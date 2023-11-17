Skip To Content
    19 Celeb Couples Who Had To Keep Working Together (And Even Play Love Interests) After Breaking Up

    Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and Dany Garcia announced their divorce in 2007, but the two still work very closely together. She is still his manager and has produced several of the films he's starred in. They also own a football minor league together.

    Lauren Garafano
    by Lauren Garafano

    BuzzFeed Staff

    1. Florence Pugh and Zach Braff broke up at the beginning of 2022 but continued to work together for the press cycle of their movie, A Good Person, which Florence starred in and Zach wrote and directed.

    Close-up of Florence Pugh and Zach Braff smiling at a media event
    Dave Benett / Max Cisotti/Dave Benett / WireImage

    Florence shared that they actually kept their split private for a while before it was announced publicly and said, "We've been trying to do this separation without the world knowing because it's been a relationship that everybody has an opinion on. We just felt something like this would really do us the benefit of not having millions of people telling us how happy they are that we're not together. So we've done that."

    2. Madelyn Cline and Chase Stokes broke up in 2021 after going public with their relationship a year prior. They continue to star on Outer Banks together and play love interests on the series.

    Chase Stokes and Madelyn Cline smiling at a media event
    Kevin Winter / Getty Images for MTV/ViacomCBS

    Earlier this year, Chase began dating country singer Kelsea Ballerini. There doesn't seem to be any ill will between Madelyn and Kelsea, though, and both have shared kind messages with each other on social media. 

    3. Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and Dany Garcia announced their divorce in 2007, but the two have continued to run their production company, Seven Bucks, together. In fact, Dany is a producer on several of Dwayne's biggest movies, including Jungle Cruise, Black Adam, Baywatch, and the Jumanji movies. Dany also manages Dwayne, and they own football minor league XFL together.

    The Rock and Dany smiling together
    Rodrigo Varela / WireImage

    Dwayne explained that he and Dany have a great working relationship, even though marriage just wasn't meant to last for them. He said, "Where we’re at today comes with a lot of work and a lot of digging in. I mean, that was years ago. Now, while marriage wasn’t in our cards, we did realize, ‘Well, wait a second, we’re building something that’s pretty cool.’ Marriage may not be in our cards, but building business can be. And that took time."

    4. Lili Reinhart and Cole Sprouse dated for about three years before they split in 2020. They continued to star on Riverdale together until the series ended in 2023.

    Lili and Cole embracing at a media event
    Kevin Winter / Getty Images

    At the time of their breakup, Cole said, "What an incredible experience I had. I’ll always feel lucky and cherish that I had the chance to fall in love. I wish her nothing but the utmost love and happiness moving forward."

    5. Johnny Galecki and Kaley Cuoco secretly dated from 2008 to 2009 and played love interests on The Big Bang Theory at the same time. They continued to star on the series together until its finale in 2019.

    Kaley and Johnny smiling and embracing
    Kevin Mazur / WireImage

    On the Armchair Expert podcast, she shared, "Luckily, Johnny and I came out of it so brilliantly, and we’re closer today than we ever were."

    6. Courteney Cox and David Arquette were married from 1999 to 2013 after becoming close and playing love interests in the first Scream movie. Then, in 2022, they starred together in Scream 5 again, sharing the screen for the first time since their split.

    Courteney and David posing together
    Jon Kopaloff / FilmMagic

    When asked about starring alongside Courteney, David said, “It’s a cathartic experience to just be able to act opposite Courteney." Courteney "had no apprehensions" about working together again, and even said that David actually got "very emotional" after filming their first scene together. 

    7. Zendaya and Jacob Elordi were rumored to have dated shortly after Euphoria came out. But by 2020, the two were no longer an item but were still starring on the series together.

    Zendaya and Jacob smiling together
    FilmMagic / Getty Images

    Zendaya and Tom Holland made their relationship public in 2021 and have been together since. Jacob has been dating Olivia Jade since late 2021. 

    8. B.J. Novak and Mindy Kaling dated while they worked on The Office together, and B.J. described their relationship by saying, "No one, including us, ever really knew, 'Is this dating? Is this not dating?' We were never really dating, we were never really not dating. We didn't know. No one knew." The two continued working together during the first season of Mindy's series The Mindy Project, where B.J. was a consulting producer and appeared onscreen as one of her love interests.

    BJ and Mindy at a media event
    Steve Granitz / FilmMagic

    The two are still extremely close friends, and B.J. is even the godfather to Mindy's two children. 

    9. Jennifer Lopez and Marc Anthony split in 2011 and reconnected just a few months later for their show, Q’Viva! The Chosen.

    JLo and Marc posing at a media event
    Rodrigo Varela / WireImage

    Jennifer even shared that their relationship was "very Sonny and Cher after the divorce."

    10. Chad Michael Murray and Sophia Bush got engaged in 2004 shortly after One Tree Hill began airing on TV and were married in 2005, but they got divorced in 2006. They continued to work together and play on-and-off love interests until Chad left the series in 2009.

    Sophia and Chad smiling together
    James Devaney / WireImage

    Sophia told Andy Cohen, "For me, at the end of the day, my job is my priority, and so I think at the end of it, it really let me just let go of it." 

    11. Joey King and Jacob Elordi continued playing love interests in The Kissing Booth 2 and The Kissing Booth 3 after their breakup in 2018.

    Joey and Jacob smiling together at a media event
    Jesse Grant / WireImage

    On the podcast Mood With Lauren Elizabeth, Joey shared, "I'm a fan with how [the film] resonated with the world, it resonated with me. So going back and doing that and making the sacrifice of what, obviously, everyone is thinking about — outwardly addressing, but what I'm kind of on the sly addressing, making those sacrifices was totally worth it."

    12. Charles Melton and Camila Mendes began dating in 2018 and starred alongside each other on Riverdale, where their characters briefly played love interests. They first broke up in 2019 and then seemingly rekindled their relationship for a short time in 2021. They continued to star on the series together until its finale in 2023.

    Charles and Camila smiling together at a media event
    Jon Kopaloff / Getty Images,

    Currently, Camila is dating Rudy Mancuso, and Charles is dating Chloe Bennet. 

    13. Olivia Rodrigo and Joshua Bassett met on the set of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series and allegedly dated until the summer of 2020. Their characters continued to be love interests in the show's second season until their onscreen breakup in Episode 8 and Olivia's eventual departure from the series in Season 3.

    Olivia and Joshua smiling at a media event
    David Livingston / FilmMagic

    Around the time of their rumored breakup, Joshua was spotted with Sabrina Carpenter — thus the beginning of the heartbreak that inspired Olivia's album Sour and her hit song "Drivers License."

    14. Sarah Paulson and Cherry Jones appeared in the movie New Year's Eve together two years after their split in 2009.

    Sarah and Cherry smiling together
    Gregory Pace / FilmMagic

    Sarah and Cherry first confirmed their relationship in 2005 after Sarah kissed Cherry at the Tony Awards. Sarah shared, "She won a Tony Award, I kissed her, and all of a sudden I was outed. I didn't really think about it in that way at the time — I was just doing what one would do when a person they love has just won a big, fat acting prize. What am I gonna do, pat her on the back and say, 'Good job, dude'? It didn't occur to me to do anything but what I did." 

    15. Cameron Diaz and Justin Timberlake starred as love interests in Bad Teacher together after dating from 2003 to 2007.

    Cameron and Justin smiling together at a media event
    Jim Spellman / WireImage

    Cameron told Us Weekly, "Justin and I have always had a good laugh together, and to make a movie where we get to have a laugh together, and there really was no one else who was more perfect for this part." 

    16. Christina Hall and Tarek El Moussa got married in 2009 and started worked together on their reality series, Flip or Flop, in 2013. The couple called it quits in 2016 after having two children together but continued cohosting their show until the series ended in 2022.

    Tarek and Christina sitting together and smiling
    Jerod Harris / Getty Images

    A source told People magazine, "Tarek and Christina are generally cordial. They're co-parenting, and nothing gets in the way of that. The show was just too intimate of a setting at this point, and it was time to close that chapter." And upon the series finale, Tarek said, "I think we did a pretty good job, and I'm excited for what the future holds for both of us and wish [Christina] nothing but the best!"

    17. Nicholas Hoult and Jennifer Lawrence met on the set of X-Men: First Class back in 2010 and dated until 2014, when X-Men: Days of Future Past wrapped. They had to continue working together for X-Men: Apocalypse and Dark Phoenix.

    Jennifer and Nicholas sitting together and smiling
    Dave M. Benett / Getty Images

    Jennifer is married to Cooke Maroney, with whom she has one child. Nicholas is with Bryana Holly, and they have one child together. 

    18. Amanda Seyfried and Dominic Cooper dated from 2007 to 2011 after meeting on the set of Mamma Mia. They both returned to star in Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again, still playing a happy couple.

    Amanda and Dominic standing together
    Bruce Glikas / FilmMagic

    Dominic told Entertainment Tonight, "It was always going to be okay. You just have to be delicate with those situations."

    19. Finally, Bradley Cooper and Zoe Saldaña dated for about a year before calling it quits in 2012. They've since worked on three Guardians of the Galaxy movies as well as Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame.

    Zoe and Bradley smiling together at a media event
    Gregg Deguire / WireImage

    Zoe is married to Marco Perego Saldaña, and they have three kids together. Bradley is reportedly dating Gigi Hadid.  