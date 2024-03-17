Skip To Content
Fans Are Pleading With Men To Take Notes On Consent From Dwayne Johnson After This Funny Interaction He Had With Drew Barrymore

Oh no big deal, we're just adding another thing to our never-ending list of reasons we love The Rock.

by Morgan Murrell

BuzzFeed Staff

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson left a lasting impression on fans after showing Drew Barrymore that strength and sincerity go hand-in-hand.

Dwayne Johnson poses in a satin suit with an Oscar statue nearby
Dwayne stopped by The Drew Barrymore Show last week, and the episode was filled with unforgettable moments from beginning to end. It all started when Drew surprised Dwayne by dressing up in his iconic throwback outfit (black turtleneck, fanny pack, light-wash jeans, and a curly fro).

The entertainment continued when Drew pulled out some questions from her fanny pack for the former wrestler to answer. She asked Dwayne if he could complete five squats with her on his back. Dwayne immediately and enthusiastically accepted the challenge.

Before they did the exercise, Dwayne explained how he would perform it and where he would need to place his hands on Drew's body to fulfill the task. He made sure to ask Drew if it was okay that he put his arm between her legs while he placed her on his shoulders, and she consented.

Drew Barrymore and Dwayne Johnson about to perform a stunt
When he propped her up on his shoulders, Dwayne then asked Drew if she was comfortable with the position she was in, to which she confirmed she was.

Dwayne Johnson carrying Drew Barrymore on his shoulders
While this might not seem like a big deal to some, here's why I think it's important to highlight: The topic of consent isn't always as black-and-white for people, but Dwayne instinctively knew that he wanted Drew's permission for the act he was about to perform on her, despite her asking him to do it in the first place.

Closeup of Drew Barrymore
Not only did Dwayne ask for permission, but he also double-checked with Drew to see if she felt content with how he was holding her before he actually started. People can feel sure in the moment and change their minds moments later — which is perfectly normal — so that reassurance was pleasant to see play out on-screen.

But I wasn't the only one who noticed. Fans rushed to the comments to share how proud they were, but also how they wouldn't expect anything less from the living legend himself:

Comment praising the Rock for asking for consent before an action, highlighting his quality as a father
Text from an Instagram comment by a user named &#x27;bart_simpson&#x27; appreciating someone for asking for consent and explaining actions
Post by username the_goth_mermaid discussing the ease of consent, calling it perfection
Post from @valerienicole.hair discussing hand placement, with emojis indicating applause
Social media comment praising a gentleman&#x27;s respectful behavior and consent, highlighting his classiness
&quot;Oh my gosh I didn&#x27;t think I could love the Rock more...&quot;
Text in an image from a user named richardtcward: &quot;Respect to the Rock for showing manners and being a good sport about the request!&quot;
This image features a social media comment praising someone for respectfully asking permission before physical contact
Comment on social media post praising a man for respectfully asking for consent before acting
Instagram comment by user &#x27;dagray01&#x27; reads &quot;Consent is such a turn on&quot; followed by a flame emoji
I couldn't agree more! To watch more of The Drew Barrymore Show, catch new episodes daily at 9:30 a.m. EST on CBS.