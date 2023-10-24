    A Clip Of Michelle Williams Narrating A Cringe Thing Justin Timberlake Allegedly Said In Britney Spears's Audiobook Is Going Viral, And Twitter Is Having Some Hilarious Reactions To It

    "I just know Michelle Williams giggled when she read that page for the first time 💀."

    As you probably already know, Britney Spears' long-awaited and much-talked-about memoir, The Woman In Me, is being released today!

    someone holding up a kindle with the book ready for purchase
    Of course, a lot of people are also excited about the audiobook as it is being narrated by actor Michelle Williams.

    A closeup of michelle holding up her award
    While we've gotten several excerpts from the book about Justin Timberlake ahead of the release, I think the cringiest story about him didn't come out until today. In her memoir, Britney alleges that she and Justin were walking in New York City when they saw Ginuwine. Britney writes that Justin then, using a Blackceent, said, "Oh yeah, fo-shiz, fo-shiz! Ginuwiiine! What’s up, homie?!" Now, the thing is Michelle also had to read this moment aloud:

    Aside from the problematic elements of that story, Michelle's reading of it really got people laughing. Here are some funny tweet reactions to this very unexpected moment:

    britney spears with her mouth open in shock
