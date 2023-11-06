Ahead of her upcoming poetry book release, Megan Fox is shedding light on what this collection of work means to her.
Pretty Boys Are Poisonous: Poems is expected to hit stores on Nov. 7, and Megan sat down with People to share her inspiration for the poems and why she finds writing more cathartic than acting.
The Expendables 4 star revealed that the book will feature a combination of her personal experiences, while also using symbolism and humor to highlight the "secrets of men" she's been holding onto.
"It comes from a lot of places," Megan told People. "Some of it is literal, while other parts are allegorical. Some poems contain a Grimm's-fairy-tale-type element, and others serve the same purpose as memes in online culture."
Megan said this book is something that "women can relate to." She's been writing for a long time, and it felt like a release to her to let these emotions out.
"Acting doesn't really allow me to express myself fully in the way writing does because I'm reading someone else's words under someone else's direction. Poetry gives me a space to experience some catharsis through art."
Her relationships, both past and present, have played a key part in her poetry. Megan reflected on the complexities and complications that come with them.
"For most of us, it's not a fairy tale," said the mother of three who's currently engaged to Machine Gun Kelly. "Relationships are not pretty. They are ugly. Sometimes they are a war. But through a wound enters an opportunity to grow and become a stronger, more whole version of yourself."
But even though she's ready for the world to experience her written creativity, fans are only getting a taste of what she has to offer, and she's not afraid of how it will be received.
"I didn't even bother sending the majority of what I wrote to my editor, because they were too graphic and unsettling for others to read."
"I've been in the public eye for a long time and my career has been one long witch hunt," Megan added. "So nervous? No. I expect a mixture of admiration and vitriol from the public."