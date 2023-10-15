We Grew Up With These 23 Teen TV Stars — Here's What They Look Now

The early '00s WB lineup was unmatched...

Jen Abidor
1. Beverly Mitchell in 1998:

closeup of her in a thin-strapped tank
Jim Smeal / Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

Her teen show: 7th Heaven

Beverly Mitchell now:

closeup of her in a velvet suit
Rodin Eckenroth / FilmMagic

What she's up to now: After her 7th Heaven days, Beverly had a regular role as a school counselor on The Secret Life of the American Teenager which was also created by Brenda Hampton. Beverly has more recently starred in a number of  Christmas movies like Rock N' Roll Christmas and Hometown Christmas. When Beverly married her husband Michael Cameron in 2008, her onscreen sisters Jessica Biel and Mackenzie Rosman were bridesmaids.

2. Jessica Biel in 1998:

closeup of her in a tube top with bikini tan lines showing
Jim Smeal / Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

Her teen show: 7th Heaven

Jessica Biel now:

closeup of her draping a blazer over her shoulder
David Livingston / Getty Images

What she's up to now: Jessica has had a substantial movie and TV career since 7th Heaven, but she's also pivoted to producing as well. She starred in and produced The Sinner and Candy, and executive produced Freeform's Cruel Summer

And, for fun, here's a picture of them together:

closeup of them at a premiere
David Livingston / Getty Images

3. Kristin Kreuk in 2002:

closeup of her smiling
Jim Spellman / WireImage

Her teen show: Smallville 

Kristin Kreuk now:

she&#x27;s holding a mic on stage
Bryan Bedder / Getty Images for ReedPop

What she's up to now: Kristin has had a thriving TV career since Smallville. Most recently she had an arc on Reacher and she also starred in the show Burden of Proof

4. Katie Holmes in 1998:

closeup of her in a lace top
Ron Galella, Ltd. / Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

Her teen show: Dawson's Creek

Katie Holmes now:

closeup of her
Michael Loccisano / Getty Images

What she's up to now: Katie has had a consistent acting career in movies, TV, and on stage since Dawson's Creek. Most recently she wrote, produced, and directed the films Rare Objects and Alone Together. 

5. Michelle Williams in 1998:

closeup of her in a tube top
Ron Galella, Ltd. / Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

Her teen show: Dawson's Creek 

Michelle Williams now:

closeup of her in a dress with really short hair
Bruce Glikas / WireImage

What she's up to now: Michelle has had a prolific acting career which has resulted in five Academy Award nominations. Most recently she starred in Steven Spielberg's The Fabelmans

6. Mischa Barton in 2003:

closeup of her wearing a tank top and jeans
Dimitrios Kambouris / WireImage

Her teen show: The O.C. 

Mischa Barton now:

closeup of her in a leather jacket
David Crotty / Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

What she's up to now: Mischa starred in a number of independent films after The O.C., then in 2019 she joined the reboot of MTV's The Hills. Now, she's set for a return to TV, joining the reboot of the Australian soap Neighbours. She recently opened up about the "trauma" of experiencing such intense fame at a young age. 

7. Rachel Bilson in 2003:

closeup of her her
Jim Smeal / Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

Her teen show: The O.C.

Rachel Bilson now:

closeup of her at an event
Paras Griffin / Getty Images

What she's up to now: After The O.C., Rachel's next big TV role was starring as Zoe Hart on Hart of Dixie. In 2021, she launched a podcast about The O.C. called Welcome to The O.C, Bitches, alongside her costar Melinda Clarke who played Julie Cooper on the show. 

8. Tamera and Tia Mowry in 1994:

the two wearing matching outfits and straw hats
Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic, Inc

Their teen show: Sister, Sister

Tamera and Tia Mowry now:

the 2 holding hands at a premiere
Axelle / FilmMagic

What Tamera's up to now: Tamera was a host on the talk show The Real from 2013–2020. During that time she's also starred in Hallmark Channel projects like the show Home & Family as well as several Christmas movies. She also competed on The Masked Singer in 2021.

What Tia's up to now: Tia's most recent acting role was starring on Netflix's Family Reunion. She's also written several books — including two cookbooks and has served as a judge on several cooking and baking shows. 

9. Alexis Bledel in 2001:

closeup of her
J. Vespa / WireImage

Her teen show: Gilmore Girls

Alexis Bledel now:

closeup of her in a sparkly dress
Variety / Penske Media via Getty Images

What she's up to now: Alexis has had a number of roles since playing Rory Gilmore and returned for 2016's Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life. Of course, her biggest role to date since the show was her Emmy award-winning portrayal of Ofglen/Emily on The Handmaid's Tale.

10. Keiko Agena in 2001:

closeup of her
J. Vespa / WireImage

Her teen show: Gilmore Girls

Keiko Agena now:

closeup of her wearing a dress with longer hair and glasses
Rodin Eckenroth / Getty Images

What she's up to now: Keiko also returned for Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life. She's also been booked and busy on TV shows like 13 Reasons Why, Prodigal Son, Dirty John, and Better Call Saul

11. Bianca Lawson in 2001:

closeup of her in a jean jacket
Sebastian Artz / Getty Images

Her teen shows: Buffy the Vampire Slayer, Dawson's Creek, Pretty Little Liars, The Vampire Diaries 

Bianca Lawson now:

closeup of her at an event
Jc Olivera / The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images

What she's up to now: Bianca famously played a high school on several shows for almost twenty years! Most recently she's had a main role on Queen Sugar

12. Sarah Michelle Gellar in 1997:

closeup of her with her hair up
Jim Smeal / Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

Her teen show: Buffy the Vampire Slayer

Sarah Michelle Gellar now:

closeup of her in a sleek strapless dress
Dominique Charriau / WireImage

What she's up to now: Since her Buffy days, Sarah has returned to TV and movies with a variety of projects. Most recently she had an iconic appearance in Do Revenge and she executive produced and appeared in Wolf Pack

13. Danielle Fishel in 1994:

closeup of her sitting with long hair and bangs
Abc Photo Archives / Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images

Her teen show: Boy Meets World

Danielle Fishel now:

closeup of her in a long-sleeved dress and blown out hair
David Becker / Getty Images for iHeartRadio

What she's up to now: Danielle returned as Topanga for the 2014 Disney Channel spinoff, Girl Meets World, and she currently hosts Pod Meets World alongside her costars Will Friedle and Rider Strong. 

14. Trina McGee in 1998:

on the beach wearing a dress and a plaid shirt on top
Abc Photo Archives / Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images

Her teen show: Boy Meets World 

15. Sophia Bush in 2004:

closeup of her
Peter Kramer / Getty Images

Her teen show: One Tree Hill

Sophia Bush now:

closeup of her in a dress for an event
David M. Benett / Alan Chapman/Dave Benett / Getty Images

What she's up to now: Sophia has acted most recently on projects like Love, Victor and Good Sam. Since 2021, she's cohosted the One Tree Hill podcast Drama Queens alongside Hilarie Burton and Bethany Joy Lenz. She's also an activist and philanthropist. 

16. Hilarie Burton in 2002:

closeup of her with curly hair and a jean jacket
Kmazur / WireImage

Her teen show: One Tree Hill

Hilarie Burton now:

closeup of her with some grey hair wearing a blazer
Jamie Mccarthy / Getty Images

What she's up to now: As mentioned above, Hilarie is also a host of Drama Queens. In terms of acting, she's appeared on Good Sam along with Sophia and Bethany as well, and an episode of The Walking Dead alongside her husband Jeffrey Dean Morgan. She's also released two books, including her memoir Grimoire Girl: A Memoir of Magic and Mischief which just came out. 

17. Bethany Joy Lenz in 2004:

closeup of her wearing a dr. suess shirt
Theo Wargo / WireImage

Her teen show: One Tree Hill 

Bethany Joy Lenz now:

she&#x27;s wearing a shiny dress with a huge bow with hair to her shoulder
David Becker / Getty Images for iHeartRadio

What she's up to now: Since One Tree Hill, Bethany has starred in several Hallmark Christmas movies and most recently also appeared on Good Sam in that delightful OTH reunion. And, of course, she cohosts Drama Queens

18. Keri Russell in 1994:

closeup of her with long curly hair
Jim Smeal / Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

Her teen show: Felicity 

Keri Russell now:

closeup of her wearing a drape-y dress at an event
Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images for Netflix

What she's up to now: Keri has had some massive TV roles since Felicity, starring on The Americans alongside her now-husband Matthew Rhys and most recently starring on Netflix's The Diplomat

19. Emily Vancamp in 2003:

closeup of her in a bucket hat
Kurt Krieger - Corbis / Corbis via Getty Images

Her teen show: Everwood

Emily Vancamp now:

closeup of her in a blazer
Tibrina Hobson / Getty Images for SBIFF

What she's up to now: Honestly, what hasn't she been up to? Not only does Emily have a big role in the MCU as Sharon Carter, but she also starred on The Resident, until her character was heartbreakingly killed off

20. Kristen Bell in 2004:

wearing a pleated mini skirt and mesh top at an event outside
Mark Mainz / Getty Images

Her teen show: Veronica Mars 

Kristen Bell now:

wearing a leather jumpsuit with hair to her shoulder
Elyse Jankowski / Getty Images

What she's up to now: Kristen's career blew up after Veronica Mars. She's starred in several major film and TV projects including Forgetting Sarah Marshall, Gossip Girl, House of Lies, The Good Place, Frozen, and more recently The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the Window. Of course, she also returned for the 2014 Veronica Mars movie and Season 4 of the show in 2019. 

21. Brandy in 1996:

closeup of her
Michael Ochs Archives / Getty Images

Her teen show: Moesha

Brandy now:

cheering in the audience wearing a wide brimmed hat
Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images

What she's up to now: Of course, Brandy is also a massive recording artist in addition to her acting career. Recently, Brandy starred on the show Queens and will star in the upcoming Netflix Christmas movie Best. Christmas. Ever. She also signed to a new record label and plans to release new music, including a Christmas album, this year.

22. Leighton Meester in 2007:

closeup of her
Evan Agostini / Getty Images

Her teen show: Gossip Girl

Leighton Meester now:

closeup of her smiling
Araya Doheny / WireImage

What she's up to now: Leighton (who married fellow teen TV star Adam Brody aka Seth Cohen) has recently starred in projects like Single Parents and The Weekend Away. She also had a recurring role in How I Met Your Father.

23. Blake Lively in 2005:

wearing low-rise jeans and a t-shirt outside
Matthew Simmons / Getty Images

Her teen show: Gossip Girl 

Blake Lively now:

closeup of her with curly hair wearing a leather jumpsuit
Cindy Ord / Getty Images for Tiffany & Co.

What she's up to now: Since Gossip Girl, Blake has pivoted to movies starring in films like The Age of Adaline, A Simple Favor, and The Rhythm Section. She will also be starring in the upcoming adaptation of Colleen Hoover's book, It Ends With Us