46 Things To Help You Revive And Refresh Your Home For Spring

They're removable, so it's renter-friendly — yay! That involves heating it with a hair dryer to loosen the adhesive, slowly pull it off, then using something like GooGone ($15.89) to clean the residual glue. But maybe it'll look so good your landlord will want you to keep it!

Reviewers say you'll also need a level, sanding block and sand paper, measuring tape, ruler, screwdriver to remove outlets, and utility knife or scissors.

Promising review: "These are great and easy to install. You have to cut the first section. I did put them on a textured wall and have no issues with them peeling off. I made a mistake and had to pull some of them off and they came off with no problem. They are sticky so I did have to pull a little bit, no damage to paint or wall though. You will need a VERY sharp knife and a pair of scissors. I used a metal carpenter's square as a straight edge and it worked nicely. Nice upgrade to my little kitchen. I needed about 30 tiles and I had to buy 40 for cuts and mistakes. You can't reuse the sheet if you pull it off. I found that if you have to cut the tiles, make sure you have the "grout" on the cut, it makes it easier to align and hides small mistakes." —Tricia Hendrickson

