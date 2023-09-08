Looking to bring bar trivia night directly into the comfort and convenience of your own living room? Say no more!
Below is a list of easy trivia questions for when you want to get just a little bit competitive with your dinner guests. These questions range in subject matter from pop culture to geography to history to math (yes, even a little bit of math), so there'll be something on this list for eeeeeveryone. They're also really easy, promise.
We've included both the questions and the answers below so you have everything you need to seamlessly host a spectacular social evening!
1. What colors mix to make green?
4. What's the name of the mathematical theorem that allows you to calculate the length of a side of a right triangle?
6. What is a supernova?
11. Who is this?
16. A pickle is made from which fruit or vegetable?
27. You would find the Mariana Trench in which ocean?
32. What type of flower are these, often associated with Holland?
36. How many continents are there?
41. Which four colors make up the flag of Brazil?
45. What does a sommelier specialize in?
50. Which food group is on the bottom of the original food pyramid?
51. What is a keystone species?
A species so important to the ecosystem in which it lives that removing it would cause noticeable and unavoidable change
55. When Shrek tries to explain himself to Donkey in Shrek, what does he compare himself to?
59. Which country did Ikea originate in?
63. According to an Old English rhyme, what four "somethings" should a bride wear for good luck?
67. Which bodily system would be primarily in charge of fighting off the common cold?
68. In what country would you find the Leaning Tower of Pisa?
72. What does the term "phalanges" refer to?
76. Who was the star of Lizzie McGuire?
80. Who invented the color wheel?
This post contains contributions from Andy Golder, Audrey Engvalson, Caitlin, nl_10, addiejburnette, and aleza Bakolli.