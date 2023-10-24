  • Viral badge

A Clip Of Michelle Williams Narrating Britney Spears's Audiobook Is Going Viral For A Certain Justin Timberlake Moment

"I gagged when it was revealed who Justin Timberlake was throwing on a blaccent for."

A clip of Michelle Williams reading an excerpt about Justin Timberlake from Britney Spears's memoir is going viral.

Closeup of Britney Spears on the red carpet
Of course, Britney's hotly anticipated The Woman in Me is now out. Voicing the audiobook is none other than Oscar-nominated actor Michelle Williams. While a number of revelations from the book are incredibly moving, especially over the injustice Britney faced during her conservatorship, there's one particular segment about Britney's ex that's been making the rounds.

Michelle Williams on the red carpet wearing a strapless sequined dress with a sheer overlay
You can listen to the excerpt here:

In case you need a transcript, the excerpt says of Justin, “His band NSYNC was what people back then called ‘so pimp.’ They were white boys, but they loved hip-hop. To me, that’s what separated them from the Backstreet Boys, who seemed very consciously to position themselves as a white group. NSYNC hung out with Black artists. Sometimes, I thought they tried too hard to fit in."

A closeup of Justin Timberlake with his hair in cornrows while speaking at an event
A run-in with a famous Black artist is where things got...interesting. Michelle as Britney continued, "One day, [Justin] and I were in New York, going to parts of town I’d never been to before. Walking our way was a guy wearing a huge blinged-out medallion. He was flanked by two giant security guards. J got all excited and said so loud, ‘Oh yeah. Fo’ shiz. Fo’ shiz. Ginuwine what’s up homie?’"

Ginuwine looking over his sunglasses
"After Ginuwine walked away, Felicia did an impression of J: ‘Oh yeah. Fo’ siz. Fo’ siz. Ginuwine…’ J wasn’t even embarrassed. He just took it and looked at her like, ‘Okay, fuck you Felicia,'” she concluded.

Justin Timberlake at a media event in cornrows and a bandanna across his forehead
The clip, with Michelle's narration, quickly started to gain traction:

Especially as some noted Justin's apparent use of a "blaccent":

And some brought up a throwback photo that Ginuwine posted with Justin in 2013:

As well as bringing up some of Justin's...other performances:

The Woman in Me is available as an audiobook and hardback.