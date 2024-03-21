Megan Fox Explained Why Drinking MGK's Blood In Rituals Is Not "Gross"

Megan Fox is dispelling rumors that she's a Satanist.
Two years ago, the actor went viral for her engagement announcement to MGK (previously known as Machine Gun Kelly). In an Instagram post, she wrote, "Just as in every lifetime before this one and as in every lifetime that will follow it, I said yes… And then we drank each other’s blood."
She then told Glamour, "So, I guess to drink each other’s blood might mislead people or people are imagining us with goblets and we’re like Game of Thrones, drinking each other’s blood. It’s just a few drops, but yes, we do consume each other’s blood on occasion for ritual purposes only."
Well! Megan addressed it all on a recent episode of the Call Her Daddy podcast. "One of the [rumors] that’s very persistent is that I’m like Satanic or do Satanic rituals or maybe adjacent to Illuminati. I don’t know why it started. There was just that one time that I said I drink blood ritualistically, and then everybody was like, 'Wow, she’s into Satanic rituals.' But that was a very misunderstood thing."
The 37-year-old said it's simply a matter of societal norms, arguing that it's similar to children becoming "blood brothers."
"How many times did you see [when] little boys would go out with their little pop guns and they would cut their fingers and be blood brothers? And they’re like, 'We’re best friends forever now,' and they would smush the blood together on their fingers. That’s not Satanic."
"It’s like that, except instead of rubbing your fingers together, the drop of blood goes in your mouth. And I don’t know why that becomes Satanic!"
"You’re so offended that I got a drop of Machine Gun Kelly’s blood in my mouth ... Honestly, though, it's a matter of perspective. What is so gross about what I did with my soulmate?"
The poet went on to explain that the Satanic accusations are unfounded: "I actually was raised Pentecostal Christian. I’m not currently a part of the church, but I definitely identify with Christ consciousness, and I’m actually a very spiritual, positive person."
"I don’t know any people who have been a part of the Satanic ritual. I’m not sure if the Illuminati is real," she said, then joked, "I feel like if it was real, I would’ve been given an offer to join by now."
Megan did admit that their Halloween costumes that year didn't help the rumors, saying, "I dressed up in bondage with a dog collar around my neck, and he dressed up as a priest, and he was feeding me Communion on my knees ... and people felt like that was a confirmation of the Satanic rituals."
She also shared that MGK didn't want her to address the Satanic backlash the two have faced.
"He was like, 'It’s so much cooler that people think we’re this bizarre, that we’re this weird, that we’re doing this kind of weird, magical shit in our basement. Let them think that this is what’s going on,'" she concluded.