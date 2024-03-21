Skip To Content
    Megan Fox Explained Why Drinking MGK's Blood In Rituals Is Not "Gross"

    "You’re so offended that I got a drop of Machine Gun Kelly’s blood in my mouth."

    Morgan Sloss
    by Morgan Sloss

    BuzzFeed Staff

    Megan Fox is dispelling rumors that she's a Satanist.

    A close-up of Megan at a media event posing for photographers wearing a dress with sheer details and her hair styled straight
    Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit

    Two years ago, the actor went viral for her engagement announcement to MGK (previously known as Machine Gun Kelly). In an Instagram post, she wrote, "Just as in every lifetime before this one and as in every lifetime that will follow it, I said yes… And then we drank each other’s blood."

    Megan Fox in a pink outfit and MGK in a silver outfit sitting together on a sofa at an event
    Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for iHeartMedia

    Megan recently shared that the couple is no longer engaged.

    She then told Glamour, "So, I guess to drink each other’s blood might mislead people or people are imagining us with goblets and we’re like Game of Thrones, drinking each other’s blood. It’s just a few drops, but yes, we do consume each other’s blood on occasion for ritual purposes only."

    MGK in a suit and Megan in a dark outfit touching tongues on the red carpet
    Rich Fury / Getty Images for dcp

    "When I do it, it’s a passage, or it is used for a reason," she continued. "And it is controlled, where it’s like, 'Let’s shed a few drops of blood and each drink it.' He’s much more haphazard and hectic and chaotic, where he’s willing to just cut his chest open with broken glass and be like, 'Take my soul.'"

    Well! Megan addressed it all on a recent episode of the Call Her Daddy podcast. "One of the [rumors] that’s very persistent is that I’m like Satanic or do Satanic rituals or maybe adjacent to Illuminati. I don’t know why it started. There was just that one time that I said I drink blood ritualistically, and then everybody was like, 'Wow, she’s into Satanic rituals.' But that was a very misunderstood thing."

    Megan speaking into a microphone during the podcast
    Spotify / Call Her Daddy

    The 37-year-old said it's simply a matter of societal norms, arguing that it's similar to children becoming "blood brothers."

    Megan Fox posing, wearing a sheer ruched dress at a Sports Illustrated event
    Alberto Tamargo / Getty Images for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit

    "How many times did you see [when] little boys would go out with their little pop guns and they would cut their fingers and be blood brothers? And they’re like, 'We’re best friends forever now,' and they would smush the blood together on their fingers. That’s not Satanic."

    Megan  in a strapless, shiny dress posing with her hand on her hip against a curtain backdrop
    Theo Wargo / Getty Images for Tribeca Festival

    "It’s like that, except instead of rubbing your fingers together, the drop of blood goes in your mouth. And I don’t know why that becomes Satanic!"

    MGK with his arms around Megan from behind
    Jamie Mccarthy / Getty Images

    "You’re so offended that I got a drop of Machine Gun Kelly’s blood in my mouth ... Honestly, though, it's a matter of perspective. What is so gross about what I did with my soulmate?"

    MGK and Megan posing, one in a beige jacket and leopard print pants, the other in a sheer black outfit with mesh details
    Presley Ann / Getty Images for GQ

    The poet went on to explain that the Satanic accusations are unfounded: "I actually was raised Pentecostal Christian. I’m not currently a part of the church, but I definitely identify with Christ consciousness, and I’m actually a very spiritual, positive person."

    Megan in a white corset dress with a thigh-high slit, holding a purse, against a floral backdrop, on a red carpet
    Presley Ann / Getty Images for GQ

    "I don’t know any people who have been a part of the Satanic ritual. I’m not sure if the Illuminati is real," she said, then joked, "I feel like if it was real, I would’ve been given an offer to join by now."

    Megan posing with hands on hips, wearing a spiked corset top and glossy pants
    Jerod Harris / Getty Images for Uber

    Megan did admit that their Halloween costumes that year didn't help the rumors, saying, "I dressed up in bondage with a dog collar around my neck, and he dressed up as a priest, and he was feeding me Communion on my knees ... and people felt like that was a confirmation of the Satanic rituals."

    Megan  in a sheer, fitted dress stands with Machine Gun Kelly in a textured suit on the red carpet
    Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for MTV/ViacomCBS

    She also shared that MGK didn't want her to address the Satanic backlash the two have faced.

    Megan in a strapless glittery gown, standing with Machine Gun Kelly wearing a floral suit, both posing on a red carpet
    Axelle / FilmMagic

    "He was like, 'It’s so much cooler that people think we’re this bizarre, that we’re this weird, that we’re doing this kind of weird, magical shit in our basement. Let them think that this is what’s going on,'" she concluded.

    MGK and Megan at an event, one in a studded jacket and patterned shirt, the other in a black dress with white accents
    Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images for MRC

    You can watch the full Call Her Daddy episode on Spotify here.