1.
Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard's kids have to share a room.
2.
Kourtney Kardashian's kids aren't allowed to use the microwave.
3.
Cardi B and Offset's kids aren't allowed to go to sleepovers.
4.
Kelly Clarkson's kids aren't allowed social media.
5.
Samira Wiley and
Lauren Morelli don't allow physical punishment in their home.
7.
Jennifer Lopez's kids are only allowed to use electronics on Sundays.
8.
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds don't allow the word "bossy" in their household.
9.
Drew Barrymore's kids aren't allowed to act.
10.
Matthew McConaughey and Camila Alves's kids have to speak Portuguese.
11.
Karamo Brown's kids had to hand over their phones at night until they became adults.
12.
Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher don't give their kids Christmas presents.
13.
Megan Fox's kids are only allowed to watch movies, not TV.
14.
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend don't post things on social media that their kids will find embarrassing when they grow up.
15.
Viola Davis won't buy her daughter designer clothes.
16.
Jennifer Garner doesn't usually let her kids eat junk food.
17.
Jason Momoa won't let his kids watch his early work.
18.
Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka's kids have to try new foods.
19.
Madonna expected her kids to keep their rooms perfectly tidy.
20.
Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade's kids are expected to always have good manners.
21.
And finally, Gwyneth Paltrow's kids weren't allowed to watch TV in English.
If you're a parent, what kind of rules do you set in place for your kids? LMK in the comments below!