18 U-Shaped Sectionals To Maximize Your Cozy Seating Area

1. An ultra-affordable chenille option with room to comfortably seat four. Reviewers say it's incredibly easy to assemble and simply can't be beat for the price.
Promising review: "I am so impressed with this purchase! This was incredibly easy to assemble and took about 90 minutes (mostly unpacking it). The upholstery is velvety soft, and the cushions are nicely padded. It appears to be easy to clean. It’s a lot bigger than I was expecting, which makes laying horizontal a lot easier. The arm rests, aka 'side pillows,' ARE removable. They are more pillow than anything. I was hoping so when purchasing, but couldn’t really figure out beforehand from the pictures (maybe I should start reading item descriptions idk). Overall, great couch for the price." —Penelope
Get it from Amazon for $479.99+ (available in two colors).
2. A six-piece sectional sofa you can configure however you like, be that in a traditional U or L or — hear me out here — as a MEGA bed for movie nights.
Burrow is a direct-to-consumer furniture company from Stephen Kuhl and Kabeer Chopra. The two are focused on modular furniture that is simultaneously affordable, lightweight, and easy to put together so they turn into heirloom pieces, not headaches when it's time to move.
Promising review: "We ordered the five-piece and then decided we had the room to go bigger. Within days we had another section delivered. Easy to configure and customize for your space. Sturdy and comfy so far!" —Meghan M.
Get it from Burrow for $2,795 (available in four colors and three leg finishes).
3. A compact double-chaise sectional if you're working with limited space but don't want to skimp on leg room. Plus, the ottomans lift up to reveal hidden storage!
Promising review: "We faced the problem of super narrow hallway when another the couch that I ordered didn’t fit through the door. I’m so glad I found this couch! Everything was packed in boxes and it easily fit through our narrow staircase and the door. It was super easy to assemble and I love that you can create different combinations from the pieces that you have. The quality is great! It’s durable and fits two adults and a corgi. 😂 The velvet fabric is comfortable to sit on and super easy to clean (we have a furry monster). It looks great and storage is a huge plus as well! 10/10 recommend!" —Matthew
Get it from Amazon for $1,199 (available in four colors).
4. An XXL corduroy sectional that can seat EIGHT so you can host Super Bowl and Bachelorette watch parties without having to pull out extra folding chairs.
5. A sleek U-shaped sectional with contractor-grade top-grain leather that not only looks expensive, but holds up exceptionally well against long term use — even if you've got a couple of kiddos or pets.
Get it from West Elm for $3,049 (for the setup above or you can design your own; available in six leather finishes).
6. A U-shaped sectional *sleeper* so you always have a place for overnight visitors even if you don't have a dedicated guest room. Plus, you can stow away extra linens and pillows in the storage ottomans.
Promising review: "This couch is super versatile and can be set up in literally 30 minutes. We have two dogs and so far they haven’t been able to rip or even dirty the cushions. The material literally repels dirt and liquids and hasn’t stained yet. We highly recommend this couch. So far it’s been great for the last two months and gets lots of compliments from guests." —Angela
Get it from Amazon for $859.99+ (available in five colors).
7. A chesterfield U-shape sectional if you're looking for a statement piece worthy of designing the rest of your living room around.
Promising review: "I highly recommend this! It's comfortable and very elegant. We consistently receive compliments from guests who visit our home." —Kejuana J.
Get it from Bed Bath & Beyond for $3,808+ (available in two sizes).
8. A simple upholstered sectional that screams "beach house" in the best way possible. And if you're worried about keeping your beige couch beige — don't be. The reversible cushions feature pet-friendly StainGard fabric that's designed to repel dirt, oil, water and other liquids.
9. A chic sectional with turned legs that can add a little traditional or coastal flair to your space. Or, if your style leans contemporary, you can opt for tapered brass or gunmetal legs instead.
Promising review: "I stalked this sofa for over a year and was a little hesitant to order it online. While you have to arm yourself with patience and wait about three months for your custom sofa, the results are well worth it. The sofa is gorgeous, comfortable and a great value. Order with confidence!" —Valeria
Get it from Interior Define for $3,036+ (originally $3,795+; available in dozens of custom layouts and fabrics/colors).
10. A U-shaped sectional that not only looks like a million bucks, but scores high on the practicality scale, too, with a convenient pull-out sleeper function and storage chaise.
Get it from Wayfair for $1,600+ (originally $1,740; available in four colors).
11. A modular sofa with extra deep and extra wide seats you won't be able to help but cozy up in. Just imagine the naps you could take...!
Albany Park is a Black-owned business run by a husband-and-wife team in Houston who became fed up with shopping in expensive designer showrooms and being overwhelmed with hundreds of sofa options. Albany Park's furniture is way less expensive than average, takes less time to be delivered, and is designed to be moved into apartments (aka they come in pieces that easily snap together).
Promising review: "Absolutely love this couch! We were couch hunting for years. It was hard to find the right couch for us and our fur babies. Came across this couch and it was love at first sight. We were worried about how comfy it would be but it’s honestly the most comfortable couch we have ever owned. I even slept on the couch for a whole week when I was sick and it was great. Plus, our dogs LOVE the couch. The pups ruined our last couch so I really love how I can rotate the cushions. There is enough space for everyone to sit comfortably." —Laura P
Get it from Albany Park for $3,669 (originally $3,994; available in 13 fabrics/colors and with or without storage space in the ottomans).
12. A low-profile modern number that — with its built-in shelves and angular design — low key looks like something out of a Sims house. Too bad there's no money-making "rosebud!;!;!;!" cheat IRL, huh?
Promising review: "Comfortably firm seat. My baby can stand without wobbling. Spacious room to sit or lay down. It looks good just like pictures. Love all the pillows; they are very comfortable. The five little ottomans are very practical. I combine four of them so I rest my feet. Very modern and smart design." —Sarah
Get it from Wayfair for $2,699.99 (originally $2,994.99; available in four orientations).
13. A low-profile, armless five-seater featuring overstuffed cushions that come in plush velvet and durable pet-friendly fabrics depending on your needs.
Promising review: "This couch checks every box on my list and then some. It has deep, cozy cushions for lounging, but doesn’t look sloppy or unkempt. It’s chic and beautiful and put together. It’s fits my space perfectly, but the modular option means I can add or adjust if I so choose. I opted for Crave Irish Cream and the fabric is beautiful, soft, pet friendly, easy to clean and looks so chic in my place. Everyone I know wants to know where I bought my couch and I’m shouting Joybird from the rooftops. Thank you so much for making all my couch dreams come true." —Tara W.
Get it from Joybird for $4,617+ (originally $7,103; available in dozens of fabrics/colors)