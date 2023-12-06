Skip To Content
"My Career Was Taken Away From Me": Taylor Swift Called Out Kim Kardashian And Kanye West Years After Their 2016 Phone Call Was Leaked

"Make no mistake — my career was taken away from me."

Lauren Garafano
by Lauren Garafano

BuzzFeed Staff

It's no secret that Taylor Swift doesn't get along with Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, especially after that infamous 2016 phone call leak.

Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images, Ian West - Pa Images / PA Images via Getty Images

Lemme give you a quick refresher: Back in 2016, Kanye West released a song called "Famous" where he sings the lyrics, "I feel like me and Taylor might still have sex / Why? I made that bitch famous." Months later, the music video came out depicting a nude Taylor Swift wax figure in bed next to Kanye, along with several other famous figures.

kanye interrupting taylor on stage
Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic

Kanye's lyric is a direct reference to the 2009 VMAs when Taylor won the award for Best Video by a Female Artist, went up onstage to accept the award, and Kanye rushed to the stage, stole the microphone, and said, "I'ma let you finish, but Beyoncé had one of the best videos of all time! One of the best videos of all time!” The moment has gone down in history as one of the most chaotic and, frankly, disrespectful moments in VMA history. 

Also, Taylor had already won several awards at this point in her career, so Kanye wasn't exactly the one who made her famous. 

At the time, Kanye claimed that he got permission from Taylor about these lyrics in an hour-long phone call. A few days later, a source confirmed that while yes, they did talk on the phone, Kanye never got permission to call Taylor a "bitch" in his song. He'd reportedly only asked her to share the song on Twitter.

kanye grabbing taylor&#x27;s shoulders as the two talk at a show
Christopher Polk / Getty Images

Kim Kardashian, Kanye's then-wife, told GQ that Taylor was lying and she "totally knew" it was coming out. Then, a rep for Taylor spoke out saying that Taylor had never denied that she and Kanye spoke, and said, "Taylor has never denied that conversation took place. It was on that phone call that Kanye West also asked her to release the song on her Twitter account, which she declined to do."

Kim then released video footage of the call, which was edited to make it seem like Taylor was approving the lyrics. Fans sided with Kim and Kanye and #KimExposedTaylorParty began trending and people commented 🐍 on Taylor's social media pages. Taylor then went into "hiding" because of the constant bullying from Kanye's fans and released her album Reputation a year later, which makes several references to the entire situation.

youtube.com

Then, in 2020, the entire unedited version of Taylor and Kanye's phone call was leaked, revealing that Taylor had been right the entire time. She never gave Kanye permission to include that lyric about her, and someone had edited the footage Kim had released years prior. 

Okay, now flash forward to today: Taylor was named Time's Person of the Year and spoke candidly about that whole debacle, among other moments throughout her career, in her interview.

taylor on stage with a mic
Michael Tran / AFP via Getty Images

"Make no mistake — my career was taken away from me," she said. "You have a fully manufactured frame job, in an illegally recorded phone call, which Kim Kardashian edited and then put out to say to everyone that I was a liar."

taylor talking to kanye and kim at a show
Kevin Mazur / WireImage

She continued to explain that experience was actually extremely damaging to her mental health and said, "That took me down psychologically to a place I’ve never been before. I moved to a foreign country. I didn’t leave a rental house for a year. I was afraid to get on phone calls. I pushed away most people in my life because I didn’t trust anyone anymore. I went down really, really hard."

taylor performing on stage
Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for TAS

“I thought that moment of backlash was going to define me negatively for the rest of my life,” she continued, recalling how Reputation was met with skepticism at first.

she&#x27;s playing piano on stage
Jun Sato / Getty Images

And luckily, her fears didn't come true because now in 2023, she's in the absolute PEAK of her career.

Tas2023 / Getty Images

Read Taylor's full interview here.