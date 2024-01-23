As for Margot, America noted she her costar made a "truly unbelievable" achievement in her roll as the iconic plastic doll. "One of the things about Margot as an actress is how easy she makes everything look. And perhaps people got fooled into thinking that the work seems easy, but Margot is a magician as an actress in front of the screen, and it was one of the honors of my career to get to witness her pull off the amazing performance she did. She brings so much heart and humor and depth and joy and fun to the character. In my book, she’s a master," America told Variety.