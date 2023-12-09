Celebrity·Posted on Dec 9, 2023Bradley Cooper And Gigi Hadid, Jeremy Allen White And Rosalía, And 16 More Celebrity Couples Who Got Together This YearTimothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner were one of the wildest celeb couples this year, in my opinion.by Lauren GarafanoBuzzFeed StaffLinkFacebookPinterestTwitterMail 1. Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Gotham / GC Images Taylor and Travis were first linked in July when he attended her Eras Tour show in Kansas City, where he also plays football for the Chiefs. On his podcast, he shared that he made her a friendship bracelet with his phone number on it. A few months later, in September, Taylor was spotted at Travis's game, and the rest is history! 2. Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner Gotham / GC Images Romance rumors began swirling in April, but the two didn't make their first public appearances together until September, when they attended Beyoncé's Renaissance tour and the US Open. 3. Lili Reinhart and Jack Martin Jacopo Raule / Getty Images Photos of the couple kissing were first captured in April, though it wasn't until July that they made their relationship Instagram official. Fans were also quick to notice that Jack went viral earlier this year for his Cole Sprouse impression on Call Her Daddy, and Lili famously dated Cole from 2017–2020. 4. Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater @michelleyeo_official / Instagram: @michelleyeoh_official The couple first met while working on Wicked together; Ariana plays Glinda, and Ethan plays Boq. News of their relationship came out shortly after Ariana's divorce from Dalton Gomez was publicized. At the time, Ethan had also filed for divorce from his wife Lilly Jay, his high school sweetheart and mother of his child. Ariana and Ethan have since been spotted together several times, and they reportedly live together. 5. Halsey and Avan Jogia View this photo on Instagram @jogia / instagram.com The couple first sparked dating rumors in September, after they were spotted on a date. Then, they made their Instagram debut as a couple on Halloween and wore not one, but two, couples costumes together. 6. Kelsea Ballerini and Chase Stokes Taylor Hill / WireImage Chase and Kelsea sparked dating rumors back in January, when they attended a football game together. It wasn't until a month later that Kelsea confirmed she wasn't single and that she'd met Chase by sliding into his DMs. The two made their red carpet debut at the CMT Awards and have continued being cute online ever since. 7. Harry Styles and Taylor Russell Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic, Stephane Cardinale / Corbis via Getty Images The couple have been linked since June — Taylor attended Harry's show in Vienna, and then Harry attended opening night of Taylor's play in London. Neither have commented publicly on the relationship, but they've been spotted together several more times, including when Harry debuted his shaved head. 8. Jennifer Hudson and Common Tom O'Connor/NBAE via Getty Images Rumors of the relationship have been swirling for months, though neither has publicly confirmed they're together. Most recently, they were spotted together at Usher's concert and were seen holding hands at a benefit in November. 9. Joe Keery and Chase Sui Wonders BrosNYC / Backgrid Chase and Joe were first spotted together in October, two months after news came out of Chase's breakup with Pete Davidson. 10. Pete Davidson and Madelyn Cline Nbc / Todd Owyoung/NBC via Getty Images, Dominik Bindl / WireImage Pete and Madelyn were first publicly seen together in October, after he hosted Saturday Night Live and they attended the show's afterparty together. 11. Lily-Rose Depp and 070 Shake Bruce/Javiles / BACKGRID Rumors of the relationship began back in January, and in May, Lily-Rose confirmed they'd been together for four months. In June, Lily-Rose celebrated 070's birthday and called her "the love of [her] life." 12. Charles Melton and Chloe Bennet The Daily Stardust / BACKGRID Photos of the couple together came out in May, and soon after, a source told People that Charles and Chloe had been "quietly dating for a few months." 13. Phoebe Bridgers and Bo Burnham The Hapa Blonde / GC Images Phoebe and Bo were rumored to have been together earlier this year, but Phoebe never publicly shared that her relationship with Paul Mescal had ended. It wasn't until Phoebe and Bo were caught kissing in the background of Keith Urban's TikTok that the relationship was confirmed. 14. Rozonda "Chilli" Thomas and Matthew Lawrence Randy Shropshire / Getty Images for Lifetime The couple shared their relationship publicly at the very beginning of 2023. In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Matthew said, "My life is in complete bloom right now. I get to spend time with an amazing woman like Chilli." 15. Jeremy Allen White and Rosalía Neilson Barnard / Getty Images for Latin Recording Academy Rumors of the relationship first began in October, when they were spotted on two separate occasions, one at a screening of Wild Things, and another time at a farmer's market in LA. They've since been spotted together a few more times, though neither has publicly commented on the relationship. 16. Matty Healy and Gabbriette Mike Marsland / WireImage, Pietro S. D'aprano / Getty Images for Diesel Matty and Gabbriette were first spotted together in September. Since then, Gabbriette has appeared in the audience at several of The 1975's shows during the US leg of their Still...At Their Very Best Tour. 17. Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny Kevork Djansezian / Getty Images Rumors began swirling back in February, and a month later, they were photographed kissing while on a dinner date. They've since been spotted out together a bunch — at Coachella, the Met Gala afterparty, Lakers games, Milan Fashion Week, and the Saturday Night Live afterparty. 18. Bradley Cooper and Gigi Hadid Dave Benett / Dave Benett / WireImage, Taylor Hill / Getty Images The couple first sparked rumors after they were spotted on a dinner date in NYC in October. Shortly after, a source told People that Gigi had a crush on Bradley for a while and that they were taking weekend trips together.