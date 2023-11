8.

B.J. Novak and Mindy Kaling dated while they worked ontogether, and B.J. described their relationship by saying , "No one, including us, ever really knew, 'Is this dating? Is this not dating?' We were never really dating, we were never really not dating. We didn't know. No one knew." The two continued working together during the first season of Mindy's serieswhere B.J. was a consulting producer and appeared onscreen as one of her love interests.