    80 Easy Trivia Questions For When You Host Your Next Trivia Night

    All of this stuff is already in your brain, pinky swear.

    Laura Frustaci
    by Laura Frustaci

    Looking to bring bar trivia night directly into the comfort and convenience of your own living room? Say no more!

    Below is a list of easy trivia questions for when you want to get just a little bit competitive with your dinner guests. These questions range in subject matter from pop culture to geography to history to math (yes, even a little bit of math), so there'll be something on this list for eeeeeveryone. They're also really easy, promise.

    We've included both the questions and the answers below so you have everything you need to seamlessly host a spectacular social evening!

    1. What colors mix to make green?

    A greenish smear of color
    Blue and yellow

    2. How many meters are in a kilometer?

    1,000

    3. Which continent is the country of Morocco a part of?

    Africa

    4. What's the name of the mathematical theorem that allows you to calculate the length of a side of a right triangle?

    The Pythagorean theorem

    5. What is the world's highest mountain peak?

    Mount Everest

    6. What is a supernova?

    A celestial view
    The explosion of a star

    7. What type of alcohol is traditionally used in a margarita?

    Tequila

    8. There are four original colors of Starburst candy: red, orange, yellow, and...?

    Pink

    9. What are the bones in your spine called?

    Vertebrae 

    10. Which animal is the tallest in the world?

    Giraffe

    11. Who is this?

    A smiling man with salt-and-pepper hair and wearing a tuxe
    Tom Hanks

    12. How many dots are on one six-sided die?

    21

    13. In what year did World War II end?

    1945

    14. What do paleontologists study?

    Fossils

    15. What's the technical term for a lie detector?

    Polygraph

    16. A pickle is made from which fruit or vegetable?

    Close-up of jars of pickles
    Cucumber

    17. What temperature does water boil at?

    212 degrees F / 100 degrees C

    18. What shape is a stop sign?

    Octagon

    19. What gives plants their color?

    Chlorophyll

    20. How many primary colors are there?

    Three

    21. What is an angle called if it’s greater than 90 degrees?

    Obtuse

    22. The southern tip of which continent is closest to Antarctica?

    South America

    23. How many lives are cats said to have?

    An orange tabby cut relaxing in the sun
    Nine

    24. What is a human's largest organ?

    Skin

    25. "NaCl" is better known as what?

    Salt

    26. Which planet is closest to our sun?

    Mercury

    27. You would find the Mariana Trench in which ocean?

    A humpback whale emerging from the ocean
    The Pacific

    28. If it's 5 p.m. in Los Angeles, what time is it in London?

    1 a.m.

    29. Where was William Shakespeare born?

    Stratford-Upon-Avon

    30. Is 18 a prime number?

    No

    31. How many days are in the month of September?

    30

    32. What type of flower are these, often associated with Holland?

    Bell-shaped flowers of different colors
    Tulips

    33. What was the name of King Henry VIII of England's first wife?

    Catherine of Aragon

    34. Which actor starred alongside Julia Roberts in the 2022 film Ticket to Paradise?

    George Clooney

    35. Complete the opening line from Herman Melville's Moby-Dick: "Call me..."

    Ishmael

    36. How many continents are there?

    A map of the Earth
    Seven

    37. Bambi's best friend is named what?

    Thumper

    38. In an alphabetical list of US states, which comes last?

    Wyoming

    39. How long is an Olympic swimming pool (in meters)?

    50 meters

    40. In which language does "konnichiwa" mean "hello"?

    Japanese

    41. Which four colors make up the flag of Brazil?

    A disc depicting a starry sky spanned by a curved band inscribed with the national motto &quot;Ordem e Progresso,&quot; within a rhombus on a field
    Green, yellow, blue, and white

    42. How many planets are in our solar system?

    Eight

    43. What type of drink does the company LaCroix make?

    Seltzer

    44. Which scale is an earthquake measured on?

    The Richter scale

    45. What does a sommelier specialize in?

    Close-up of wineglasses containing red wine
    Wine

    46. What is the chemical symbol for potassium?

    K

    47. Which letter in the Walt Disney logo is lowercase?

    The "i" in "Disney"

    48. What country is Peppa Pig from?

    The United Kingdom

    49. How many Canadian provinces are there?

    10

    50. Which food group is on the bottom of the original food pyramid?

    A loaf of bread
    Grains

    51. What is a keystone species?

    A species so important to the ecosystem in which it lives that removing it would cause noticeable and unavoidable change

    52. What is the term "bae" said to be an acronym for?

    "Before anyone else"

    53. What year did the Titanic sink?

    1912

    54. What kind of painters were Monet, Renoir, and Degas?

    Impressionists

    55. When Shrek tries to explain himself to Donkey in Shrek, what does he compare himself to?

    Onions on a towel
    Onions

    56. Which letter is representative of 50 in Roman numerals?

    L

    57. Which is the hottest planet in our solar system?

    Venus

    58. Which continent is the largest?

    Asia

    59. Which country did Ikea originate in?

    Flags that consist of a yellow or gold Nordic cross on a field of light blue hang from a building exterior
    Sweden

    60. Who wrote the Goosebumps series?

    R.L. Stine

    61. Which musical is based on the songs of ABBA?

    Mamma Mia

    62. In which mountain range would you find the Matterhorn?

    The Alps

    63. According to an Old English rhyme, what four "somethings" should a bride wear for good luck?

    A bride putting on her shoe
    Something old, something new, something borrowed, and something blue

    64. Bump, set, and spike are terms from which sport?

    Volleyball

    65. Which US state is Area 51 located in?

    Nevada

    66. "Pandora's box" is what kind of myth?

    Greek

    67. Which bodily system would be primarily in charge of fighting off the common cold?

    The immune system

    68. In what country would you find the Leaning Tower of Pisa?

    The Leaning Tower of Pisa
    Italy

    69. Which artist painted "The Birth of Venus"?

    Sandro Botticelli

    70. What age was King Tut when he became the ruler of Egypt?

    9

    71. What term refers to the distance around a circle?

    Circumference

    72. What does the term "phalanges" refer to?

    A person holding up their hand
    Fingers

    73. What is the actual number of amendments to the US Constitution?

    27

    74. Which country was the first man in space from?

    Russia

    75. What color are the public transport buses in London?

    Red

    76. Who was the star of Lizzie McGuire?

    A woman with blonde hair and a halter top smiling at a media event
    Hilary Duff

    77. How many wives did King Henry VIII of England have?

    Six

    78. Which animal played with the antelope according to the song “Home on the Range”?

    Deer

    79. Machu Picchu belonged to which South American civilization?

    The Incas

    80. Who invented the color wheel?

    Illustration of a man with long hair
    Sir Isaac Newton

