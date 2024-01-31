Skip To Content
BuzzFeed Homepage
Sign In
Search BuzzFeed

Margot Robbie Broke Her Silence On Her "Barbie" Oscar Snub For Best Actress

"Obviously, I think Greta should be nominated as a director, because what she did is a once-in-a-career, once-in-a-lifetime thing."

Morgan Sloss
by Morgan Sloss

BuzzFeed Staff

Last week, the world was shocked and bewildered over Barbie's Oscar nominations (and lack thereof).

Closeup of Margot Robbie in &quot;Barbie&quot;
Warner Bos. /Courtesy Everett Collection

Though the movie earned eight noms, fans were disappointed that Margot Robbie wasn't included in the Best Actress category — especially when Ryan Gosling was nominated for Ken.

Screenshot from &quot;Barbie&quot;
Warner Bros. / Courtesy Everett Collection

Twitter: @yosoymichael

Additionally, people called out Greta Gerwig's Best Director snub — especially since Barbie was the first billion-dollar film directly solely by a woman.

Closeup of Greta Gerwig making a heart with her hands
Han Myung-gu / WireImage

Margot and Greta did receive nominations for producer and Best Adapted Screenplay, respectively.

Twitter: @noradominick

Many Barbie costars responded to the snubs. Ryan issued a statement saying "there is no Ken without Barbie, and there is no Barbie movie without Greta Gerwig and Margot Robbie." And America Ferrera — who was nominated for Best Supporting Actress — said she was "incredibly disappointed that they weren’t nominated."

Side-by-side of Ryan Gosling and America Ferrera
Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / FilmMagic/ Taylor Hill / WireImage / Getty Images

Well, Margot Robbie just broke her silence on the whole thing.

Closeup of Margot Robbie
Dia Dipasupil / Getty Images

According to Deadline, the actor spoke during a panel at a special SAG screening last night. "There’s no way to feel sad when you know you’re this blessed," she said.

Closeup of Margot Robbie
James Gourley / Getty Images

"Obviously, I think Greta should be nominated as a director, because what she did is a once-in-a-career, once-in-a-lifetime thing, what she pulled off, it really is. But it’s been an incredible year for all the films."

Closeup of Greta Gerwig and Margot Robbie
Hanna Lassen / Getty Images

Despite the snubs, the 33-year-old said she's "beyond ecstatic" the film got eight nominations. "We set out to do something that would shift culture, affect culture, just make some sort of impact. And it’s already done that, and some, way more than we ever dreamed it would. And that is truly the biggest reward that could come out of all of this."

Ryan Gosling, America Ferrera, Margot Robbie, and Greta Gerwig
Greg Doherty / WireImage

Margot spoke about how she hid in movie theater bathrooms to listen to people's reactions to the film. She also recalled being in a pub in Scotland and overhearing a bachelor party discussing Barbie over drinks. Some of the men refused to see it until their friends called it a "cultural moment." By the end of their chat, all the guys wanted to watch it.

Screenshot from &quot;Barbie&quot;
Warner Bos. / Courtesy Everett Collection

"People’s reactions to the movie have been the biggest reward of this entire experience, whether it’s having a moment like that, or whether it’s listening in the bathrooms, or whether it’s seeing what people are writing online, or even just seeing how much pink I can see in this room right now."

Screenshot from &quot;Barbie&quot;
Jaap Buitendijk / © Warner Bos. / Courtesy Everett Collection

Margot admitted that she's never been "a part of something like this." Though she played Harley Quinn and got big reactions from comic book fans, Barbie is special.

Closeup of Margot Robbie
Han Myung-gu / WireImage

"This felt very different. It still feels very different. And I can’t think of a time when a movie’s had this effect on culture. And it’s amazing to be in the eye of the storm," she concluded.

Closeup of Margot Robbie
Michael Buckner / Golden Globes 2024 via Getty Images

I think we can all agree the movie was definitely a cultural phenomenon! And we're so glad you were our Barbie, Margot!