People Are Praising Millie Bobby Brown For Going Makeup-Free On "The Drew Barrymore Show"

Celebrity·Posted on Mar 7, 2024People Are Praising Millie Bobby Brown For Going Makeup-Free On "The Drew Barrymore Show""Millie showing her natural skin is a thumbs up for me," one commenter said.by Lauren GarafanoBuzzFeed StaffLinkFacebookPinterestTwitterMail Millie Bobby Brown appeared on Thursday's episode of The Drew Barrymore Show, and so many fans are praising her for going on the show makeup-free. Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images for Netflix In a clip shared by the show's official account, Millie is fresh-faced and wearing a lilac butterfly-shaped Florence by Mills pimple patch as she tells Drew about how she spent her 20th birthday. @thedrewbarrymoreshow / Via instagram.com Millie actually founded the Florence by Mills skincare brand. She and Drew also wore matching sweat sets in the very same color as Millie's pimple patch. @thedrewbarrymoreshow / Via instagram.com Fans were quick to praise Millie for going without makeup, even saying that she's "normalizing normal skin": @thedrewbarrymoreshow / Via instagram.com @thedrewbarrymoreshow / Via instagram.com @thedrewbarrymoreshow / Via instagram.com @thedrewbarrymoreshow / Via instagram.com @thedrewbarrymoreshow / Via instagram.com @thedrewbarrymoreshow / Via instagram.com @thedrewbarrymoreshow / Via instagram.com @thedrewbarrymoreshow / Via instagram.com This isn't the first time Millie has been open about her skin struggles, and in the past she's even posted fresh-faced videos sharing acne tips with her fans. @milliebobbybrown / Via instagram.com I think we can all agree that she looks gorgeous no matter what ✨. Watch the full clip here: View this photo on Instagram @thedrewbarrymoreshow / Via instagram.com