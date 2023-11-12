Skip To Content
So "Saturday Night Live" Told A Hamas Joke Last Night...

Last night, SNL did a skit that mentioned the ongoing war between Israel and Palestine.

Chelsea Stewart
by Chelsea Stewart

BuzzFeed Staff

People are reacting to a Saturday Night Live joke that referenced the ongoing Israel-Palestine conflict.

Closeup of Timothée Chalamet
Gabe Ginsberg / Getty Images

It happened when Timothée Chalamet, who hosted the show this week, was performing a skit with the comedy group Please Don't Destroy. In it, he played an aspiring musician who wanted to end his life.

&quot;I&#x27;m too much of a coward to show anyone.&quot;
SNL / NBC

The trio found Timothée standing on a window ledge, where he began to vent about his lack of success as an artist. The band tried to cheer him up by asking him to play a song for them, but they clearly weren't impressed when he did.

&quot;Sounds like it was made by, like, a cool frog.&quot;
SNL / NBC

Still, they agreed to help him promote the song on Instagram. They asked Timothée for his username, but after finding out it was Hamas (pronounced like "Hay-mus"), they refused to share the song. "Dude, I'm not sharing a song by Hamas on Instagram!" one of them shouts.

NBC / Twitter: @nbcsnl

The Oct. 7 attacks by Hamas on an Israeli music festival left an estimated 1,200 people dead. Over 10,000 Palestinians have reportedly died since Israel responded, with almost half of the casualties said to be children.

