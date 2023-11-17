19 Celeb Couples Who Had To Keep Working Together (And Even Play Love Interests) After Breaking Up
2.Madelyn Cline and Chase Stokesbroke up in 2021 after going public with their relationship a year prior. They continue to star on Outer Banks together and play love interests on the series.
3.Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and Dany Garcia announced their divorce in 2007, but the two have continued to run their production company, Seven Bucks, together. In fact, Dany is a producer on several of Dwayne's biggest movies, including Jungle Cruise, Black Adam, Baywatch, and the Jumanji movies. Dany also manages Dwayne, and they own football minor league XFL together.
4.Lili Reinhart and Cole Sprouse dated for about three years before they split in 2020. They continued to star on Riverdale together until the series ended in 2023.
5.Johnny Galecki and Kaley Cuoco secretly dated from 2008 to 2009 and played love interests on The Big Bang Theory at the same time. They continued to star on the series together until its finale in 2019.
6.Courteney Cox and David Arquette were married from 1999 to 2013 after becoming close and playing love interests in the first Scream movie. Then, in 2022, they starred together in Scream 5 again, sharing the screen for the first time since their split.
7.Zendaya and Jacob Elordi were rumored to have dated shortly after Euphoria came out. But by 2020, the two were no longer an item but were still starring on the series together.
8.B.J. Novak and Mindy Kaling dated while they worked on The Office together, and B.J. described their relationship by saying, "No one, including us, ever really knew, 'Is this dating? Is this not dating?' We were never really dating, we were never really not dating. We didn't know. No one knew." The two continued working together during the first season of Mindy's series The Mindy Project, where B.J. was a consulting producer and appeared onscreen as one of her love interests.
9.Jennifer Lopez and Marc Anthony split in 2011 and reconnected just a few months later for their show, Q’Viva! The Chosen.
10.Chad Michael Murray and Sophia Bush got engaged in 2004 shortly after One Tree Hill began airing on TV and were married in 2005, but they got divorced in 2006. They continued to work together and play on-and-off love interests until Chad left the series in 2009.
11.Joey King and Jacob Elordi continued playing love interests in The Kissing Booth 2 and The Kissing Booth 3 after their breakup in 2018.
12.Charles Melton and Camila Mendes began dating in 2018 and starred alongside each other on Riverdale, where their characters briefly played love interests. They first broke up in 2019 and then seemingly rekindled their relationship for a short time in 2021. They continued to star on the series together until its finale in 2023.
13.Olivia Rodrigo and Joshua Bassett met on the set of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series and allegedly dated until the summer of 2020. Their characters continued to be love interests in the show's second season until their onscreen breakup in Episode 8 and Olivia's eventual departure from the series in Season 3.
14.Sarah Paulson and Cherry Jones appeared in the movie New Year's Eve together two years after their split in 2009.
15.Cameron Diaz and Justin Timberlake starred as love interests in Bad Teacher together after dating from 2003 to 2007.
16.Christina Hall and Tarek El Moussa got married in 2009 and started worked together on their reality series, Flip or Flop, in 2013. The couple called it quits in 2016 after having two children together but continued cohosting their show until the series ended in 2022.
17.Nicholas Hoult and Jennifer Lawrence met on the set of X-Men: First Class back in 2010 and dated until 2014, when X-Men: Days of Future Past wrapped. They had to continue working together for X-Men: Apocalypse and Dark Phoenix.
18.Amanda Seyfried and Dominic Cooper dated from 2007 to 2011 after meeting on the set of Mamma Mia. They both returned to star in Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again, still playing a happy couple.
19.Finally, Bradley Cooper and Zoe Saldaña dated for about a year before calling it quits in 2012. They've since worked on three Guardians of the Galaxy movies as well as Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame.