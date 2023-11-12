Browse links
US residents can opt out of "sales" of personal data.
"Yeah, no, like I’m sure their intentions are in the right place, but this is no SNL joking matter."
what’s so funny about a woman’s trauma— girl posts💄 (@itgirlposts) November 12, 2023
Yeah no, like I’m sure their intentions are in the right place but this is no SNL joking matter— steven ❀ (@arianaunext) November 12, 2023
I don’t know why everything about Britney and her life has to be made into a joke, yet here we are… pic.twitter.com/eJ9iKbCnta— 𝔏𝔢𝔞𝔥.❁ | 𝒜𝓃𝑔𝑒𝓁 👼🏽 (@redforjanet) November 12, 2023
In her book Britney Spears wrote about her traumas and how everyone used her even her family members mistreated her and SNL have the audacity to make her fun like this way? Shame on them!— rii. (@unbeleafablee) November 12, 2023
this feels very weird and disrespectful tbh— leon (@skyferrori) November 12, 2023
That's kind of really gross & distasteful, quite frankly.— Danika ♡ (@Pigs_FlyHere) November 12, 2023
I’m glad I’m not the only one who had a problem with it. like it doesn’t matter if it’s just celebrity impressions and they weren’t shading britney. it turns the serious conversations in her book into joking matters .and that is NOT funny.— steven ❀ (@arianaunext) November 12, 2023
SNL needs to be held accountable for this. They should apologise.— BOBBEY (@CalIMeDon) November 12, 2023
SNL really fell off so much they need to do this crap for some controversy lol— MichēI (@michelmikey17) November 12, 2023
Further proof that SNL writers steal all their jokes from Twitter— 𝐒𝐮𝐯𝐚𝐫𝐧𝐚🕊️❥𝕾𝖙𝖆𝖓✰ᵇᵘⁿⁿʸ✰ (@Suvarna_17) November 12, 2023
SNL is so cringe sorry.. I’ve legitimately never laughed at a SNL skit since 2009— SNS 🇺🇸 (@Snshores) November 12, 2023
Ok 4 of them was actually funny pic.twitter.com/031COlErvF— Branden (@urbanzosf) November 12, 2023
The Britney Spears' memoir skit was pure comedic brilliance. Kudos to the cast for bringing humor to pop culture moments! 👏— Millie 🍒 (@MillieMoxxie) November 12, 2023
The Britney Spears audio book auditions skit deserves an Emmy. Also? Clowning Chalamet, while he is an actual guest host? 😆 👏🏼 #SNL— kimber 💜✨ (@kimbertiiimber) November 12, 2023
Different take than some- i think it’s fun that SNL did the Britney book sketch. It just shows how culturally relevant she is and nothing was offensive— tina d 💓 (@tinadoy88) November 12, 2023
the Britney and Natasha impressions!!! 😂🤣😭💀💯 #SNL pic.twitter.com/5sWf4tjvAE— 𝕋𝕙𝕖𝕄𝕖𝕤𝕤𝕪𝕄𝕚𝕟𝕕𝕠𝕗𝕄𝕖 (@MessyMindofMe) November 12, 2023