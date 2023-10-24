A Clip Of Michelle Williams Narrating A Cringe Thing Justin Timberlake Allegedly Said In Britney Spears's Audiobook Is Going Viral, And Twitter Is Having Some Hilarious Reactions To It
As you probably already know, Britney Spears' long-awaited and much-talked-about memoir, The Woman In Me, is being released today!
Of course, a lot of people are also excited about the audiobook as it is being narrated by actor Michelle Williams.
While we've gotten several excerpts from the book about Justin Timberlake ahead of the release, I think the cringiest story about him didn't come out until today. In her memoir, Britney alleges that she and Justin were walking in New York City when they saw Ginuwine. Britney writes that Justin then, using a Blackceent, said, "Oh yeah, fo-shiz, fo-shiz! Ginuwiiine! What’s up, homie?!" Now, the thing is Michelle also had to read this moment aloud:
ijbol pic.twitter.com/fs2jiJDXOM— alex (@alex_abads) October 24, 2023
Aside from the problematic elements of that story, Michelle's reading of it really got people laughing. Here are some funny tweet reactions to this very unexpected moment:
lol brit got my white sister michelle williams saying WHAT! https://t.co/1jFJpWSHqL— Brittany Luse (@bmluse) October 24, 2023
I never had any real opinions on Michelle Williams before but I bet she's incredibly fun to hang out with. Nailing the mockery of Justin Timberlake like this suggests she's a 15/10 sarcastic mimic https://t.co/YnVjpQbRqR— Heidi N. Moore (@moorehn) October 24, 2023
Michelle Williams can go from playing Steven Spielberg's mom to doing this, and that's called talent baby https://t.co/19IRXfkMvN— Manuela Lazić (@ManiLazic) October 24, 2023
It’s incredibly hard to say this considering how brilliant Michelle Williams’s career has been but I think this snippet of her reading from Britney’s memoir might be her best work ever. https://t.co/C7MlNJCgyo— Big Dilly Style (@tiredgaynomad) October 24, 2023
michelle williams took this opportunity and ran to the hills with it https://t.co/02bmkNjkAy— spooky adam driver in michael mann’s “ferrari” (@stunninggun) October 24, 2023
I never knew I needed Michelle Williams to say “fo shiz” and yet here we are— KYLEX (@DaddyKylex) October 24, 2023
I just know Michelle Williams giggled when she read that page for the first time 💀— issa rae’s favorite interviewer. (@TheGreatIsNate) October 24, 2023
Michelle Williams is doing performance art here, you see https://t.co/oEqFmQpOiL— Charles PM (@CharlesPulliam) October 24, 2023
Michelle Williams’ Grammy is already being engraved https://t.co/4wPklA8C8z— daniel🍂 (@slayonetta) October 24, 2023
cast michelle williams in "no money no family, 16 in the middle of miami: the iggy azalea story" https://t.co/cTbCscptPl— pschlarm (@Pschlarm) October 24, 2023
I cannot believe we are living in a reality where michelle williams saying foshiz exists. https://t.co/R7SKmkTFYq— taylor crumpton (@taylorcrumpton) October 24, 2023
Michelle Williams probably did this for free. https://t.co/G3OKC0NQPn— Wajahat Ali (@WajahatAli) October 24, 2023
OMG can you give awards for reading audio books because give Michelle Williams all the awards for reading that line. 🤣😂— Chloe (@GlowySweetFab) October 24, 2023
michelle williams is one of the biggest chameleons working in hollywood today, you can truly cast her in anything https://t.co/UDSZlzLlaw— guilherme (@gayparanoidpark) October 24, 2023
“Oh yea fo shiz fo shiz Ginuwine what’s up homie” pic.twitter.com/8JD4wjkxiT— 💫 (@heyjaeee) October 24, 2023