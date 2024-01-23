Skip To Content
    America Ferrera Had A Great Response To Her First Oscar Nomination Amid Margot Robbie And Greta Gerwig's Notable Snubs

    America is up for Best Supporting Actress for playing Gloria is Barbie.

    Joseph Longo
    BuzzFeed Staff

    On Jan. 23, America Ferrera had a major career triumph when she scored her first Oscar nomination ever, for her role in Barbie.

    Closeup of her in a strapless dress
    Steve Granitz / FilmMagic / Getty Images

    And she didn't waste time opening up about her nomination, as well as how she feels about the film's star Margot Robbie and director Greta Gerwig being snubbed in their respective categories.

    Her character, her daughter, and Barbie riding in a convertible
    Warner Bos. / Courtesy Everett Collection

    In the record-breaking film, America played Gloria, one of the few human and non-doll characters. She's nominated for Best Supporting Actor alongside Emily Blunt for Oppenheimer, Danielle Brooks for The Color Purple, Jodie Foster for Nyad, and Da'Vine Joy Randolph for The Holdovers.

    Warner Bos. /Courtesy Everett Collection

    America told Variety the same day the nominations were announced that she was in bed when she heard the news and it took her a moment to make sure she'd heard them correctly.

    Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images

    “I still haven’t really been able to get in my feelings because I’m still on like the top layer of ‘I can’t even believe that this is real,'” America told Variety.

    Warner Bros. / Courtesy Everett Collection

    Soon after, though, her husband, Ryan Piers Williams (who also plays her husband in the movie), gave her a call while dropping their children off at school. “He was screaming and emotional. And I just heard my kids in the back, like so confused. ‘What are you screaming about?'” she said.

    The two on the red carpet
    Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images for Critics Choice Association

    Noting she's been texting with her Barbie crew, America said she's "so grateful" for their "love and support" before saying how she feels about Margot not being nominated for Best Lead Actress or Greta for Best Director.

    Her, Margot, and Greta at the Barbie movie premiere
    Han Myung-Gu / WireImage / Getty Images

    “I was incredibly disappointed that they weren’t nominated,” Ferrera told the publication.

    Closeup of Margot and Greta speaking on stage
    Rich Polk/Golden Globes 2024/Golden Globes 2024 via Getty Images

    "Greta has done just about everything that a director could do to deserve it," she later told Variety. "Creating this world, and taking something that didn’t have inherent value to most people and making it a global phenomenon. It feels disappointing to not see her on that list.”

    Greta and the Barbie’s in a van
    Jaap Buitendijk / © Warner Bos. / Courtesy Everett Collection

    As for Margot, America noted she her costar made a "truly unbelievable" achievement in her roll as the iconic plastic doll. "One of the things about Margot as an actress is how easy she makes everything look. And perhaps people got fooled into thinking that the work seems easy, but Margot is a magician as an actress in front of the screen, and it was one of the honors of my career to get to witness her pull off the amazing performance she did. She brings so much heart and humor and depth and joy and fun to the character. In my book, she’s a master," America told Variety.

    Jaap Buitendijk / © Warner Bos. / Courtesy Everett Collection

    Both Margot and Greta did receive other nominations for the film. Margot is among the producers nominated for Best Picture, while Greta alongside her co-writer and husband Noah Baumbach is up for Best Adapted Screenplay.

    Chung Sung-Jun / Getty Images

    The film is also competing for a series of other awards, including Best Supporting Actor where Ryan Gosling is nominated for playing Ken.

    Ken smiling for his mug shot
    Warner Bos. /Courtesy Everett Collection

    America also took to Instagram on Tuesday to share her nomination in an IG Story and thanked the Academy while hashtagging, "#stillprocessing."

    American smiling in a tuxedo
    Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images

    One thing in particular America is pleased about regarding Barbie's nominations is that it's up for Best Picture. The film is one of three directed by woman to be recognized in the top category. The other films are Celine Song's Past Lives and Justine Triet's Anatomy of a Fall.

    Neon / Courtesy Everett Collection, Kevin Mazur / Getty Images

    "Women filmmakers telling all different kinds of stories that resonate in different ways in the culture is the goal. I would love to see even even more female-directed movies on the list and to see more female directors acknowledged for making the best cinema of the year," she told Variety.

    Kevin Mazur / Getty Images

    The Oscars telecast is set for March 10, and you can read America's full interview quotes to Variety here.