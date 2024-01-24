As you're probably more than aware, earlier today they announced the Oscar nominations. To no one's surprise, Oppenheimer was the most nominated film of the year — scoring 13 nominations, including Best Film, Best Director for Christopher Nolan, and Best Actor for Cillian Murphy.
Another movie expected to get a lot of nominations was Barbie, which ended up getting eight nods; including Best Picture, Best Supporting Actor for Ryan Gosling, and Best Supporting Actress for America Ferrera. However, the film also got what is arguably the biggest snubs of this year's nominations, as Greta Gerwig was not nominated for Best Director, and Margot Robbie was not nominated for Best Actress.
As my colleagues Nora Dominick and Natasha Jokic noted, Greta's direction of the film was the "crux of why it was so good," and that the "[world] created in it was undeniably so wonderful, colorful, and rich." Margot was a "magnetic presence" who gave a performance that earned her two supporting costars nominations.
Well, Ryan Gosling has just released a statement about his huge disappoint over Greta and Margot's Oscars snubs.
Ryan starts off his statement by saying, "I am extremely honored to be nominated by my colleagues alongside such remarkable artists in a year of so many great films. And I never thought I'd being saying this, but I'm also incredibly honored and proud that it's for portraying a plastic doll named Ken." He then adds, "But there is no Ken without Barbie, and there is no Barbie movie without Greta Gerwig and Margot Robbie, the two people most responsible for this history-making, globally-celebrated film."
He continued, "No recognition would be possible for anyone on the film without their talent, grit and genius. To say that I'm disappointed that they are not nominated in their respective categories would be an understatement."
"Against all odds with nothing but a couple of soulless, scantily clad, and thankfully crotchless dolls, they made us laugh, they broke our hearts, they pushed the culture and they made history. Their work should be recognized along with the other very deserving nominees," Ryan went on to say.
Ryan finished his statement by celebrating his fellow nominee, America, and everyone who worked on the film, "Having said that, I am so happy for America Ferrera and the other incredible artists who contributed their talents to making this such a groundbreaking film. — Ryan Gosling, 'Barbie'"
Honestly, Ryan truly is saying what everyone is thinking.