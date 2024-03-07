Skip To Content
    People Are Praising Millie Bobby Brown For Going Makeup-Free On "The Drew Barrymore Show"

    "Millie showing her natural skin is a thumbs up for me," one commenter said.

    Lauren Garafano
    by Lauren Garafano

    BuzzFeed Staff

    Millie Bobby Brown appeared on Thursday's episode of The Drew Barrymore Show, and so many fans are praising her for going on the show makeup-free.

    Millie in a short sleeveless dress with a prominent belt posing for the camera
    Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images for Netflix

    In a clip shared by the show's official account, Millie is fresh-faced and wearing a lilac butterfly-shaped Florence by Mills pimple patch as she tells Drew about how she spent her 20th birthday.

    @thedrewbarrymoreshow / Via instagram.com

    Millie actually founded the Florence by Mills skincare brand.

    She and Drew also wore matching sweat sets in the very same color as Millie's pimple patch.

    Drew and Millie people sitting on a couch and conversing in matching lavender outfits, with a cityscape backdrop
    @thedrewbarrymoreshow / Via instagram.com

    Fans were quick to praise Millie for going without makeup, even saying that she's "normalizing normal skin":

    Milie in purple top with embellished choker and large earrings, appearing on the show
    @thedrewbarrymoreshow / Via instagram.com
    &quot;I think the pimple patch is awesome!! Normalize normal skin!!&quot;
    @thedrewbarrymoreshow / Via instagram.com
    &quot;The fact that she&#x27;s wearing no make-up is so wonderful; Gen Z is really working hard to untangle the patriarchy&quot;
    @thedrewbarrymoreshow / Via instagram.com
    &quot;YES MILLIE WITH THE NATURAL FACE [heart-eye emoji] [fire emoji]&quot;
    @thedrewbarrymoreshow / Via instagram.com
    &quot;Millie showing her natural skin is a thumbs up for me&quot;
    @thedrewbarrymoreshow / Via instagram.com
    &quot;The fact she has no make up on [hearts and smiling emoji]&quot;
    @thedrewbarrymoreshow / Via instagram.com
    &quot;I love that she&#x27;s not wearing any makeup; she&#x27;s beautiful without it [two black heart emojis]&quot;
    @thedrewbarrymoreshow / Via instagram.com
    &quot;I love seeing celebrities not wearing any make up from time to time; they look human&quot;
    @thedrewbarrymoreshow / Via instagram.com

    This isn't the first time Millie has been open about her skin struggles, and in the past she's even posted fresh-faced videos sharing acne tips with her fans.

    @milliebobbybrown / Via instagram.com

    I think we can all agree that she looks gorgeous no matter what ✨.

    Watch the full clip here: