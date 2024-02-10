Thursday night's NFL Honors recognized the best in the league — but the real winner was Janelle Monáe, who stole the show with the illusion minidress she wore on the red carpet.
The dress was designed by Tony Ward, a Lebanese-Italian designer known for using unique materials and structural techniques. It featured a billowing circular pattern and was adorned with black, white, and silver sequins, creating a trippy mirrored effect.
Janelle (whose pronouns are she/they) wore her hair in a low-cut with a gorgeous Betty Boop swoop and a bright red lip. She paired the dress with black open-toe heels with sparkly ankle straps and shiny black earrings.
Here's the look up close.
And here it is from the back.
Tell me: What's 4+4?
ATE!
It's only the latest amazing red carpet look that Janelle has served up, too.
She also looked stunning at the Grammys the other night in a black sequined dress with a plunging neckline.
Before that, there was the breathtaking floral-accented two-piece set that she wore to a pre-Grammys party.
But honestly, I don't think Janelle has ever given us a bad look!