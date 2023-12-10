Hollywood drama isn't limited to the screen. In interviews and on social media, celebs tend to low-key call each other out.
Here are 11 times celebs shaded other celebs in 2023:
1. In January, after Austin Butler's voice coach told ABC Gold Coast that the actor's Elvis accent may "be there forever," an Instagram account posted a meme along with the caption "He went to the Lady Gaga school of Oscar campaign acting." Vanessa Hudgens — Austin's ex who encouraged him to play Elvis — commented, "Crying."
She also liked the post.
2. On the Golden Globes red carpet in January, Sheryl Lee Ralph told InStyle that she would tell her 15-year-old self, "There's nothing wrong with your nose. There is nothing wrong with the shade of your skin. There is nothing wrong with the way your hair grows out of your head. And there certainly is nothing wrong with your lips because there will be people called Kardashians, and they will pay $10,000 for your lips."
After her Kardashian comment went viral, Sheryl tweeted, "I said what I said. Now, I’m going to bed. Goodnight!"
3. In January, Kate Hudson and her Glass Onion costar Janelle Monáe took a lie detector test for Vanity Fair. During a convo about the costars Kate had kissed, Janelle brought up Dane Cook from My Best Friend's Girl, who named Kate as his worst on-screen kiss back in 2014 — and it seems she didn't forget.
Here's the full video, with this part starting at the 3:07 mark:
4. While accepting her Woman of the Year Award at the Billboard Latin Women in Music ceremony in May, Shakira seemingly shaded her ex, Gerard Piqué, who allegedly cheated on her. According to Billboard's English translation, she said, "There comes a time in the life of every woman where she no longer depends on someone else to love and accept herself just as she is."
She continued, "A time when the search for someone else is replaced by the search for oneself. A time when the desire to be perfect is replaced by the desire to be authentic, and where finding someone who is faithful is less important than being faithful to ourselves."
5. During his Coachella set in April, Bad Bunny seemingly shaded Harry Styles, who's both his girlfriend Kendall Jenner's reported ex and the artist who beat him out for Album of the Year at the Grammys. On the screen behind him, he pulled up an old fan tweet that said, "goodnight benito could do as it was but harry could never do el apagon."
6. In April, Tony Danza was rude to red carpet reporter Rye Myers at the New York, New York Broadway premiere. Rye shared a clip of the interaction on TikTok, and Michael Bublé commented, "I think you're amazing Ry. I'll have pizza with ya. Let's not invite Tony...[sic]"
7. When Shanna Moakler appeared on the Miss Understood Podcast in April, she reportedly called her ex-husband Travis Barker's relationship with Kourtney Kardashian "absolutely disgusting" and "so fucking weird."
She reportedly said, "I really don't have anything positive to say about it. It's not because I’m bitter, and I'm definitely not jealous. I wish them nothing but the best, and as long as they're good to my kids, that's all I care about. But I think the whole thing is really weird."
Her comments were reportedly later edited out of the podcast and replaced with a "toned down" version.
8. In Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's wedding special, which was released on Hulu in April, Landon, Travis's son with his ex-wife Shanna Moakler, said Kourtney "filled the empty spot in [his] heart." Fans of Shanna were upset, and in her Instagram comments, one said she deserved an "apology." Shanna replied, "she posts more of my kids then [sic] her own lol."
The next day, Kourtney seemingly responded to Shanna's comments with a lengthy post on her Instagram story.
Alongside a Bible verse, she wrote, "So much criticism and hate and negativity lately. Let's do better if not for the world, for yourself, for your children, for your friends and family. I promise the negativity and hate will not make you feel happier. I know the positive far outweighs the negative but it's still hard not to be aware of it and it feels like every little action is criticized. Imagine the good we could do with that energy."
9. Then, in July, Shanna Moakler told Page Six, "I have my own personal reasons for not liking the Kardashians, which I won't get into, but as long as [Travis is] happy [and] as long as they are good to my kids, that's all I care about."
She continued, "I haven't been with him for well over a decade. But you know what — he's not mine. He's not the person that I was with anymore. He's a completely different human being, so I don't even really know him as a man right now. I don't even know if we would be compatible or even good for one another anymore because he's not the person that he was on [our old reality show] Meet The Barkers."
10. In August, during a performance of her Las Vegas residency, Kelly Clarkson seemingly shaded her ex-husband/ex-manager, Brandon Blackstock, by changing the lyrics in her cover of Gayle's "ABCDEFU." She sang, "Fuck you and your dad and the fact that you got half, and my broken heart, turn that shit into art."
She also sang, "Fuck you, and your view from the valley I bought you, everybody but your dogs, you can all fuck off!"
Here's the full clip:
11. And finally, in December, as part of her Person of the Year interview, Taylor Swift spoke out about the fallout she faced from the recorded phone call that Kim Kardashian edited and posted in 2016 to make it look like Taylor was lying about permitting Kanye West to release "Famous." She told Time, "Make no mistake — my career was taken away from me. You have a fully manufactured frame job, in an illegally recorded phone call, which Kim Kardashian edited and then put out to say to everyone that I was a liar."
She continued, "That took me down psychologically to a place I've never been before. I moved to a foreign country. I didn't leave a rental house for a year. I was afraid to get on phone calls. I pushed away most people in my life because I didn't trust anyone anymore. I went down really, really hard. I thought that moment of backlash was going to define me negatively for the rest of my life."