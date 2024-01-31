Margot Robbie Broke Her Silence On Her "Barbie" Oscar Snub For Best Actress

Many Barbie costars responded to the snubs. Ryan issued a statement saying "there is no Ken without Barbie, and there is no Barbie movie without Greta Gerwig and Margot Robbie." And America Ferrera — who was nominated for Best Supporting Actress — said she was "incredibly disappointed that they weren’t nominated."
Well, Margot Robbie just broke her silence on the whole thing.
According to Deadline, the actor spoke during a panel at a special SAG screening last night. "There’s no way to feel sad when you know you’re this blessed," she said.
"Obviously, I think Greta should be nominated as a director, because what she did is a once-in-a-career, once-in-a-lifetime thing, what she pulled off, it really is. But it’s been an incredible year for all the films."
Despite the snubs, the 33-year-old said she's "beyond ecstatic" the film got eight nominations. "We set out to do something that would shift culture, affect culture, just make some sort of impact. And it’s already done that, and some, way more than we ever dreamed it would. And that is truly the biggest reward that could come out of all of this."
Margot spoke about how she hid in movie theater bathrooms to listen to people's reactions to the film. She also recalled being in a pub in Scotland and overhearing a bachelor party discussing Barbie over drinks. Some of the men refused to see it until their friends called it a "cultural moment." By the end of their chat, all the guys wanted to watch it.
"People’s reactions to the movie have been the biggest reward of this entire experience, whether it’s having a moment like that, or whether it’s listening in the bathrooms, or whether it’s seeing what people are writing online, or even just seeing how much pink I can see in this room right now."
Margot admitted that she's never been "a part of something like this." Though she played Harley Quinn and got big reactions from comic book fans, Barbie is special.
"This felt very different. It still feels very different. And I can’t think of a time when a movie’s had this effect on culture. And it’s amazing to be in the eye of the storm," she concluded.
I think we can all agree the movie was definitely a cultural phenomenon! And we're so glad you were our Barbie, Margot!