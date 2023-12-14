Community·Updated on Dec 14, 2023This Is Quite Possibly THE Most Random General Knowledge Quiz EverIf you pass this, you need to be on my trivia team!by kiimmiiCommunity ContributorApproved and edited by BuzzFeed Community TeamLinkFacebookPinterestTwitterMailBuzzFeed Quiz Party! Take this quiz with friends in real time and compare resultsCheck it out! Its that time again, you clicked on the post, we both know why you're here...so, let's put that general knowledge swirling in your mind to the test and let's goooo! Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF MTV / Via giphy.com Are you shocked at how well you did? Or was that a tough one? Let me know down in the comments below! Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF NBC / Via giphy.com