BuzzFeed Shopping logoBuzzFeed Shopping logo
Search

Gift Guide

Beauty + Personal Care

Fashion

Home

Sports + Fitness

Stores

Tech

Kids

Pets

Sex Toys

    We hope you love our recommendations! Some may have been sent as samples, but all were independently selected by our editors. Just FYI, BuzzFeed and its publishing partners may collect a share of sales and/or other compensation from the links on this page.

    46 Things To Help You Revive And Refresh Your Home For Spring

    Nope, no need to call a professional when these simple updates make *such* a difference.

    Natalie Brown
    by Natalie Brown

    BuzzFeed Staff

    1. Some cushion supports so you can turn back time on your slouchy sofa, and continue spending happy evenings there for years to come.

    Couch with cushion before, slouching and slipping off the couch, and the cushion next to it after, looking new and firm
    amazon.com

    It's basically a piece of thick foam that you insert into the bottom of each cushion to plump up all the other layers, and a piece of thin foam that goes near the back of the cushion for extra support. So your couch will feel equally comfy but look brand new.

    Promising reviews: "These are just perfect for an older sofa that had sagging cushions. Easy to install, easy to cut to size. Makes the seating so much firmer! I would highly recommend them." —kdornan

    "I used this in the bottom of my down layered sofa cushions that sagged in the center and they worked great, I wish I had bought them a couple of years ago. I was looking at new sofa's because of this and it's only a three-year-old sofa and expensive, these fixed the problem and I highly recommend them." —Jenford

    Get them on Amazon for $37.99+ per kit (available in three sizes; each kit fixes one cushion).

    2. A battery-powered fabric shaver — no need to throw out a throw, pillow, chair, or any other piece of fabric just because it's started to pill! This quickly and easily pinches off those pesky little buggers to make your fabrics (including upholstery!) look brand new.

    A reviewer&#x27;s armchair, half of it covered in nubby pills and labeled &quot;before&quot;, the other half smooth, looking new, with no pills in sight
    amazon.com

    And it works on sweaters and clothes, too, of course!

    Promising review: "I bought this on a whim in last attempts to save my favorite duvet cover. The pills had gotten to the point where it was seriously uncomfortable to sleep with them getting all up in my leg space. I thought I was going to have to get a new duvet cover entirely. Along came this li'l baby. Not only is my duvet cover basically brand new, but I have found a new hobby. I’m depilling everything. Sweatshirts, leggings, blankets, socks, anything that looks like it needs some love. It does the job quickly and leaves everything looking fresh." —Dena Jensen

    Get it on Amazon for $13.99 (available in six colors).

    3. Or a pill-removing stone because it'll work wonders to keep your favorite furniture and blankets (and clothes) looking new for years to come — just brush it over the fabric — all while barely ever wearing down itself.

    BuzzFeed / Maitland Quitmeyer

    BuzzFeed Shopping editor Maitland Quitmeyer swears by hers! She writes: "Like many of you, I've been living in sweats and PJs during this year+ of WFH full time. And it's made me revisit the state of some of my loungewear. Take for example, this college sweatshirt I wear all the time — as evidenced by the rather EXTENSIVE pilling all over it. So when I saw this pumice-esque sweater stone (it's made from upcycled car windshield glass — how cool is that?!), I decided it was worth the try. We've featured electric pill removers (mostly the fan-favorite Conair one) many times, and they really work. But sometimes you're looking for a little more detail or control — that's where this stone comes in handy. I was able to navigate around the contours of the logo on my sweatshirt with ease, removing pills using the corner or the entire flat bottom in a few quick strokes. It truly took no time at all — the sweatshirt was done in mere minutes. The only thing I would note is that particles do 'fall out' of the stone, so do your pill removing on a surface that's easy to sweep or vacuum up at the end."

    Get it from Celsious (A Black woman–owned, Brooklyn-based small business) for $15 or from Amazon for $16.99.

    4. If your pillows are beyond saving with a shaver: a set of four velvet pillow covers that'll instantly make them look brand new, even if you've had them for longer than you can remember.

    Living room with a white sofa adorned with colorful pillows and a wooden coffee table. Decor includes plants and wall art
    Amazon

    Promising review: "Love, love, love these soft velvet pillows! The velvet is very smooth and even and doesn’t look sparse or cheap at all. They feel expensive and look like high-quality pillows. I also love the soft colors with contrasting trim, it’s very whimsical and cute. And the cats’ hair doesn’t clinging to the pillows so that’s an added bonus. Overall very happy with my purchase!" —NG2

    Get the pack of four from Amazon for $29.99 (available in eight sizes and ten color combos).

    5. Two cans of Bar Keepers Friend powder cleanser to scrub off even the most impossible stains you never thought would come up, even with hardcore elbow grease.

    before: a white plate and a stainless steel saucepan, stained and scratched. After: the same plate and sauce pan, looking brand new and shiny
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Way before getting new plates, bowls, pots and pans you should try this stuff. My wife got it on a recommendation to keep some All-Clad pans looking good (we spent enough on them!). About 20 minutes and a fair amount of scrubbing later and everything is looking brand new. I used them on some Ikea ceramic bowls too, that had tons of knife and fork marks, and those look great as well. One can was enough to clean everything in our pantry (6 settings of plates/bowls/salad bowls) and our entire pot and pan collection." —C

    Get them on Amazon for $8.95 (about $4.48 each).

    6. And the Bar Keepers Friend Cooktop Cleanser that eliminates the built-up residue on shower doors *and* the burnt-on grime on glass cooktop stoves.

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Like a hot knife through butter for built-up hard water stains on my glass shower doors. I've tried everything and this stuff worked in two minutes. Made me a little embarrassed it took so long to find something so effective. I haven't tried it on anything else yet but I guarantee I'll be reordering just to have extra. Just can't have enough of a good thing." —Ron

    Get three bottles on Amazon for $20.99 (about $7 each).

    7. Or if you have no elbow grease to spare, three Drill Brushes because they'll transform essentially any grimy surface — from cooked-on grease on a stovetop to built-up dirt in a bathtub to the accumulated years of grime on tile and grout — without requiring any hard scrubbing on your part.

    A reviewer&#x27;s before: with one panel of their glass shower door uncleaned and opaque with mineral and soap buildup; the other glass panel is clean and completely see-through
    amazon.com

    Just make sure to use them only on surfaces you're pretty sure they won't scratch! You can alway test in a discreet area first to be sure.

    Promising review: "Seriously, I have never wanted to clean our toilets as much as I do now. These little brushes have gotten off years of stains and water scum from our glass shower doors in just a few minutes. I would have never been able to get them even a fraction as clean by hand. We had stains in the toilets from our well water that I thought were permanent. Turns out that they were easily erased with this handy little brush. Our grout is sparkling again and my husband thinks I have lost my mind with the drill. I have actually been walking around the house looking for things to clean with this. They even cleaned our birdcages immediately with just water and no chemicals at all. What a great Amazon find!!" —Happy Yogi

    Get them on Amazon for $18.95+ (six bristle stiffness options available).

    8. A mold and mildew remover made from a no-odor gel that sticks and stays to your grout and caulking so it can actually do its job: banishing the grossness from your bathroom.

    Before and after images of a shower corner, the first with mold and the second cleaned
    amazon.com

    You do have to let it sit for four to five hours (or even overnight), but the results, as proven by the review photos like the one here, are worth it. 

    Promising review: "I’m very happy! I applied it this morning and by noon you could see the difference. The caulking around the tub is so white just like I just resealed it. I’ve tried other bleaching products like Kaboom and Clorox with less than similar outcomes. The biggest difference was the mold spots behind our shower products. Those have been an eyesore for so long and now they’re gone. My only regret is I didn’t do a before and after photo." —CButin

    Get it from Amazon: one bottle for $14.99 or two bottles for $26.99.

    9. A powerful no-rinse stain remover — it can conquer many of the seemingly impossible messes you throw at it. Simply spritz it on, wait a second, then blot it up to see most stains truly vanish like magic.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    It claims to work on both old and new stains (including red wine!), and on any color-safe fabric that you can safely wet with water (read: not dyed silk or wool, probs, or anything that says "dry-clean only"). One of our readers who uses it and recommends it (#33) says it doesn't work on every stain they try, but it makes most stains — even really old ones — disappear! You simply spray the product on the stain, work it in with your fingers, then blot it up with a clean paper towel.

    Promising review: "I had terrible rust and oil stains all over the seats of my car. I tried other cleaners to get them out, but they actually made the stains darker. I took it to the dealership to see if they could get it out and they flat out told me no, so I gave up and lived with it for almost five years. Then I tried this after it was recommended by a friend. I sprayed it on and literally watched the stain run right off my seat. It was amazing! I thought I was going to have to pay hundreds of dollars to replace the seats in my car because nothing else would work. This stuff really is awesome!" —Brittany

    Get it on Amazon for $6.65.

    10. And a leather stain remover spray because even though leather's usually relatively stain resistant, years with kids, pets, spouses, or just our own messy selves eventually take their toll, and this will basically give you a refund.

    amazon.com

    This also works on Durablend, vinyl, compound, saffiano, faux leather, and other leather or leather-like surfaces.

    Promising review: "Used the microfiber cloth to apply and after the first treatment noted only mild improvement, but after the second treatment (done just after the first treatment dried), the stain was not visible!! I then did the entire chair and the results are great. Advice: Do not scrub the area hard. This may roughen up the leather. Apply lightly and wipe off with another microfiber towel." —mich

    Get it from Amazon for $15.98.

    11. Speaking of leather, a leather recoloring balm so you can spend many more years reading in your favorite chair, reveling in the afternoon sun, *without* having to put up with furniture that looks like it's on its last legs.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    You just rub it right into your leather. It can even help minimize the look of cat scratches, depending on how bad they are. Note that it's very important to test to see if it will work with your particular leather, because it's for absorbent leather only — you simply put a drop of water on your leather and see if it soaks in. If it does, this product works! (Here's a video; skip to 0:42.)

    Promising review: "Can I give it TEN stars? My hubby was ready to get rid of the set. It's SUCH a comfortable set, and well-built... scale was just right for our new home... I couldn't let that happen! I had cleaned the chair with a tiny amount of mild dish soap and water previous to the stain's arrival. I threw on some latex gloves, dipped my fingers into the gel, and started massaging it into the leather. Results were immediate and impressive!! AMAZING!!" —Muysson

    Get a jar from Amazon for $29.95 (9 colors available).

    12. A cute little brown sugar bear who just wants to soften up that impenetrable rock of brown sugar (and keep it perfectly soft and moist for ages), so you don't have to hack chunks off of it anytime you want to bake cookies.

    The small, flat terracotta bear next to a jar of brown sugar
    Amazon

    Both my mom and I have used these for years, and they actually do work! Some reviewers mention you can put it with cookies or bread to keep those soft, too. Just soak it in water for 20 minutes, dry the outside of it thoroughly, and put in your brown sugar bag.

    Promising review: "I was skeptical, but this bear is magical. I have brown sugar in a glass canister and I was about to throw the whole container out. The sugar was unbreakable (I think my boyfriend was putting his wet spoon in it too...) I came across this bear and I thought it wasn't real. I read some reviews and decided to give it a try. I put the bear in the canister and reluctantly walked away. The next day I was pleasantly surprised to find REVIVED and soft brown sugar!! Great buy!" —S.G.

    Get one on Amazon for $5.40.

    13. A bag of polyester stuffing you can use to give new life to your kiddo's favorite stuffed toys (or your bed or throw pillows that have seen better days).

    a stuffed elephant toy before, looking deflated, and after, looking fuller and revivied
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Great for couch pillows! The pillow insert in the pillow cover was just not fluffy enough. I used this stuff and it perked it right up! Love how it turned out." —Ashley

    Get it from Amazon for $9.65

    14. An all-in-one wood cleanser and polish to transport water- or heat- or pet-damaged furniture (or cabinets or wood floors) back to its former glory with just a coat or two.

    amazon.com

    It works on both finished and natural woods, including wood floors.

    Promising review: "Our paneling and cabinets were looking rough. We have two dogs that jumped up and scratched places, we also had an area that was damaged by water spots where our dog bowls were, and several other areas that were just worn from heavy traffic. This stuff was like a magic eraser for water spots, scratches, scuffs, and any other blemish. We simply wiped the product on with a paper towel and let is sit for 20 minutes before wiping it off with a clean towel. Everything looks brand new. I'm buying a couple more so we can finish our cabinets and wood paneling. We're so glad we found this product." —Kris

    Get a bottle on Amazon for $9.98.

    FYI, if you're facing much damage that's a little worse than that, you might want to try their other (also well-reviewed!) product, called Restore-A-Finish, first; it does more to hide minor scratches, white heat rings, deep water marks, and stuff like that. The two products are actually made to be used together! Get that on Amazon for $9.66.

    15. Or if your damage is more minimal, a set of furniture repair markers and wax sticks because some damage will practically vanish after a few quick swipes of the right color.

    amazon.com

    They're designed for smaller scratches on wood furniture, wood laminate furniture (yes, that means stuff from Ikea!) and wood or wood-like floors. The kit includes both markers and wax sticks in six colors: maple, oak, cherry, walnut, mahogany and black. And yes, the sharpener for the wax sticks is included, too.

    Promising review: "Better than expected. Blends perfectly and leaves a beautiful sheen. Used them on different shades of wood cherry, oak, and mahogany. I blended several shades of markers on each piece. Blended easily and matched perfectly to the different shades of woods. Used on claw foot dining table, Chippendale chair legs, grandfather clock, china cabinet. All look sensational. Covered sweeper scuffs well. They look new now, not touched up. These stain quickly so wear disposable gloves and cover floors where you are working. Excellent results." —PhoebeS

    Get them on Amazon for $9.99.

    16. A squeegee broom so you can extract years worth of built-up, embedded pet hair from your carpet and rugs (the kind that even your pet vacuum somehow doesn't touch) *and* easily sweep up the scattered bits from your hardwood or tile floors.

    amazon.com, Amazon

    It features rubber bristles along one edge, and if you flip it, a wide rubber squeegee on the other — some reviewers find the squeegee side is more effective on carpet than the bristles, so could be worth a try! Oh, and the handle telescopes 36–60 inches, so you can store it easily but also like, use it to squeegee off high windows if necessary.

    Promising review: "1,000% worth it! Ya'll. I read about this on BuzzFeed and had it on my wish list for a few weeks. When our 9-month-old black Lab came back from the trainer, I knew it was time to get something to help the mountains of hair. I got this in today and tried it out. I didn't think it would get much, I swept last night. Oh my lawrd. The hair it picked up was ridiculous! If you have pets and hardwood floors, you need this. Life changing! So glad I bought this!" —Katherine Burch

    Get it from Amazon for $12.98 (also available with a collapsible handle).

    17. A mini white noise machine with nonlooping audio to restore your bedroom to the place of peace it was when you first moved in. You'll finally get the solid night's sleep you deserve despite the fact that your new neighbors insist on loudly playing video games all through the night.

    The small hexagonal white noise machine on a bedside table; it has a power button, two volume buttons, and three buttons for choosing the sound
    Amazon

    It has ten fan sound options, ten ambient noise options, and two ocean sounds, and is small and compact.

    Promising review: "This is so freaking great. I've been using white noise machines for years and years but ended up finding this through BuzzFeed. My old machine had looping audio and I hated it, so the fact that this is nonlooping is everything. It's also very sleek and modern. I live in downtown Boston with construction sites literally boxing me in my building with noise nearly 24/7 between that and cops/fire trucks. This knocks out the noise and allows me to sleep or nap at any time of day without hearing anything." —ML

    Get it on Amazon for $44.99 (available in two colors).

    18. A dishwasher-cleaning tablet — it works to disband the lime scale and mineral buildup preventing your dishes from actually getting as clean as possible.

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Works really well! It's easy to use, can be done with or without dishes in there. It REALLY helped clean the dishwasher and now I use one each month as suggested to keep it clean. The glasses don't have that "film" anymore (and I always used a rinse agent too, but we have a lot of lime in our water). I feel like the dishwasher is working better too, not that it had any problems before but it seems quieter now. I'm very satisfied with these." —BH

    Get a pack of six tablets on Amazon for $8.50.

    19. A bottle of makeup brush and sponge shampoo that will break up all the various layers of stubborn foundation, contour, concealer, powder, and eye makeup that's embedded itself in your tools. Even the ones you use most often will look fresh out of their packaging in no time!

    Before: A reviewer&#x27;s makeup sponge, which is dark brown after many uses; and after: the same sponge, now light orange and clean
    amazon.com

    Plus it'll reduce the amount of dirt and bacteria that tend to accumulate on makeup tools over time. (Oh, and it's cruelty-free.)

    Promising reviews: "I clean my brushes every so often (not as often as I should) and I have NEVER gotten this much gunk out of my brushes with regular soap. This stuff is amazing, takes almost no scrubby effort and my brushes are the cleanest they have ever been. Definitely recommend." —Melissa

    "Well, I am seriously impressed. All of my sponges of various colors look almost brand new after using this. Even my white sponges look only faintly tinted in comparison to what they used to look like. It does seem like it takes quite a bit of product to do each sponge, but it definitely gets the job done. I'll certainly order another bottle when I run out." —G.T.

    Get it on Amazon for $6.99.

    20. An enamel paint designed specifically to refresh metal surfaces — like fridges, washers and dryers, metal bed frames, and bathtubs — that have been scratched or rusted over the years.

    amazon.com

    Some reviewers even use it to redo their countertops or sinks, although you might want to use an acrylic sealer afterward if you decide to do that! It's fantastic for vintage appliances too, according to one reviewer.

    Promising review: "Oh my goodness! This stuff is amazing! I remodeled my bathroom and the washer and dryer looked terrible. One coat of this and they look brand new! I’m going to add another coat today just to make it extra durable." —L. Hornberger

    Get a quart from Amazon for $26.98.

    21. Some vinyl peel-and-stick tiles to install on a Sunday afternoon to instantly make your kitchen, bathroom, or laundry room look more modern and brand-new (and to make it easier to clean than bare wall).

    reviewer's kitchen before, with no backsplash
    and after, with the shiny vinyl subway tile
    www.amazon.com

    They're removable, so it's renter-friendly — yay! That involves heating it with a hair dryer to loosen the adhesive, slowly pull it off, then using something like GooGone ($15.89) to clean the residual glue. But maybe it'll look so good your landlord will want you to keep it!

    Reviewers say you'll also need a level, sanding block and sand paper, measuring tape, ruler, screwdriver to remove outlets, and utility knife or scissors.

    Promising review: "These are great and easy to install. You have to cut the first section. I did put them on a textured wall and have no issues with them peeling off. I made a mistake and had to pull some of them off and they came off with no problem. They are sticky so I did have to pull a little bit, no damage to paint or wall though. You will need a VERY sharp knife and a pair of scissors. I used a metal carpenter's square as a straight edge and it worked nicely. Nice upgrade to my little kitchen. I needed about 30 tiles and I had to buy 40 for cuts and mistakes. You can't reuse the sheet if you pull it off. I found that if you have to cut the tiles, make sure you have the "grout" on the cut, it makes it easier to align and hides small mistakes." —Tricia Hendrickson

    Get it from Amazon, for $28.09+ (available in eight colors, and in dozens more designs and colors on their store page).

    22. A set of garage door magnets to instantly add, like, $500 worth of curb appeal with less than 10 minutes of work. It'll probably be the easiest thing you'll do all day!

    reviewer&#x27;s two garages before, just plain white, and after, with the faux hardware
    amazon.com

    The listing has two different options: the set of 32 windows and the set of four hinges and two handles. You do have to buy the set of windows and two sets of handles to get the full look above! 

    Promising review: "OK, seriously, these magnets are fantastic! We are in shock that they look as good as they do. Our neighbors thought we bought a new garage door, and the 'windows' add the perfect pop to the garage without overdoing it. The magnets are excellent quality and stick to our door." —Scott Teichert

    Get them from Amazon: the windows for $18.99 and the hinges for $11.99

    23. A tube of patch and primer — it features a piece of sanding pad on the top of the cap and a putty knife on the other end, so you can repair that little hole your doorknob handle put in your wall that miiiight only be there because you enthusiastically throw the door open to greet your wiggling, overjoyed, 9-year-old pup everyday when you get home from work.

    3M

    You simply squeeze a little of the patch/primer mix out of the tube, level it off with the scraper end, let dry, then sand with the cap! I used one of these in my most recent move (in June 2021) and let me tell ya: it works exactly the way it says it does. I had several small nail holes from hanging pictures, plus six larger drywall anchor holes from a shelf. This made it easy to fill each one and scrape off the excess, then after it dried, I sanded using the little cap and couldn't even tell the holes had been there! Needless to say, I got my entire security deposit back, no worries at all.

    Promising review: "This product is genius! Worth every penny to patch nail holes without the mess and time of traditional drywall patching. Worked exactly as described and one tube was more than enough to patch throughout an entire home." —Jaclyn A.

    Get a pack of two from Amazon for $14.58.

    24. And a set of airtight paint touch-up pens to easily cover up those small drywall repairs or pretty much any other scratches, scuffs, or stains that refuse to clean off any other way.

    Amazon, Slobproof

    They work like little syringes to neatly suck up the paint from the can. Because they're completely airtight, the paint lasts for years without drying out! They *are* refillable, despite what some reviewers claim; here's how.

    Promising review: "Love this — absolutely perfect for touchin' up little spots that need touchin' up. I have several sets filled with different paints and so far they've stayed usable, without the paint drying out. I rinse the brush really well after each use (latex paints) and recap it. It would be nice if the manufacturer put an area on the pen where you could easily label the paint info, but I use a permanent marker and it works okay." —Hooked on Amazon!

    Get a pack of two on Amazon for $15.30.

    25. An oil stain remover that works wonders on basically any kind of stone (whether it's untreated *or* sealed and polished) because you shouldn't have to live with the consequences of that one leaky bottle of olive oil.

    A reviewer&#x27;s four steps: 1 an oil stain on untreated marble, 2 apply thick amount of product 3 let dry for 72 hrs 4 scrape away and the stain is gone
    amazon.com

    It works on marble, granite, limestone, travertine, slate, sandstone, grout (for ceramic and porcelain tile), masonry, and concrete — and it won't discolor the surface of the stone even one bit!

    Promising review: "Had an oil stain on my untreated West Elm marble top buffet from a kids toy. I purchased the oil stain remover and crossed my fingers that it would work. Followed the directions, waited 72 hrs to let it dry completely, and then scraped it off with a credit card. It worked perfectly! I couldn't be happier with the results. I highly recommend this product!" —parkhaven916

    Get a can of it on Amazon for $17.89.

    26. A waterproof, heat- and cold-resistant, flexible, moldable rubbery glue called Sugru so you can make dozens of tiny fixes, like saving those expensive cables and chargers so they can live to fight another day (or lots of other random little tasks, like fixing a plastic dino's boo-boo).

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    You can use it to bond glass, ceramic, wood, metal, and most plastics *and* to bond all of those surfaces to most walls. It slowly cures from malleable glue into a tough silicone rubber overnight.

    Promising review: "This stuff is the solution to so many challenging repairs that it’s well worth keeping a supply of basic colors on hand in the fridge at all times. Example: After various glues failed to reattach the black rubber trim that holds the rear windshield onto my car, Sugru was the only thing that did. With no garage parking, this repair has survived 75-mile/hr winds, freezing temps, heavy rains, and 100-degree heat for well over three years and counting. And the repair fills the gap so perfectly that only a well-trained observer would ever detect the repair." —No BS Reviews

    Get an eight-color pack on Amazon for $19.99 (also available in packs of seven other color combinations, including all black or all white).

    27. A stainless steel cleaner and polish because all you have to do is spray it on then wipe it off to reveal a sparkling clean, fingerprint-free kitchen, zero real effort required.

    amazon.com

    My mom swears by this stuff; she tried like, four or five other stainless cleaners before this one, and none of them made my parents stainless appliances quite as shiny as quickly and easily as this!

    Promising review: "Perfect cleaner for my new Whirlpool stainless appliances. It also seems to make it a bit fingerprint-resistant as well. Since I cleaned my fridge down a month ago, I haven't had to do it again yet. I'm sure if I had kids it'd be a little different, but this stuff is where it's at. I've tried cheaper big-box store cleaners and they all take a lot of arm work." —W Fish

    Get a bottle and a microfiber cloth on Amazon for $19.95.

    28. A rust stain remover spray perfect for anything coated in a thin crust of orange — a few sprays and a final wipe of this stuff will actually make your shower, sink, and tub look exactly like they did the day they were first installed.

    amazon.com

    Note that it's designed for rust stains that come from having hard water; it won't do anything for, like, a rusty metal towel holder.

    Promising review: "Can’t believe we finally found something that works! When we bought our home there was no water softener and years of iron build up. We tried so many things on our shower. Nothing worked. We were convinced we’d be stuck until we renovated, but the Iron Out worked wonders. I still can’t believe it. We let it sit for about an hour. It then dissolved and wiped right off. Definitely use in a ventilated area if possible." —M. Gilardi

    Get it a pack of two bottles from Amazon for $15.99 ($7.99 each), or a single bottle for $6.98. And if you also have struggles with rust in the toilet or staining your white laundry red, try the same brand's rust-removing powder, $16.10).

    29. A handheld knife sharpener because it will fiercely hone each and every blade you own until they're back to their peak, like-new sharpness that makes it a thousand times easier to slice and dice.

    hands holding the two-slot sharpener on the corner of a counter (as designed), pulling a knife through
    Amazon

    It has two slots: coarse for sharpening dull and damaged knives, and fine for polishing a knife or giving an already-sharp knife a quick touch-up.

    Promising review: "I use this on my high-end German knife and it performs as well as any expensive sharpener. If your 'good' knife requires some fancy sharpener, perhaps the knife is the problem. I use this on three large kitchen knives as well as paring knives, and it keeps them all in tip-top shape. I do a lot of chopping, so having every knife tomato-ready is great. If you want an expensive sharpener, be my guest; for me, I'd prefer to spend my time USING sharp knives rather than adding undetectable macho sharpness I don't need. Find a couple of good videos before you start — the instructions are OK, but don't actual demonstrate all the features!" —Pete

    Get it on Amazon for $10.95 (available in three colors).

    Elizabeth, one of our editors, owns one of these and loves it — you can read her full knife sharpener review for more!