love that it’s reclining without looking like a reclining couch. I bought a left, right, and middle piece, all reclining, to make a really large couch. Love it and absolutely recommend it." —Andrea6543 

Get it from Living Spaces for $2,565.


7. A modern sectional with over 75 fabrics (mostly prints, too!) to choose from if you're looking for an upholstery option that's got a whole lot of pizzazz. Let's face it: selecting a sectional fabric sometimes feels like swimming through a sea of beiges, grays, and blues. Sometimes you just want something different! And this sectional gives you that option.

A yellow and white striped sectional
The Inside

Overall dimensions: 112.25"W x 58"D x 32"H

You can order up to five swatches for free with code 5FREESWATCHES; additional swatches cost $1 each.

Promising review: "Anyone ordering a sofa online is filled with angst. You’re rolling the dice even with companies you do business with often. The Inside is the triple crown for me: Incredible sofa, beautifully made, sturdy, perfectly upholstered, looks great, feels fantastic, and oh so comfortable. And I had white glove service that was actually white glove — no in, drop, and out for these guys. They did it all, and extraordinary customer service. If the customer service isn’t there, neither am I." —Karen L. 

Get it from The Inside for $2,799 (available in 79 fabrics and three metal leg finishes).


8. A velvety sleeper sectional with USB ports and side pockets so you never have to get up when it's time to veg out. This one is designed like a futon — each back piece (three total) reclines all the way down until they're on the same surface as the seat cushions.

A silver-ish sofa sectional
amazon.com

Overall dimensions: 107"W x 24"D x 31"H

Promising review: "My husband and I LOVE this sectional!! It’s beautiful, sooo easy to build, and came two days early. It’s great for mid-century modern style (which is what we’re trying to achieve), and it is very comfortable. We’ve fallen asleep on it more than twice now, and it’s only been a few days. Would recommend this sectional to anyone! Not to mention the quality for the price is great." —Rachel R. 

Get it from Amazon for $329.99+ (available in four colors).


9. A three-piece corner sectional if you're looking for something that looks a little more formal. But don't let looks fool you, reviewers swear that it's super comfortable, too. Also, the bolster pillow (two are included) are a nice nod to the mid-century modern aesthetic.

A yellow sectional in a living room
Amy from WA / Wayfair

Overall dimensions: 105"W x 105"D x 33"H

Promising review: "Best couch purchase in the world. So comfortable. So much space. Solid construction, easy to put together (we did it ourselves). The cats don't like to claw it too much: thank you, velvet. So far, so good, and we have five cats and a 4-month-old to consider. Spit-up wiped right off! We needed more seating in general but also for entertaining. It's a statement couch and has gotten nothing but compliments! We got the ottoman too, so everyone can stretch out, and it feels so complete." —Melissa 

Get it from Wayfair for $1,900 (available in five fabric colors).


10. A pet-friendly reversible four-seater sectional couch so each member of your pack has a place to sit. There's also storage under the chaise — a perfect place to stash doggy blankets and extra toys when not in use. The seat covers are removable for easy cleaning.

amazon.com, amazon.com

Overall dimensions: 101.6"W x 50"D x 33.5"H

The upholstery is polyester, which is great for pets as it's super durable and very hard to stain.

Promising review: "This couch is awesome! I know it's scary to trust Amazon, of all places, for furniture, but this couch is totally worth the money. It doesn't feel cheap, and it's comfortable and HUGE compared to our other couch. My husband, me, and all three of our dogs (small, medium, and large) all fit on the couch comfortably. I am very happy with my purchase! Just make sure they give you the tracking number for all of the packages! I was missing 1 out of 3, and FedEx blamed the sender, so just make sure if there's more than one package to get ALL of the tracking numbers!" —Taylor

Get it from Amazon for $499.99+ (available in six colors).

11. A 78" wide compact sectional with a reversible chaise for those with small spaces. The cushion covers? Removable and washable, perfect for those of us with pets or kids (or just messy friends). And it's only $319!

amazon.com

Overall dimensions: 77.6"W x 52.4"D x x 35"H

Promising review: "Three years and multiple pets later, this sectional is still going strong! This is, by far, the best purchase I have made for Amazon. I bought two of these, and despite my 100- and 50-pound dogs abusing them, these have held up exceedingly well. Tough and easy-to-clean fabric. This isn’t as comfortable as a big plush leather couch, but it does the job, and I’ve taken many a nap. If and when these kick the bucket, I will replace them with the exact same model. Money very week spent." —LBAR

Get it from Amazon for $319.97 (available in four fabric colors).

12. reversible sleeper sectional equipped with all of the bells and whistles you could ever want in a sofa. Reversible chaise? Check! Built-in storage? Check! A large ottoman that can be pushed against the sofa to turn it into a sleeper? Check!

a blue sectional sofa in a sleeper position
a reviewer photo of the light gray couch
Amazon, www.amazon.com

Overall dimensions: 91"W x 63"D x 37"H

Promising review: "I assembled it myself and it was easy. It's super comfortable and when you open it to use it as a bed, it's a thing that you're gonna fall in love with. I take naps there and I sleep comfortably and when my kids are watching TV, they fall asleep because it's really comfortable." –Stephanie Zamudio

Get it from Amazon for $849.

13. A genuine leather sectional with big mid-century modern vibes. If you watched Mad Men and fell in love with the sets, this is the sectional for you.

A brown faux leather sectional
All Modern

Overall dimensions: 88"W x 63"D x 37"H

Free fabric samples are available for each leather option.

Promising review: "It is sturdy, well built, easy to assemble and very comfortable. I researched and obsessed about making a choice. I definetly made the right one." —Timothy from Sacramento 

Get it from All Modern for $1,430 (available in black or caramel).


14. A reclining sectional with lots of storage to make sure you always have a place to hold/hide all the things. Literally, every single seat doubles as storage. And you can remove the cushion covers if you ever need to launder them.

amazon.com, amazon.com, amazon.com

Overall dimensions: 110"W x 54.75"D x 33.5"H

Promising review: "It is firm but comfortable. It does not sink after time which is nice. It has removable covers so you can easily wash them. You can easily rearrange the sofa the way you want it and the storage under the sofa is really convenient. Overall a good purchase for the price as well." —wvv000

Get it from Amazon for $999.99+ (available in three sizes and three colors).


15. A curvy sectional if you're not a fan of hard right angles, and instead want something round and sleek. This thing just screams "look at me," doesn't it? Like I want to stage a photoshoot around it!

amazon.com, Amazon

Overall dimensions: 115"W x 78"D x x 26"H

Promising review: "The sofa is perfect for a small space or a minimalist. It’s extremely comfortable and looks just like the picture. The setup is quick and takes about 5 minutes. The sofa comes in two boxes, and it’s covered in white cloth to make sure it doesn’t mess up. The sofa can seat four people comfortably, and two adults can lie on it comfortably at the same time. The material is velvet but has a very elegant finish." —Malomeni Asante

Get it from Amazon for $1,845.95+ (available in cream or tangerine).


16. A jacquard fabric sectional so fancy looking, it'll be the main character of your living room. Lights, camera, action! Because this sofa is ready for its close-up.

A sectional with Jacquard upholstery
Anthropology

Overall dimensions: 108.75"W x 62.75"D x 32.25"H

Promising review: "We love our new sectional. I had been looking for a couch for a while and the selections consisted of mostly three colors: white, tan and grey. We wanted deep color and pattern. When I saw this on Anthropologie, I knew the search was over. It isn't quite as dark as the rust red on the website, more of a cranberry, but it's perfect for our space and family." —KRartist

Get it from Anthropologie for $3,008.60+ (available in two configurations).

17. A six-piece sectional that you can arrange into a lot of different shapes (including a bed!) just by reconfiguring the pieces. The seat and back cushions are removable for easy cleaning.

The beige sectional is shown in two different configurations
Wayfair

Overall dimensions:  104.5''W x 96.5''D x 32.5''H

Promising review: "This sofa is literally a dream. It fits perfectly in my space, and I honestly could not be happier. The color and quality of the fabric is beautiful. It honestly feels like a $3,000 sofa and passes the pet fur test. The only negative I have is that the corner pieces only come with one large back cushion, and I wish they came with two." —Megan

Get it from Wayfair for $809.99+ (available in two colors).

18. A mid-century modern-inspired sectional sofa with wide armrests and tufted back cushions. The fabric material gives it a groovy look, too.

Reviewer&#x27;s yellow sectional in a living room
amazon.com

Overall dimensions: 82"W x 43"D x x 34"H

Promising review: "This couch!!! So beautiful — the color and the design are stunning. I'm still in shock at the value for the money! It was so easy to assemble, and I am a 30-something female that put it together alone. As far as comfort, it's not the softest, but it's getting softer as time goes on. Honestly, I don't even care if it remains this way because it's perfect for me. I was also able to store my treadmill underneath it, which is an added bonus. Not to mention, the customer service was excellent. The company communicated the whole time to make sure I was satisfied. I recommend this to EVERYONE who comes over and compliments it! Amazing!" —Danielle Cotting 

Get it from Amazon for $489 (available in five colors).


19. A cozy and deep sectional that screams, "Sink into me!" If you live for a TV show binge-watching session, this is a very comfortable sofa to veg out on. It's soooo plush.

A brown sectional in a living room
Albany Park

Overall dimensions: 122"W x 79"D x 39"H

Up to four free fabric swatches can be ordered.

Promising review: "We love this couch!!! After monthssss of research, we finally decided on the Kova and we are so so happy. The price for this style was the best compared to other brands and the comfort level is a 10. I love that you can just sink right into it and adjust the back and side pillows for a sitting up or laying back experience. It’s just so great." —Gina M.

Get it from Albany Park for $1,904+ (available in 14 fabrics). It's also available in other sizes and configurations, as well as add-ons like ottomans and armless chairs.


20. A U-shaped sectional with a pull-out bed and ample storage, because you want to get the most bang for your buck. As a sectional, it can easily sit five to six people, and if you pull out the bed part, everyone can lounge together while you take in the latest Love Is Blind episode.

The sectional is shown with and without its bed pulled out
Amazon

Overall dimensions: 92"W x 92"D x 34"H

Promising review: "I searched every single furniture site I could find, looking for the exact right couch but without spending $5k+. I wanted an L-shaped sectional with a chaise with storage, and I wanted the ottoman to fit in the middle space to double as a bed if needed. This couch fit the bill. I was dubious buying a couch off of Amazon, but turns out I didn’t need to be. I seriously could not love this couch anymore than I do. My husband and I have five children. Ages 2-15. All seven of us fit on this couch at one time. My oldest daughter and youngest daughter and I all comfortably took a nap together this afternoon on it. It’s firm on the seat but a memory foam type so it does give a small amount. The back cushions are very cushy. The chaise has about 11 blankets in it currently, and I’m positive I can fit more (I have a blanket issue 😂). This couch is absolutely perfect. It’s literally my most favorite piece of furniture in my house." —Brittany 

Get it from Amazon for $1,119.79+ (available in two colors).

21. A low-slung sectional in a corduroy upholstery if you want something that's very textural. Its seat cushions are extra wide but very plush, so it's got a minimalist design but it's still very comfortable.

A grey Corduroy sectional
Wayfair

Overall dimensions: 106"W x 70"D x 34"H

Promising review: "Very beautiful couch that fits well into our apartment. Definitely more a couch that targets comfort as us and our cats refuse to get off. Would recommend to anyone who is looking for piece that targets comfort." —David 

Get it from Wayfair for $1,850+ (available in six fabrics/colors).


22. A light blue sleeper sectional with cup holders and a storage chaise so you truly never have to leave your little nest when you're all cozy.

The sleeper sectional is shown with and without the bed extension
Amazon

Overall dimensions: 87.4"W x 30"D x 33.5"H

Promising review: "Great for the price. Very easy to assemble, just clip together and slide the backs into the bottom pieces. The back of the couch is low, so if you’re looking for full back, then this is not your couch. It's pretty firm, but I love it because it's supportive. The seats aren't super deep, but if you have the sleeper part out, it's great. I love the storage in the ottoman. I am 5-foot so this couch is awesome for me, but I would say a bigger person wouldn't be thrilled." —Dayna

Get it from Amazon for $719.99.

23. A linen sleeper sectional with chaise storage if you want to add a burst of sunny color to your interior. The chaise can store a variety of things, and the tufted cushions, arm details, and fabric make it look like something from a really expensive furniture showroom.

A yellow sectional is shown as a sofa and as a bed
Amazon

Overall dimensions: 84"W x 54"D x 35"H

Promising review: "I live in 'a small house,' and I have two toddlers. My mother-in-law comes over every two weeks and sleeps over. I can put away blankets and pillows in the storage portion, and the bed is easy to pull out. I was able to assemble it with one of my kids running around me. But it is kind of heavy. Also, this is a firm couch. The back pillows are nice and soft, but the seats are firm. I like that, though. When you connect both big pieces, there will be a small gap, but if it’s up against a wall, there’s nothing to worry about. Honestly, definitely top five furniture purchases I’ve ever made." —Bejarano 

Get it from Amazon for $406.63+ (available in three colors).

24. A very large, highly customizable sectional with storage in every seat. Each seat is an individual piece, so you can configure your sectional layout in a myriad of ways.

amazon.com, amazon.com, amazon.com

Overall dimensions: 138"W x 81.5"D x 34"H

Promising review: "Very very well-made, easy to put together with minimal to do. Attaching the sections with metal brackets is easy and sturdy. Highly recommend if you are looking for a good quality, well priced modular couch." —Andrew

Get it from Amazon for $1,259.99+ (available in four sizes and three colors).


25. A modular, light gray chenille U-shaped sectional if you're going for something low, simple, and contemporary. The clean lines mean you never have to worry about fluffing your cushions — these will always maintain their firmness.

The light grey sectional is shown
amazon.com

Overall dimensions: 130"W x 65.7"D x 24.8"H

Promising review: "So impressed with this sectional! The fabric is a beautiful and soft light gray, super easy to clean. Assembly was also easy. The legs and pillows were neatly zipped underneath the sofa. All I had to do was screw the legs on and latch each piece together once I had it placed where I wanted. Yes, it comes in one large box, but I highly recommend opening the box outside of your home and bringing the sectional in piece by piece. It's much easier than trying to shove a box through your front door! So glad I went with this sectional!" —Sarah Neffendorf 

Get it from Amazon for $1,984.69.


26. An oversized U-shaped sectional that looks like something from a high-end store. The cushions have a double layer (more plush), and the armrest pillows are removable.

amazon.com, amazon.com

Overall dimensions: 110.5"W x 56.5"D x 32"H

Promising review: "Super comfy and soft material. Not too hard for one person to put together. No complaints!" —Becca Rawlings

Get it from Amazon for $479.99+ (available in four colors and three configurations).


27. A modular sectional with ample storage if you want the most bang for your buck. It sits five, you can sleep on it, and it has storage under every seat.

amazon.com

Overall dimensions: 112.25"W x 70"D x 30.25"H

Promising review: "I recently purchased the cross-sectional sofa from this company, and I couldn't be happier with my decision. The sleek design seamlessly blends with my living room decor, and the modular sections provide versatile seating arrangements. The cushions are incredibly comfortable, and the quality of the fabric exceeds my expectations. Assembly was a breeze, and the overall durability of the sofa assures me that it will stand the test of time. A fantastic addition to any home!" —Amazon Customer

Get it from Amazon for $979.98+ (available in four sizes and three colors).


28. A chic, oversized modular sectional that looks as comfortable as it is. Those chaises are actually ottomans that have storage in them. We love a piece of furniture that lets us feed two birds with one scone!

amazon.com

Overall dimensions: 146"W x 66"D x 35"H

Promising review: "Looks and feels good. I like the long wide look and low profile seat cushions. Cost a bit more than some others on Amazon, but no disappointment on quality, design, comfort, installation, or delivery" —Tony Vu

Get it from Amazon for $1,499.99+ (available in three sizes and four colors).


29. A modular sectional designed specifically for those with an active lifestyle. Burrow created its Nomad Collection with practical use in mind — it uses a game-changing synthetic fabric that resists scratches and stains and can be cleaned with a simple solution of distilled water and bleach.

A gray sectional is shown
Burrow

Overall dimensions: 85"W x 61"D x 33"H

Free fabric swatches can be ordered.

Up to five free fabric samples are available. 

Promising review: "The Burrow Nomad was the perfect replacement for our old feather-filled couch. Assembly was straightforward. Our cats have been unable to mar it." —Carl H.

Get it from Burrow for $1,669+ (available in five upholstery options and six leg materials).

30. A two-piece sectional with an extra wide chaise lounge. These cushions are all one piece, so if clean lines are what you desire this is definitely a great option.

A wide chaise sectional in a living room
Article

Overall dimensions: 112"W x 56"D x x 34"H

Promising review: "Absolutely love this little piece of perfection in our apartment. From the lush color and fabric to the firm yet supple support, we are more than pleased with the artwork masquerading as our new furniture. Thanks you!" —Chad R.

Get it from Article for $1,249+ (available in six fabrics and L- or R-arm facing).

31. And a highly customizable Lovesac Sactional couch that lets you design the whole piece of furniture. Arm style, back style, configuration, fabrics (there are over 150 options), storage ottomans, USB charging ports...you can even add a speaker system! 

editor's lovesac sactional couch at christmas time
a gif showing the many ways to arrange a lovesac couch
Heather Braga/ BuzzFeed, Lovesac

BuzzFeed Shopping Editor Heather Braga loves her Lovesac sectional: I recently upgraded from the couch I had lugged from my apartment to my house to a Lovesac Sactional and all I can say is "wow!" Mine is pictured above (left) before we opened our ottoman piece (which is why a back piece is seemingly missing, as each seat comes with a back piece). Anyways, my husband and I are lucky enough to live near a Lovesac store, so before ordering online we went in and tested out all of our options. The Sactionals are so customizable it's nearly overwhelming trying to make a decision! Like many couches, they come in many types of fabrics and colors, but Lovesac does things differently by offering so many configuration options, tons of storage, various arm styles, different seating depths, and the ability to build speakers directly into the couch (just to name a few things!). We opted for a full sectional style and had storage put in every single seat, which we've been using to store throw blankets and my toddler's extensive stuffed animal collection. I love that if we ever want to redecorate our home we can just re-outfit the couch in a different fabric.  And it's SO easy to clean — each piece of fabric can be tossed into the washing machine. To date my sister has two Sactionals (and standard Lovesacs) and my cousin just ordered one as well! 

Get it from Lovesac for $2,280+ (available in many configurations and styles).

Reviews have been edited for length and/or clarity.