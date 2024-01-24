As this year's Oscar nominations were announced yesterday, people pretty quickly noticed two major snubs. While Barbie had been nominated for eight awards, its director and star — Greta Gerwig and Margot Robbie, respectively — failed to garner individual nominations in their categories.
Subsequently, some of the creative team involved with Barbie — including those who were nominated — released statements and social media posts commenting on the news:
1.America Ferrera, who was nominated for Best Supporting Actress for her role as Gloria, said that she couldn't "even believe that this is real" when it came to her own nomination. As for Margot and Greta's lack of nominations, she added, “I was incredibly disappointed that they weren’t nominated."
2.Best Supporting Actor nominee Ryan Gosling issued a statement where he said that he was "extremely" honored to be nominated, but that "there is no Ken without Barbie, and there is no Barbie movie without Greta Gerwig and Margot Robbie, the two people most responsible for this history-making, globally-celebrated film."
3.Directly after sharing an announcement that Barbie had been nominated for Best Picture, fellow Barbie Nicola Coughlan shared an image of her with Greta captioned, "Greta forever."
4. Simu Liu, who also played Ken, wrote on Twitter, "Being involved in a small way gave me a window into just how hard Greta and Margot had to fight to get Barbie made, and how flawlessly they executed. Together they started a movement, touched the world and reinvigorated the cinema. They deserve everything. They ARE everything."
5.Ana Cruz Kayne, another Barbie, wrote on Instagram, "Celebrating our 8 juicy nom nom noms. So proud of everyone 🥹 You can snub our leaders but you can’t take our freeeedom !!" The post was shared by Barbie Hari Nef.
6.Ncuti Gatwa, another Ken, also shared Ana's post and called Barbie "this incredible movie that the incredible Margot and Greta made." He also shared Ryan's statement, along with the crown emoji.
7.John Cena, who played a mermaid version of Ken, told People, "I can let my friend Margot and I can certainly let Greta know that awards aren’t the only metric to success and they have made a movie that has done tremendous business and changed a lot of lives in the process. And I think that’s one hell of an achievement."
8.And Mark Ronson, who co-wrote "I'm Just Ken" and worked on the movie's music, said on Instagram after his own nomination for Ken's ballad, "We salute Ryan for bringing everything to it. AND Margot Robbie because there is no 'just Ken,' it’s Barbie AND Ken, she put this whole damn thing together and then gave a tour de force ‘make you laugh one second and cry the next’ performance that will go in the books. We love you."
We'll keep you posted if Greta or Margot comment on the news.