Hello, fellow skincare lovers! If you're like me, then you've probably noticed the sudden influx of celebrity beauty brands within recent years. Makeup, skincare, hair dye, nail polish — you name it, and I guarantee a famous person has already tapped into that market.
And as a skincare girly myself, I reaaaaallllly wanted to see if some of these celeb brands were actually worth the hype. So, I let my curiosity get the best of me, and a few of my colleagues — Jen, Ross, Sarah, and Claudia — gloriously lent their faces to this three-part celebrity skincare experiment.
Now, with the weather getting colder and the air getting dryer, I figured what better product for us to try than moisturizer? Here are the brands we tested: Fenty Skin (by Rihanna), Florence by Mills (by Millie Bobby Brown), KYLIE SKIN (by Kylie Jenner), Honest Beauty (by Jessica Alba), Keys Soulcare (by Alicia Keys), and JLo Beauty (by Jennifer Lopez).
Phase 1 was a blind test. So, with the logos of the products covered, we gave our first impressions of key factors like packaging, fragrance, texture, and overall vibe. Here's how it went down:
Phase 2 was a wearability test. We each applied one of the six moisturizers to test for one whole day. We noted our thoughts about texture and application, as well as how our skin felt by the end of the day.
After our initial tests, we decided to contact a professional to talk about the pros and cons of these products and their ingredients...because, like, you can never be too careful when putting stuff on your face. So, board-certified cosmetic dermatologist Dr. Michele Green gave us some insight.
While I'm sure there are many skeptics out there (us included, tbh) about celeb skincare, Dr. Green confirmed that these products we tested do contain ingredients that provide "excellent benefits" to our skin. However, it all comes down to each person's skin type and skincare needs. "If you suffer from dry skin, you should look for moisturizers that promote hydration, containing humectants like glycerin and hydrating ingredients like hyaluronic acid. Those with oily skin will benefit from oil-free or non-comedogenic moisturizers to avoid clogging pores. Those with sensitive skin should look for calming or soothing ingredients such as willow bark extract or squalane," she explained.
Finally, Phase 3 was a long-term wearability test. By now we'd chosen the standouts of the bunch (Fenty Skin, Honest Beauty, and Florence by Mills) and wore those for about week.
Our final thoughts: After going in with a lot of suspicions, we were honestly pretty shocked with how great some of these products were and would definitely consider using some again. And some were just.......not great.
So, there you have it! How do you feel about celeb skincare? Would you try out any of these products (or others) from these brands? Let us know in the comments.