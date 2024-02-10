Skip To Content
Janelle Monáe's Mind-Blowing Illusion Dress at the NFL Honors is the Fashion Statement You Can't Miss

She looks like a CD. 🤯😍

Chelsea Stewart
by Chelsea Stewart

BuzzFeed Staff

Thursday night's NFL Honors recognized the best in the league — but the real winner was Janelle Monáe, who stole the show with the illusion minidress she wore on the red carpet.

Michael Tullberg / FilmMagic

The dress was designed by Tony Ward, a Lebanese-Italian designer known for using unique materials and structural techniques. It featured a billowing circular pattern and was adorned with black, white, and silver sequins, creating a trippy mirrored effect.

Christopher Polk / Variety via Getty Images

Janelle (whose pronouns are she/they) wore her hair in a low-cut with a gorgeous Betty Boop swoop and a bright red lip. She paired the dress with black open-toe heels with sparkly ankle straps and shiny black earrings.

Closeup of her on the red carpet
Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic

Here's the look up close.

Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic

And here it is from the back.

Ethan Miller / Getty Images

Tell me: What's 4+4?

Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic

ATE!

Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic

It's only the latest amazing red carpet look that Janelle has served up, too.

She also looked stunning at the Grammys the other night in a black sequined dress with a plunging neckline.

Closeup of her on the red carpet
Axelle / FilmMagic
Neilson Barnard / Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Before that, there was the breathtaking floral-accented two-piece set that she wore to a pre-Grammys party.

Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic
Amy Sussman / Getty Images

But honestly, I don't think Janelle has ever given us a bad look!

Steve Granitz / FilmMagic, Leon Bennett / Getty Images for BET

Can't wait to see what she wears next!