50 Food Trivia Questions To Get Your Mouth Watering And Your Brain Thinking

Is your brain bigger than your stomach? Find out with this list of food-related trivia questions!
These trivia questions include everything from identifying the lesser-known fruit by image to some expert baking knowledge that only a true foodie would know.
For your sake, we included both questions and answers in this list, so you can use the questions for your next food-themed trivia night with friends, or stump your partner over your next date night dinner!
3. Which fruits are scientifically related to roses?
5. What is this?
11. What is the name of this fruit?
17. What is this called?
23. What vegetable is this?
25. What is the difference between ice cream and gelato?
28. What is this called?
30. What's the ratio of oil to vinegar in a classic vinaigrette?
33. What is this called?
37. If you are "tempering" chocolate, what are you doing with it?
40. What is this called?
41. What does it mean to macerate fruit?
To soak it in a flavorful liquid (such as alcohol) or toss it in sugar
42. What is this?
44. What does it mean to truss a chicken?
To tie it together before roasting to make sure it cooks evenly and holds its shape.
47. What is this?
This post contains contributions from Keira Rivers, Jesse Szewczyk, Jasmin Nahar, and Greta Alvarez.