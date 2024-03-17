Fans Are Pleading With Men To Take Notes On Consent From Dwayne Johnson After This Funny Interaction He Had With Drew Barrymore

Dwayne stopped by The Drew Barrymore Show last week, and the episode was filled with unforgettable moments from beginning to end. It all started when Drew surprised Dwayne by dressing up in his iconic throwback outfit (black turtleneck, fanny pack, light-wash jeans, and a curly fro).
The entertainment continued when Drew pulled out some questions from her fanny pack for the former wrestler to answer. She asked Dwayne if he could complete five squats with her on his back. Dwayne immediately and enthusiastically accepted the challenge.
Before they did the exercise, Dwayne explained how he would perform it and where he would need to place his hands on Drew's body to fulfill the task. He made sure to ask Drew if it was okay that he put his arm between her legs while he placed her on his shoulders, and she consented.
When he propped her up on his shoulders, Dwayne then asked Drew if she was comfortable with the position she was in, to which she confirmed she was.
While this might not seem like a big deal to some, here's why I think it's important to highlight: The topic of consent isn't always as black-and-white for people, but Dwayne instinctively knew that he wanted Drew's permission for the act he was about to perform on her, despite her asking him to do it in the first place.
Not only did Dwayne ask for permission, but he also double-checked with Drew to see if she felt content with how he was holding her before he actually started. People can feel sure in the moment and change their minds moments later — which is perfectly normal — so that reassurance was pleasant to see play out on-screen.
But I wasn't the only one who noticed. Fans rushed to the comments to share how proud they were, but also how they wouldn't expect anything less from the living legend himself: