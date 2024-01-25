Skip To Content
BuzzFeed Homepage
Sign In
Search BuzzFeed

    Austin Butler Hired A Dialect Coach To Help Him Stop Talking Like Elvis For "Masters Of The Air"

    "I was just trying to remember who I was. I was trying to remember what I liked to do, all I thought about was Elvis for three years."

    Lauren Garafano
    by Lauren Garafano

    BuzzFeed Staff

    You know Austin Butler.

    Closeup of Austin Butler
    Mike Marsland / Mike Marsland / WireImage

    While preparing to play Elvis Presley in Baz Luhrmann's movie Elvis, he underwent an intense process to master the role by learning to dance like Elvis, play guitar like Elvis, and, of course, speak like Elvis.

    Austin as Elvis singing onstage in a scene from &quot;Elvis&quot;
    Warner Bros. / courtesy Everett Collection

    And after years of preparation, filming, and doing press for the movie, Austin has been teased relentlessly about the "Elvis accent" that just won't seem to go away.

    Mike Marsland / Mike Marsland / WireImage

    Austin is now starring in the Apple TV+ series Masters of the Air, where he plays an Air Force pilot who fought during World War II. So, it's safe to say he probably doesn't need an Elvis accent for this project.

    Austin in front of a plane in a scene from &quot;Masters of the Air&quot;
    Courtesy Apple TV+

    In an interview with Stephen Colbert, Austin revealed that he started working on Masters of the Air just a week after wrapping Elvis and it was hard shaking off the persona.

    Austin Butler and Stephen Colbert
    CBS / youtube.com

    "It was almost too fast," Austin said after explaining how quick the jump was to working on a new project after immersing himself in Elvis for three years total.

    Closeup of Austin Butler
    CBS / youtube.com

    He added that his Elvis costar and Masters of the Air producer, Tom Hanks, was the one who urged him to go straight into the new project. "I was having dinner with Tom Hanks in Australia, and he was sorta joking saying, 'You're gonna lose your mind when you finish this — three years of your life focused on this one thing. You're gonna have to find something else to jump into right after work,'" he said.

    Elvis producer Pat McCormick then joked, "Well, Tom, find him something to do," and that's how Austin landed the role.  

    Austin explained that coming out of the movie was tough for various reasons, one of them being he was "just trying to remember who [he] was." He added, "I was trying to remember what I liked to do, all I thought about was Elvis for three years."

    Baz and Austin talking behind the scenes on &quot;Elvis&quot;
    Hugh Stewart / © Warner Bros. / Courtesy Everett Collection

    He added that he even needed to work with a dialect coach and said, "I had a dialect coach just to help me not sound like Elvis."

    Closeup of Austin Butler
    CBS / youtube.com

    And because of COVID-19 restrictions, he took that short time in between projects to study for his new series, "And then I flew to London, and at that time it was COVID, so I was quarantined for 10 days. I thought, 'Alright, just pour all this energy into learning about World War II,'” he said.

    Screenshot from &quot;Masters of the Air&quot;
    Courtesy Apple TV+

    If there's one thing about Austin Butler, it's that he *will* commit to the role.

    Closeup of Austin Butler
    Karwai Tang / WireImage

    Watch his full interview here.

    And stream Masters of the Air when it debuts on Apple TV+ on Jan. 26.