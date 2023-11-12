Skip To Content
Chloe Fineman, Timothée Chalamet, And "Saturday Night Live" Made Fun Of Britney Spears And Other Celebrities, And There's A Lot Of Mixed Reactions

"Yeah, no, like I’m sure their intentions are in the right place, but this is no SNL joking matter."

Mychal Thompson
by Mychal Thompson

BuzzFeed Staff

After a new sketch parodying the pop star, Saturday Night Live may be in hot water with Britney Spears's fans.

Screenshot from &quot;SNL&quot;
NBC

Last night, Timothée Chalamet hosted SNL, which would've been a great opportunity to promote the second installment of Dune. Unfortunately, the SAG-AFTRA strike pushed the release date of the sci-fi epic to March 15, 2024. Luckily, Timothée still has Wonka, which hits theaters next month.

Closeup of Timothée Chalamet
Noam Galai / Getty Images for WSJ. Magazine Innovators Awards

While Timothée did a fair job hosting the weekend sketch comedy show, people couldn't stop talking about one particular sketch, which took a few jabs at Timothée. However, according to fans, they took a major swing at Britney's new memoir, The Woman in Me.

Screenshot from &quot;SNL&quot;
NBC

The sketch featured Chloe Fineman, known for her impressions of Drew Barrymore, Nicole Kidman, and Britney. She's portrayed Britney before as seen in this April 2022 episode.

Chloe Fineman impersonating Britney Spears
Nbc / NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

For the memoir's audiobook, Britney only read the forward while the rest of the book was read by actor Michelle Williams. In the sketch, Chloe's fake Britney teases that Michelle wasn't the only one who wanted to read the book, and SNL pulls out every celebrity impression you could think of.

Screenshot from &quot;SNL&quot;
NBC

Seriously, a lot of celebrities catch some strays.

Here's Heidi Gardner as Allison Janney:

Screenshot from &quot;SNL&quot;
NBC

Timothée as Martin Scorsese:

&quot;Who&#x27;s saying action?&quot;
NBC

Sarah Sherman as Dame Maggie Smith:

Screenshot from &quot;SNL&quot;
NBC

Mikey Day as Steve-O:

Screenshot from &quot;SNL&quot;
NBC

Ego Nwodim as Jada Pinkett Smith:

Ego Nwodim as Jada Pinkett Smith
NBC

Molly Kearney as Kevin James:

&quot;(just vibes)&quot;
NBC

Chloe as Natasha Lyonne:

Screenshot from &quot;SNL&quot;
NBC

And Chloe again, as Julia Fox:

&quot;My whole world collapsed.&quot;
NBC

People quickly noticed that the lines read during Julia Fox's parody were not from the book. They were from a joke posted by a user on X (formally known as Twitter), which I might have attributed to backlash toward the sketch.

Screenshot of a tweet
Twitter: @TheHalfBloodLad

Fans began to question whether or not the jokes about Britney and her memoir were funny or just in poor taste. Here's what some of the mixed reactions are saying:

There are a lot of people who found the joke "distasteful" or "disrespectful."

Twitter: @itgirlposts

Twitter: @arianaunext

Twitter: @redforjanet

Twitter: @unbeleafablee

Twitter: @skyferrori

Twitter: @Pigs_FlyHere
&quot;when will the world ever fully aware that women&#x27;s trauma is NOT and will never be appropriate for entertainment???&quot;
@forteijo / x.com

Twitter: @arianaunext
Screenshot of a social media comment
@_JessicaDavies / x.com
&quot;So disrespectful.&quot;
x.com

Twitter: @CalIMeDon

Some people took this as an opportunity to criticize the entire program and its comedy.

Twitter: @michelmikey17

Twitter: @Suvarna_17

Twitter: @Snshores

And others found the segment "actually funny" and not offensive.

Twitter: @urbanzosf

Twitter: @MillieMoxxie

Twitter: @kimbertiiimber

Twitter: @tinadoy88

Twitter: @Japanesebambi

Twitter: @MessyMindofMe

What do you think about SNL's parody of Britney Spears's The Woman in Me? Was it funny, or did it go too far?

Watch the full sketch of "The Woman in Me: Auditions" here.

View this video on YouTube
NBC / Via youtu.be

Stream Saturday Night Live on Peacock.