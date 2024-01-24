Skip To Content
    From Ryan Gosling To America Ferrera, Here's How The "Barbie" Cast Is Reacting To Those Oscars Snubs

    "There is no Ken without Barbie, and there is no Barbie movie without Greta Gerwig and Margot Robbie," Ryan Gosling said in a statement.

    Natasha Jokic
    BuzzFeed Staff

    As this year's Oscar nominations were announced yesterday, people pretty quickly noticed two major snubs. While Barbie had been nominated for eight awards, its director and star — Greta Gerwig and Margot Robbie, respectively — failed to garner individual nominations in their categories.

    margot and greta on the red carpet for the barbie movie
    James Gourley / Getty Images

    Margot was nominated for Best Picture for her role as a producer and Greta was nominated alongside Noah Baumbach for Best Adapted Screenplay. 

    Subsequently, some of the creative team involved with Barbie — including those who were nominated — released statements and social media posts commenting on the news:

    1. America Ferrera, who was nominated for Best Supporting Actress for her role as Gloria, said that she couldn't "even believe that this is real" when it came to her own nomination. As for Margot and Greta's lack of nominations, she added, “I was incredibly disappointed that they weren’t nominated."

    america wearing a long sparkly dress at the movie premiere
    Mike Marsland / WireImage

    “Greta has done just about everything that a director could do to deserve it,” she told Variety. “Creating this world, and taking something that didn’t have inherent value to most people and making it a global phenomenon. It feels disappointing to not see her on that list.”

    She continued, “What Margot achieved as an actress is truly unbelievable" — further calling it "one of the honors" of her career to work alongside her. 

    2. Best Supporting Actor nominee Ryan Gosling issued a statement where he said that he was "extremely" honored to be nominated, but that "there is no Ken without Barbie, and there is no Barbie movie without Greta Gerwig and Margot Robbie, the two people most responsible for this history-making, globally-celebrated film."

    ryan showing off his T-shirt that says, greta gerwig
    Gabe Ginsberg / Getty Images

    He continued, "No recognition would be possible for anyone on the film without their talent, grit and genius. To say that I'm disappointed that they are not nominated in their respective categories would be an understatement."

    3. Directly after sharing an announcement that Barbie had been nominated for Best Picture, fellow Barbie Nicola Coughlan shared an image of her with Greta captioned, "Greta forever."

    Dave Benett / Getty Images for Netflix

    4. Simu Liu, who also played Ken, wrote on Twitter, "Being involved in a small way gave me a window into just how hard Greta and Margot had to fight to get Barbie made, and how flawlessly they executed. Together they started a movement, touched the world and reinvigorated the cinema. They deserve everything. They ARE everything."

    Twitter: @SimuLiu

    5. Ana Cruz Kayne, another Barbie, wrote on Instagram, "Celebrating our 8 juicy nom nom noms. So proud of everyone 🥹 You can snub our leaders but you can’t take our freeeedom !!" The post was shared by Barbie Hari Nef.

    the large cast on the red carpet
    John Phillips / Getty Images for Warner Bros.

    6. Ncuti Gatwa, another Ken, also shared Ana's post and called Barbie "this incredible movie that the incredible Margot and Greta made." He also shared Ryan's statement, along with the crown emoji.

    Ncuti Gatwa / Via Instagram: @https://www.instagram.com/ncutigatwa/?hl=en

    7. John Cena, who played a mermaid version of Ken, told People, "I can let my friend Margot and I can certainly let Greta know that awards aren’t the only metric to success and they have made a movie that has done tremendous business and changed a lot of lives in the process. And I think that’s one hell of an achievement."

    Warner Bros.

    8. And Mark Ronson, who co-wrote "I'm Just Ken" and worked on the movie's music, said on Instagram after his own nomination for Ken's ballad, "We salute Ryan for bringing everything to it. AND Margot Robbie because there is no 'just Ken,' it’s Barbie AND Ken, she put this whole damn thing together and then gave a tour de force ‘make you laugh one second and cry the next’ performance that will go in the books. We love you."

    him at the movie premiere
    Axelle / FilmMagic

    He continued, "And once again, all praise to the brilliant Greta Gerwig who delivered a unprecedented kaleidoscopic vision of a warmer world that made us hurt from laughing while touching us at such a soulful level - and helped bring people back to the movies in droves while doing so. AND inspired all of us to do our best work ever. And to everyone who sang along in the theater, in the car, at home or into their phone - you all got us here so thank you."

    We'll keep you posted if Greta or Margot comment on the news.