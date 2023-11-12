So "Saturday Night Live" Told A Hamas Joke Last Night...

It happened when Timothée Chalamet, who hosted the show this week, was performing a skit with the comedy group Please Don't Destroy. In it, he played an aspiring musician who wanted to end his life.
The trio found Timothée standing on a window ledge, where he began to vent about his lack of success as an artist. The band tried to cheer him up by asking him to play a song for them, but they clearly weren't impressed when he did.
Still, they agreed to help him promote the song on Instagram. They asked Timothée for his username, but after finding out it was Hamas (pronounced like "Hay-mus"), they refused to share the song. "Dude, I'm not sharing a song by Hamas on Instagram!" one of them shouts.
The Oct. 7 attacks by Hamas on an Israeli music festival left an estimated 1,200 people dead. Over 10,000 Palestinians have reportedly died since Israel responded, with almost half of the casualties said to be children.
