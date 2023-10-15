Trending badgeTrendingCelebrity·Posted on Oct 15, 2023We Grew Up With These 23 Teen TV Stars — Here's What They Look NowThe early '00s WB lineup was unmatched...by Jen AbidorBuzzFeed StaffFacebookPinterestTwitterMailLink 1. Beverly Mitchell in 1998: Jim Smeal / Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images Her teen show: 7th Heaven Beverly Mitchell now: Rodin Eckenroth / FilmMagic What she's up to now: After her 7th Heaven days, Beverly had a regular role as a school counselor on The Secret Life of the American Teenager which was also created by Brenda Hampton. Beverly has more recently starred in a number of Christmas movies like Rock N' Roll Christmas and Hometown Christmas. When Beverly married her husband Michael Cameron in 2008, her onscreen sisters Jessica Biel and Mackenzie Rosman were bridesmaids. 2. Jessica Biel in 1998: Jim Smeal / Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images Her teen show: 7th Heaven Jessica Biel now: David Livingston / Getty Images What she's up to now: Jessica has had a substantial movie and TV career since 7th Heaven, but she's also pivoted to producing as well. She starred in and produced The Sinner and Candy, and executive produced Freeform's Cruel Summer. And, for fun, here's a picture of them together: David Livingston / Getty Images 3. Kristin Kreuk in 2002: Jim Spellman / WireImage Her teen show: Smallville Kristin Kreuk now: Bryan Bedder / Getty Images for ReedPop What she's up to now: Kristin has had a thriving TV career since Smallville. Most recently she had an arc on Reacher and she also starred in the show Burden of Proof. 4. Katie Holmes in 1998: Ron Galella, Ltd. / Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images Her teen show: Dawson's Creek Katie Holmes now: Michael Loccisano / Getty Images What she's up to now: Katie has had a consistent acting career in movies, TV, and on stage since Dawson's Creek. Most recently she wrote, produced, and directed the films Rare Objects and Alone Together. 5. Michelle Williams in 1998: Ron Galella, Ltd. / Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images Her teen show: Dawson's Creek Michelle Williams now: Bruce Glikas / WireImage What she's up to now: Michelle has had a prolific acting career which has resulted in five Academy Award nominations. Most recently she starred in Steven Spielberg's The Fabelmans. 6. Mischa Barton in 2003: Dimitrios Kambouris / WireImage Her teen show: The O.C. Mischa Barton now: David Crotty / Patrick McMullan via Getty Images What she's up to now: Mischa starred in a number of independent films after The O.C., then in 2019 she joined the reboot of MTV's The Hills. Now, she's set for a return to TV, joining the reboot of the Australian soap Neighbours. She recently opened up about the "trauma" of experiencing such intense fame at a young age. 7. Rachel Bilson in 2003: Jim Smeal / Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images Her teen show: The O.C. Rachel Bilson now: Paras Griffin / Getty Images What she's up to now: After The O.C., Rachel's next big TV role was starring as Zoe Hart on Hart of Dixie. In 2021, she launched a podcast about The O.C. called Welcome to The O.C, Bitches, alongside her costar Melinda Clarke who played Julie Cooper on the show. 8. Tamera and Tia Mowry in 1994: Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic, Inc Their teen show: Sister, Sister Tamera and Tia Mowry now: Axelle / FilmMagic What Tamera's up to now: Tamera was a host on the talk show The Real from 2013–2020. During that time she's also starred in Hallmark Channel projects like the show Home & Family as well as several Christmas movies. She also competed on The Masked Singer in 2021.What Tia's up to now: Tia's most recent acting role was starring on Netflix's Family Reunion. She's also written several books — including two cookbooks and has served as a judge on several cooking and baking shows. 9. Alexis Bledel in 2001: J. Vespa / WireImage Her teen show: Gilmore Girls Alexis Bledel now: Variety / Penske Media via Getty Images What she's up to now: Alexis has had a number of roles since playing Rory Gilmore and returned for 2016's Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life. Of course, her biggest role to date since the show was her Emmy award-winning portrayal of Ofglen/Emily on The Handmaid's Tale. 10. Keiko Agena in 2001: J. Vespa / WireImage Her teen show: Gilmore Girls Keiko Agena now: Rodin Eckenroth / Getty Images What she's up to now: Keiko also returned for Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life. She's also been booked and busy on TV shows like 13 Reasons Why, Prodigal Son, Dirty John, and Better Call Saul. 11. Bianca Lawson in 2001: Sebastian Artz / Getty Images Her teen shows: Buffy the Vampire Slayer, Dawson's Creek, Pretty Little Liars, The Vampire Diaries Bianca Lawson now: Jc Olivera / The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images What she's up to now: Bianca famously played a high school on several shows for almost twenty years! Most recently she's had a main role on Queen Sugar. 12. Sarah Michelle Gellar in 1997: Jim Smeal / Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images Her teen show: Buffy the Vampire Slayer Sarah Michelle Gellar now: Dominique Charriau / WireImage What she's up to now: Since her Buffy days, Sarah has returned to TV and movies with a variety of projects. Most recently she had an iconic appearance in Do Revenge and she executive produced and appeared in Wolf Pack. 13. Danielle Fishel in 1994: Abc Photo Archives / Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images Her teen show: Boy Meets World Danielle Fishel now: David Becker / Getty Images for iHeartRadio What she's up to now: Danielle returned as Topanga for the 2014 Disney Channel spinoff, Girl Meets World, and she currently hosts Pod Meets World alongside her costars Will Friedle and Rider Strong. 14. Trina McGee in 1998: Abc Photo Archives / Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images Her teen show: Boy Meets World Trina McGee now: View this photo on Instagram Instagram: @trinamcgeeofficial What she's up to now: Trina also reprised her role as Angela on Girl Meets World and was a guest on Pod Meets World. 15. Sophia Bush in 2004: Peter Kramer / Getty Images Her teen show: One Tree Hill Sophia Bush now: David M. Benett / Alan Chapman/Dave Benett / Getty Images What she's up to now: Sophia has acted most recently on projects like Love, Victor and Good Sam. Since 2021, she's cohosted the One Tree Hill podcast Drama Queens alongside Hilarie Burton and Bethany Joy Lenz. She's also an activist and philanthropist. 16. Hilarie Burton in 2002: Kmazur / WireImage Her teen show: One Tree Hill Hilarie Burton now: Jamie Mccarthy / Getty Images What she's up to now: As mentioned above, Hilarie is also a host of Drama Queens. In terms of acting, she's appeared on Good Sam along with Sophia and Bethany as well, and an episode of The Walking Dead alongside her husband Jeffrey Dean Morgan. She's also released two books, including her memoir Grimoire Girl: A Memoir of Magic and Mischief which just came out. 17. Bethany Joy Lenz in 2004: Theo Wargo / WireImage Her teen show: One Tree Hill Bethany Joy Lenz now: David Becker / Getty Images for iHeartRadio What she's up to now: Since One Tree Hill, Bethany has starred in several Hallmark Christmas movies and most recently also appeared on Good Sam in that delightful OTH reunion. And, of course, she cohosts Drama Queens. 18. Keri Russell in 1994: Jim Smeal / Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images Her teen show: Felicity Keri Russell now: Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images for Netflix What she's up to now: Keri has had some massive TV roles since Felicity, starring on The Americans alongside her now-husband Matthew Rhys and most recently starring on Netflix's The Diplomat. 19. Emily Vancamp in 2003: Kurt Krieger - Corbis / Corbis via Getty Images Her teen show: Everwood Emily Vancamp now: Tibrina Hobson / Getty Images for SBIFF What she's up to now: Honestly, what hasn't she been up to? Not only does Emily have a big role in the MCU as Sharon Carter, but she also starred on The Resident, until her character was heartbreakingly killed off. 20. Kristen Bell in 2004: Mark Mainz / Getty Images Her teen show: Veronica Mars Kristen Bell now: Elyse Jankowski / Getty Images What she's up to now: Kristen's career blew up after Veronica Mars. She's starred in several major film and TV projects including Forgetting Sarah Marshall, Gossip Girl, House of Lies, The Good Place, Frozen, and more recently The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the Window. Of course, she also returned for the 2014 Veronica Mars movie and Season 4 of the show in 2019. 21. Brandy in 1996: Michael Ochs Archives / Getty Images Her teen show: Moesha Brandy now: Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images What she's up to now: Of course, Brandy is also a massive recording artist in addition to her acting career. Recently, Brandy starred on the show Queens and will star in the upcoming Netflix Christmas movie Best. Christmas. Ever. She also signed to a new record label and plans to release new music, including a Christmas album, this year. 22. Leighton Meester in 2007: Evan Agostini / Getty Images Her teen show: Gossip Girl Leighton Meester now: Araya Doheny / WireImage What she's up to now: Leighton (who married fellow teen TV star Adam Brody aka Seth Cohen) has recently starred in projects like Single Parents and The Weekend Away. She also had a recurring role in How I Met Your Father. 23. Blake Lively in 2005: Matthew Simmons / Getty Images Her teen show: Gossip Girl Blake Lively now: Cindy Ord / Getty Images for Tiffany & Co. What she's up to now: Since Gossip Girl, Blake has pivoted to movies starring in films like The Age of Adaline, A Simple Favor, and The Rhythm Section. She will also be starring in the upcoming adaptation of Colleen Hoover's book, It Ends With Us.