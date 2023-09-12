    50 Food Trivia Questions To Get Your Mouth Watering And Your Brain Thinking

    Hungry yet? I am...

    Laura Frustaci
    by Laura Frustaci

    BuzzFeed Contributor

    Is your brain bigger than your stomach? Find out with this list of food-related trivia questions!

    These trivia questions include everything from identifying the lesser-known fruit by image to some expert baking knowledge that only a true foodie would know.

    For your sake, we included both questions and answers in this list, so you can use the questions for your next food-themed trivia night with friends, or stump your partner over your next date night dinner!

    1. What condiment was used for its medicinal qualities in the 1800s?

    Ketchup

    2. What's the most stolen grocery item?

    Cheese

    3. Which fruits are scientifically related to roses?

    Apples, pears, cherries, peaches, and strawberries

    4. How many hamburgers does McDonald's sell a day?

    6.5 million

    5. What is this?

    celery roots
    Celery root

    6. Arachibutyrophobia is the fear of what food sticking to the roof of your mouth?

    Peanut butter

    7. True or false: Searing meat seals in the juices.

    False

    8. What are the three most prevalent fruit allergies?

    Apple, peach, and kiwi

    9. Which country drinks the most coffee in pounds per year?

    Finland

    10. Where does German chocolate cake actually come from?

    Dallas, Texas

    11. What is the name of this fruit?

    Passion fruit
    Passion fruit

    12. True or false: Storing guacamole with the pit prevents browning.

    False

    13. Which chocolate bar is the global bestseller?

    Snickers

    14. What makes broth different than stock?

    Broth is made with meat while stock is made with bones.

    15. What goes into a standard mirepoix?

    Mirepoix is made with onion, celery, and carrot.

    16. True or false: Alcohol completely evaporates during cooking.

    False

    17. What is this called?

    Dragon fruit
    Dragon fruit (aka pitaya/pitahaya)

    18. A tournée cut produces what shape of vegetable?

    Small footballs

    19. True or false: The seeds are the spiciest part of a pepper.

    False

    20. How many tablespoons are in a cup?

    16

    21. The process of baking a pie crust before adding the filling is called what?

    Blind baking

    22. True or false: Cutting steak against the grain makes it tender.

    True

    23. What vegetable is this?

    Romanesco
    Romanesco

    24. Gaufrette potatoes are basically the same thing as what?

    Waffle fries

    25. What is the difference between ice cream and gelato?

    Gelato has less fat and air than ice cream.

    26. True or false: Washing mushrooms in water will make them soggy.

    False

    27. How many teaspoons are in a tablespoon?

    Three

    28. What is this called?

    Jackfruit
    Jackfruit

    29. A finely chopped mixture of cooked mushroom, onion, and herbs is called what?

    Duxelles

    30. What's the ratio of oil to vinegar in a classic vinaigrette?

    Three parts oil to one part vinegar

    31. True or false: Adding salt to water will make it boil faster.

    False

    32. What does it mean to "dock" pastry dough?

    To pierce it

    33. What is this called?

    Lychee
    Lychee 

    34. What is royal icing?

    Icing made with icing sugar and egg whites

    35. True or false: Storing fruit in a paper bag can quickly ripen it.

    True

    36. If you're "cutting in," what are you mixing dry ingredients with?

    Fat (like butter)

    37. If you are "tempering" chocolate, what are you doing with it?

    Melting and then cooling it in a particular way

    38. What does a "frangipane" filling contain?

    Almond

    39. True or false: Adding oil to boiling water will prevent pasta from sticking.

    False

    40. What is this called?

    Lotus root
    Lotus root

    41. What does it mean to macerate fruit?

    To soak it in a flavorful liquid (such as alcohol) or toss it in sugar

    42. What is this?

    Guava
    Guava

    43. True or false: Storing tomatoes upside down will make them last longer.

    True

    44. What does it mean to truss a chicken?

    To tie it together before roasting to make sure it cooks evenly and holds its shape.

    45. Baking soda is considered a what?

    A leavening agent

    46. Cooking veggies until soft and translucent (but not browned) is called what?

    Sweating

    47. What is this?

    kumquat
    Kumquat

    48. What does it mean to baste something?

    To moisten something with fat while it cooks

    49. Which country is the biggest exporter of coffee beans worldwide?

    Brazil

    50. What is the only fruit with seeds on the outside?

    Strawberries

