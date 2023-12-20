Skip To Content
As Someone Who Loves Skincare, My Colleagues And I Tried Out Some Top Tier Celebrity Brands — Here's What We Thought

We put Rihanna, Millie Bobby Brown, Kylie Jenner, Jessica Alba, Alicia Keys, and Jennifer Lopez's brands to the ultimate test.

by Lauren Garafano, Jen Abidor, Ross Yoder, Claudia Santos, Sarah Wainschel

Hello, fellow skincare lovers! If you're like me, then you've probably noticed the sudden influx of celebrity beauty brands within recent years. Makeup, skincare, hair dye, nail polish — you name it, and I guarantee a famous person has already tapped into that market.

Closeup of Hailey Bieber
@rhode / tiktok.com

And as a skincare girly myself, I reaaaaallllly wanted to see if some of these celeb brands were actually worth the hype. So, I let my curiosity get the best of me, and a few of my colleagues — Jen, Ross, Sarah, and Claudia — gloriously lent their faces to this three-part celebrity skincare experiment.

BuzzFeed staffers in the office
Ross Yoder / BuzzFeed

Now, with the weather getting colder and the air getting dryer, I figured what better product for us to try than moisturizer? Here are the brands we tested: Fenty Skin (by Rihanna), Florence by Mills (by Millie Bobby Brown), KYLIE SKIN (by Kylie Jenner), Honest Beauty (by Jessica Alba), Keys Soulcare (by Alicia Keys), and JLo Beauty (by Jennifer Lopez).

Celebrities behind the beauty brands
Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty Images for CinemaCon / MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images/ Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images for Glamour/ Theo Wargo / Getty Images for Karl Lagerfeld/Karwai Tang / WireImage/Monica Schipper / Getty Images

And the products: 

- Fenty Skin Hydra Vizor Refillable Invisible Face Moisturizer SPF 30 with Niacinamide ($39)

- Florence by Mills Dreamy Dew Oil-Free Moisturizer ($18)

- KYLIE SKIN Face Moisturizer ($25)

- Honest Beauty Hydrogel Cream ($22)

- Keys Soulcare Protect Your Light Daily Moisturizer Broad Spectrum SPF 30 Sunscreen ($32)

- JLo Beauty That Blockbuster Cream with Hyaluronic Acid ($59)

Phase 1
Tanja Ivanova / Getty Images

Phase 1 was a blind test. So, with the logos of the products covered, we gave our first impressions of key factors like packaging, fragrance, texture, and overall vibe. Here's how it went down:

The products lined up
Lauren Garafano / BuzzFeed

With any beauty product, our first impression comes from the packaging — Like, how easy is it to use? Or, do these colors/design make me more or less likely to buy this? Honestly, I'm a huge sucker for cute packaging. What can I say? I love an aesthetic! But at the same time, I always want to make sure I'm using a quality product. And then if the quality of the product is great and the packaging is cute? It's a win-win. 

Product 1

Lauren Garafano / BuzzFeed

Here's what we thought:

Kind of reminds me of sunscreen although it doesn't look like it has SPF in it. It doesn't have a very strong smell but reminds me of something I'd get in a PR gift bag and throw away or regift. It absorbs into your skin really well and doesn't leave any type of oily residue, however, it doesn't feel super expensive or luxurious in any way. If I'm going to put something on my face, I want it to feel high-quality. This is giving very much baby's first moisturizer. I think my 18-year-old cousin would love this because the packaging is cute and I'm sure she could afford it. —Sarah

Feels pretty standard, IMO! Has a CeraVe-esque smell to it, which isn't a bad thing. Like, it's scented but not SCENTED if that makes sense. This one is halfway between light and super thick and creamy — not too heavy, but still feels substantial on the skin. Packaging is cute but feels a little cheap! The pump worked nicely, though. —Ross

I actually really liked this texture and very neutral scent! I love pink, so the pink packaging was fun for me, and I liked the little surprise pump. —Jen

I love the little surprise pump on this one, and the packaging itself is cute, albeit kind of small. It's maybe a little too light for me, which makes me feel like it's kind of cheap and my skin would immediately drink it. Definitely not bad or too greasy-feeling, though. —Claudia

This one feels so meh??? Like, if I asked AI what moisturizer was, this is what it'd give me. And yeah, sometimes simplicity is great, but I don't feel like this is simple enough for it to be a good thing. It feels like such a bare minimum product compared to the rest of them. —Lauren

Product revealed:

Tap to reveal Click to reveal
KYLIE SKIN
Lauren Garafano / BuzzFeed

Product 2

Lauren Garafano / BuzzFeed

Here's what we thought:

I like that this one has sunscreen in it, but the motivational quote on the back makes me think this is more of a "branding" move than an actual dedication to skincare, which is whatever, but not what I want in my go-to skincare brand. I don't care if my moisturizer "protects my inner light." Just get rid of the flaky skin around my nose, OK? This has no smell other than the classic "sunscreen" smell. It makes me feel like I'm 7 years old and at a public pool. It's very light and absorbs well, but I'm not sure I would ever actually use this one. —Sarah

Love the sleek packaging on this one and the glossiness of the finishing (on the package). It smells like...sunscreen, unfortunately (which makes sense bc I think it's SPF 30?), but it also applies like standard sunscreen which I don't love! —Ross

The package is fun but not necessarily what I'd look for in moisturizer, but I like the shiny purple color. It definitely smelled a little bit sunscreen-y to me (which, to be fair, it has sunscreen in it?). The texture was a bit liquidy for me, and this one wasn't really my fave. —Jen

Oof, I think I might have to pass on this one. I know there's SPF in it, but it just feels and smells purely like sunscreen. It's kind of sticky and greasy. I really hope this isn't expensive because it truly is just drugstore sunscreen. —Claudia

Absolutely not. This is an immediate no from me. It's just SO thick, but at the same time feels like it's not moisturizing at all. Also, the smell is just so strong of sunscreen. I've used other moisturizers that have SPF in them, but none have ever smelled this strong of sunscreen. The texture of this is so goopy, too. I don't think I'd ever buy this on my own. —Lauren

Product revealed:

Tap to reveal Click to reveal
Keys Soulcare
Lauren Garafano / BuzzFeed

Product 3

Lauren Garafano / BuzzFeed

Here's what we thought:

This one is definitely thicker and has a bit of a clay-like smell? I like the packaging — I prefer moisturizers in jars because they're easier to store and look more aesthetically pleasing on your bathroom counter. I like the simple colors in the packaging, but I'm not sure if I love the texture of the product. It left my hands feeling a little oily and sort of sticky? This one is fine, but underwhelming. —Sarah

No smell at all!!! Super thick and creamy, and strangely (but nicely!) cooling on the skin. Takes kind of a while to soak into the skin, but eventually got in there and felt really good. I feel like this would be GREAT during winter months when my skin...cracks off. (Must say, however, packaging feels cheap! Sorry!) — OK, I'm back again and will say that there's kind of a glossy, almost oily finish...not in a bad way, but it's definitely intense. But I will say that my skin feels exceptionally soft after letting it sit for a few minutes. —Ross

Oooh, this one was nice! The packaging was simple but felt fancy at the same time — a cute little simple jar. I really liked the texture of it (soft but not TOO soft) and the fact that it didn't really have a scent. —Jen

I don't think I smell anything on this one, which I know a lot of people prefer. This one isn't my fav, but I do like it — it's thick (that part I like) but feels almost sticky. If you want to glow, it might be perfect for you, but it feels...unnecessary to me. I'm also not big on jars for packaging, but it does make it look a little more ~luxe~ and clean. —Claudia

I like this one! I really do appreciate the amount of product you get in this jar, and at the same time, the packaging feels very simple. Like, this brand means business. It does leave a bit of a glow afterwards, too, which is something I always love. —Lauren

Product revealed:

Tap to reveal Click to reveal
Honest Beauty
Lauren Garafano / BuzzFeed

Product 4

Lauren Garafano / BuzzFeed

Here's what we thought:

This one smells DELICIOUS (at least compared to the others) and reminds me of springtime. I think the packaging is so cute, and it seems like it wouldn't topple over easily in my medicine cabinet. The moisturizer itself feels thick, but not sticky or oily. I like this one a lot! It seems like it's more expensive than a drugstore moisturizer, but still affordable. I would buy this FOR my 18-year-old cousin. —Sarah

I LOVE this smell! Floral in a non-candle-y way. Also, the way that this absorbs into the skin is really nice. It almost...starts as a cream and turns into a gel somehow?! Totally clear, feels hydrating, but no oily finish and not overly heavy. Packaging is totally fine, nothing to write home about. —Ross

The purple container is honestly great and so cute, and the size and packaging is great for day-to-day portability and just throwing into a bag. The scent was almost a little bit fruity/floral, and I really loved it! I thought the texture was really nice, and it felt like something I could see myself using on the go. My favorite so far (it was the third one I tried). —Jen

Okay, hear me out, the smell of this one kind of reminds me of those old Lip Smackers in the best way possible. The smell doesn't linger super long so it's not overwhelming. It's just the right level of thickness and rubbed into my skin really well (I also have really dry hands so that could be why I like it)! The packaging on this one leans a little more drugstore brand for me, but there's nothing wrong with that. —Claudia

The packaging of this one is so simple, and I think that tricked me into thinking the product would seem inadequate. But actually, this was so much nicer than I thought it'd be. The consistency isn't super thin, but at the same time, it still feels very light and left my skin dewy. I don't think this would be super hydrating during colder months, but it seems nice for the summer. Also, the smell is very spa-like which is an immediate plus for me. —Lauren

Product revealed:

Tap to reveal Click to reveal
Florence by Mills
Lauren Garafano / BuzzFeed

Product 5

Lauren Garafano / BuzzFeed

Here's what we thought:

This one smelled delicious...almost like Fruity Pebbles or Scooby Doo fruit snacks, but like...better. The moisturizer itself has a slight pink hue, which kind of made me feel like I was spreading calamine lotion on my body, but I digress. It absorbed into the skin well, and the packaging was super simple and sleek, which I loved. Better yet, it's REFILLABLE! This is one of the only ones with a pump, which I prefer because it helps me preserve product and not use too much. This one feels the most "expensive" to me, just from the packaging alone. —Sarah

This packaging feels PREMIUM, and the refill-of-it-all is very cool. Also dig that the pump doesn't over-pump (and waste) product. Will say, however, that the pink color is kinda strange! Fruity, floral scent that's very detectable, and the product itself feels very, very light on the skin. Probably the thinnest of all the products I've tested so far. Smell got kind of odd, but not off-putting, as I let it sit on my skin, though. Something about this is giving RiRi, but I can't explain that thought process. I love that there's SPF, but it DOES NOT apply or feel like sunscreen!!!! —Ross

I actually really liked the packaging (maybe my favorite of the bunch, and it's a convenient pump for at-home use), and that’s about it. It’s way too liquid-y in my opinion, and the color is what I can only call "calamine lotion pink." The smell was fine. —Jen

I really like how this one smells — it's almost like sweet/candy-like. It feels ever so slightly greasy, but it's still super light which is nice. The packaging is amazing — I love that it's a pump rather than a jar (for sanitary reasons). And it's refillable?! Incredible. —Claudia

Wait, I kinda love this one? The packaging is really sleek, and I love the little twist-up top. It feels like I'm getting a pretty decent amount of product, like if I used this day and night, it'd def last me a few months. I also just love the smell of this one, it's so fruity but not so overpowering that it makes me wanna vom. —Lauren

Product revealed:

Tap to reveal Click to reveal
Fenty Skin
Lauren Garafano / BuzzFeed

Product 6

Lauren Garafano / BuzzFeed

Here's what we thought:

Oof, this one is THIQUE. If I was a '50s housewife with curlers in my hair and Jell-O in the fridge, this is the moisturizer I'd use. It smells sort of like something my grandma would use, which is nostalgic, I guess, but not for me. The packaging looks like something I'd buy at a local drugstore if I found myself stranded in Denver, Colorado in the middle of winter after TSA confiscated my Kiehl's moisturizer at airport security (rip). I can barely type the rest of this review out because my fingers are slipping off the keyboard. —Sarah

Everything about this is giving "things my mom had on her vanity when I was a child," from the over-the-top packaging to the frosting-like consistency to the — sorry to say it — scent that I can only describe as "boomer-loved department store makeup counter skincare product." It rubs into the skin really nicely for something SO darn thick, but the finish is definitely heavy, shiny, and oily. This feels like a nighttime cream to me, and I'd be kinda scared to wear this during the day! —Ross

This felt almost like a skin butter? It was smooth, but the texture is definitely a little “harder”/thicker. Kinda smelled like my grandma? It definitely feels really nice on my skin and very moisturizing. The packaging is a funky little glass cube and definitely the most visually interesting, I guess. Also does remind me of the products on my grandma's shelf when I was a little girl. —Jen

Oh boy, she is thick. Even for someone like me that has dry skin, this might be a little too much. It also smells like my grandma's perfume: just very floral and perfume-y. It's kind of greasy, so I feel like it's best as a night cream than something that goes under your makeup throughout the day. The packaging is gorgeous, though. Like, this would absolutely catch my eye in a store. —Claudia

The smell of this is just an immediate no from me. I'm so sorry, but it really makes me think of a grandmother's basement. It's so perfume-y, and I'm someone who honestly doesn't mind fragrance in my skincare. But this smell is so overpowering that I feel like I'd get a headache if I ever used it. Also, the texture is so thick...like, this feels like frosting. I'm just so turned off by everything about it. —Lauren

Product revealed:

Tap to reveal Click to reveal
JLo Beauty
Lauren Garafano / BuzzFeed
Phase 2
Tanja Ivanova / Getty Images

Phase 2 was a wearability test. We each applied one of the six moisturizers to test for one whole day. We noted our thoughts about texture and application, as well as how our skin felt by the end of the day.

Lauren Garafano / BuzzFeed, Sarah Wainschel / BuzzFeed

Sarah's thoughts immediately after application: It absorbed well into my face and didn’t leave me feeling oily or shiny! It’s super light and smells amazing. I’m a fan!

Sarah's thoughts after wearing for a full day: By the end of the day, my skin felt great! It wasn't oily or shiny, and I felt hydrated. But, to be honest, I have other products at home that I like more, but if someone offered this to me, I would use it for sure!

Claudia Santos / BuzzFeed, Lauren Garafano / BuzzFeed

Claudia's thoughts immediately after application: Lordy, this one is so thick going on my skin. It spread easier than I thought it would, though, given how dense it is. It feels kind of greasy, and TBH, I'm a little self-conscious that I smell like my grandma/the perfume counter at Macy's. I do have pretty dry skin so I'm kind of hoping it just soaks in throughout the day.

Claudia's thoughts after wearing for a full day: My skin usually feels PARCHED at the end of the day, but it actually felt pretty hydrated after having this on all day. It didn't feel as thick or greasy on my skin as I thought it would, and the smell eventually faded (thank god). Since I have super dry skin, I usually find myself applying moisturizer multiple times a day, but I feel like this could actually be a good one-and-done alternative. I didn't put makeup on after, but given how thick it is, I'd imagine there'd be some pilling if I did. I do wish it made my skin look a bit dewier, and TBH, I absolutely cannot justify the price point.

Jen Abidor / BuzzFeed, Lauren Garafano / BuzzFeed

Jen's thoughts immediately after application: I really liked this texture, and it felt super easy to apply. My skin felt soft and moisturized after the application, and the nice thing is that I actually didn't end up applying any product over it, and I didn't feel that it made my skin overly shiny.

Jen's thoughts after wearing for a full day: My skin felt nice and soft at the end of the day! I thought it was a solid day-to-day moisturizer with packaging that's really good for being on the go or travel and at a price point that seemed appropriate.

KYLIE SKIN — Face Moisturizer

Lauren Garafano / BuzzFeed

Lauren's thoughts immediately after application: It was smooth and rubbed into my skin nicely. Though, I still kinda wanted more from it.

Lauren's thoughts after wearing for a full day: My skin felt good! Again, this product is such a bare minimum moisturizer. I'm glad it didn't break me out or anything, but it's just so underwhelming.

Honest Beauty — Hydrogel Cream

Lauren Garafano / BuzzFeed, Ross Yoder / BuzzFeed

Ross's thoughts immediately after application: The cream is really thick so it was a bit tricky to quickly apply all over my face, but once it warmed up, it was lovely. On my hand earlier it felt really thick and creamy, but on my face it actually feels surprisingly light, which is great! But it's still there and noticeable, unlike my regular moisturizer (CeraVe) which tends to just soak in entirely. I really like the finish — not greasy or oily at all but very hydrating immediately.

Ross's thoughts after wearing for a full day: I expected to feel oilier or greasier due to how thick the product was, but it was surprisingly light all day and kept me more matte than usual. After running around the office all day, I was less shiny than I’d normally be, and I never had moments of “wow, my skin feels dry,” which can happen otherwise. —Ross

Lauren Garafano / BuzzFeed

Lauren's thoughts immediately after application: It just felt so goopy when I applied it to my skin, however it did rub in very nicely and didn't leave a white cast. I did feel dewy.

Lauren's thoughts after wearing for a full day: I noticed my skin was actually a bit oilier than usual at the end of the day. I also noticed a couple of pimples pop up, which is something that tends to happen to me when I use certain SPF products. I think because I've found moisturizer and SPF products that don't break me out, I'd rather stick with those than use this one again.

After our initial tests, we decided to contact a professional to talk about the pros and cons of these products and their ingredients...because, like, you can never be too careful when putting stuff on your face. So, board-certified cosmetic dermatologist Dr. Michele Green gave us some insight.

While I'm sure there are many skeptics out there (us included, tbh) about celeb skincare, Dr. Green confirmed that these products we tested do contain ingredients that provide "excellent benefits" to our skin. However, it all comes down to each person's skin type and skincare needs. "If you suffer from dry skin, you should look for moisturizers that promote hydration, containing humectants like glycerin and hydrating ingredients like hyaluronic acid. Those with oily skin will benefit from oil-free or non-comedogenic moisturizers to avoid clogging pores. Those with sensitive skin should look for calming or soothing ingredients such as willow bark extract or squalane," she explained.

Phase 3
Tanja Ivanova / Getty Images

Finally, Phase 3 was a long-term wearability test. By now we'd chosen the standouts of the bunch (Fenty Skin, Honest Beauty, and Florence by Mills) and wore those for about week.

Some celebs crossed out
Lauren Garafano/BuzzFeed/Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty Images for CinemaCon/MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images/ Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images for Glamour/Theo Wargo / Getty Images for Karl Lagerfeld/Karwai Tang / WireImage/Monica Schipper / Getty Image

These three were our standouts for a couple reasons: 

- During Phase 1, these three garnered the most positive results all around. 

- We also felt like these three offered a good amount of product, without breaking the bank.

Honest Beauty — Hydrogel Cream

Ross Yoder / BuzzFeed

Ross's general thoughts: At first, it always felt cooling and soft on my skin, and I loved the subtly glowy finish. However — and this is a big however — I never really felt like it absorbed into my skin or left me feeling hydrated. It says on the packaging that the product "bursts into liquid form" when you apply it, and that's true! It'll switch from a super thick cream to a more watery consistency, which is wild and magical. But over my week of testing this product, I never felt the product penetrate my skin as a result, and that's even after trying a few days of no toner or serums below it. It felt nice for the first five minutes, then my skin would immediately become tight, dry, and uncomfortable.

[During Phase 1], I enjoyed the glowy finish and lightweight feel of this product over the course of the day, but since the weather is colder and dryer now, I didn't find this moisturizer to be nearly hydrating enough for me.

After several days of use: My skin feels tight (not in a good way) and dry, unfortunately. I even tried using more product than I normally would, for extra hydration, but the amount of product made no difference.

Would you use it again? I wouldn't repurchase. TBH, I've used better (and cheaper!) lightweight moisturizers in the past that actually feel like they hydrate my skin, like CeraVe's ultra-light moisturizing gel. I'd be curious to try this product again during the hot summer months, but I still think you can get a better bang for your buck if you're in the market for a lightweight moisturizer.

Sarah Wainschel / BuzzFeed

Sarah's general thoughts: Once again, I LOVE how this moisturizer smells. I usually prefer unscented products, but this one smells so good I really don't mind (I might even prefer it). This moisturizer is super easy to apply and initially leaves my skin looking very oily, but absorbs well! A little goes a long way with this, so I'm sure one bottle will last me for a while! This product is very lightweight. Tbh, I think I would prefer to use this moisturizer in the summer. I tend to use something more heavy-duty in the winter, like Nivea Creme.

After several days of use: My skin does feel very soft and moisturized! I get dry patches on my chin and around my nose when it's super cold out, so I did have to put my heavier moisturizer on those areas, but the rest of my skin felt baby-soft! And I love that it has SPF in it, so I don't have to add an additional step to my routine.

Would you use it again? I've been using Kiehl's and Nivea Creme for several years, so I'm always hesitant to try new products when I already haves ones I love. I'm also always skeptical of celebrity beauty brands. However...Rihanna can do no wrong in my eyes. I was pleasantly surprised by this moisturizer!

Lauren Garafano/BuzzFeed

Lauren's general thoughts: The scent of this is so nice, it kinda smells like cucumber?? But I was genuinely very, very surprised by this product, I didn't think I'd like it as much as I did. Like, if I didn't know this was a celebrity brand, I'd easily assume it was a higher-end product. It also just made my skin feel really nice!! I also liked that Millie Bobby Brown even said this was her favorite product from the line, too.

After several days of use: I feel glow-y! I have combination skin, but I do have some drier spots in the winter and from my prescription retinol. And while this is a nice product, I'm not quiiiiite sure it's giving me all the hydration I need, but I don't hate it. I've been using a little extra at night just to really pack in the moisture, and that seems to be working for me.

Would you use it again? Honestly? Yes. I don't quite think I'd go out of my way to specifically add this to my everyday skincare regimen just because I do have other products I like more (shoutout La Roche-Posay Toleriane Double Repair Face Moisturizer🫶). But I do think I'd break this product out every once in a while when I want to feel luxurious.

Our final thoughts: After going in with a lot of suspicions, we were honestly pretty shocked with how great some of these products were and would definitely consider using some again. And some were just.......not great.

Products with X&#x27;s and checkmarks
Lauren Garafano/BuzzFeed/Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty Images for CinemaCon/MICHAEL TRAN / Getty Images/ Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images for Glamour/ Theo Wargo / Getty Images for Karl Lagerfeld/Karwai Tang / WireImage/Monica Schipper / Getty Images

But hey! It's all trial and error, and of course, before trying any of these yourself, definitely look at the ingredients to determine what's best for your specific skin concerns.

Also shoutout to Rihanna and Millie Bobby Brown for having our favorite moisturizers of the bunch!

So, there you have it! How do you feel about celeb skincare? Would you try out any of these products (or others) from these brands? Let us know in the comments.