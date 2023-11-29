Skip To Content
16 Times Celebs Wore Seemingly "Inappropriate" Wedding Guest Outfits (And If The Bride Or Groom Approved)

In 2023, Olivia Wilde wore a white "wedding dress" to her friends Colton Underwood and Jordan C. Brown's wedding "just so [she] could make a joke about it in [her] toast."

Kristen Harris
by Kristen Harris

BuzzFeed Staff

Traditionally, Western weddings come with certain unspoken dress code for guests, like not wearing white or red. Of course, some couples don't mind if their guests break these rules, and a few may even encourage it, but for the most part, the main rule is this: don't take away attention from the couple who are getting married.

Here are 16 celebs who were called out for wearing seemingly inappropriate outfits to another person's wedding:

1. Lana Del Rey wore a white LoveShackFancy dress with pink flowers on it to Jack Antonoff And Margaret Qualley's 2023 wedding.

lana waving as she arrives at the wedding in platform summer sandals and a halter dress with a cardigan
Tyja / T.JACKSON / BACKGRID

Her look sparked an online debate about if it's ever okay to wear white to a wedding that isn't yours.

lana and her bodyguard
Tyja / T.JACKSON / BACKGRID

2. In 2023, Hailey Bieber wore a Fancì Club dress that was so light blue that it photographed white to Stephanie Shepherd and Larry Jackson's wedding.

In her Instagram comments, fans questioned her decision to wear the dress:

you look silly wearing white to a wedding
Instagram / Via instagram.com
why wearing a white dress to a wedding though
Instagram / Via instagram.com

3. Attending the same wedding, Kim Kardashian wore an Alaïa dress that showed her underwear.

kim walking towards her car wearing a long dress with the midriff cut out as well as cutouts long the center thigh to show her underwear
Mega / GC Images / Via Getty

She was called out for "nearly upstaging" the bride.

closeup of her in the dress
Mega / GC Images / Via Getty

4. Kim's look was compared to the Monot outfit her sister Kendall Jenner wore to her friend Lauren Perez's wedding reception in 2021.

Kendall Jenner / Via instagram.com

Her dress was widely criticized and called "blatantly disrespectful to the bride." However, sharing pictures from her wedding on Instagram a few months later, Lauren commented, "[KENDALL] LOOKED STUNNING AND I LOVED IT!"

Kendall herself replied, "Obvi asked for your approval in advance too. We love a beach wedding."

5. The same day Kendall wore her controversial dress, Kim was called out over her look at Paris Hilton and Carter Reum's wedding.

While many commenters praised her look, others gave criticism similar to what Kendall received.

outshined the bride
Instagram / Via instagram.com
who goes to peoples wedding dressing like that
Instagram / Via instagram.com

6. When Dua Lipa attended Olive Uniacke and Dane Ensley's wedding in 2022, she wore a lacey, lingerie-inspired Bottega Veneta slip dress.

Twitter: @DUALIPA

Some fans called her out for wearing a dress that photographed almost white or for trying to "steal" the show. However, it's worth noting that the bride wore a hot pink wedding dress.

Twitter: @DUALIPA

7. A few weeks later, Dua Lipa wore a sheer white Mugler dress to Simon Porte Jacquemus and Marco Maestri's wedding.

dua lipa in a long sheer dress with undergarments showing
Arnold Jerocki / Getty Images

In context, the seemingly controversial outfit choice made sense, as it was designed by Simon himself. Other guests, including Mica Argañaraz and Didi Stone, also wore white.

closeup of her in the dress
Arnold Jerocki / Getty Images

8. In 2023, Olivia Wilde wore a white "wedding dress" to her friends Colton Underwood and Jordan C. Brown's wedding "just so [she] could make a joke about it in [her] toast."

olivia in a wedding dress
Olivia Wilde / Via Instagram: @https://www.instagram.com/oliviawilde/?hl=en

Some fans criticized her outfit choice, while others said it was likely fine because there was no bride. In a follow-up post on her Instagram story, she said that "the grooms approved."

olivia in a white dress hugging the grooms
Olivia Wilde / Via Instagram: @https://www.instagram.com/oliviawilde/?hl=en

9. In 2021, Olivia Palermo wore a white Giambattista Valli dress to Simon Huck and Phil Riportella's wedding.

Most commenters praised her look, but some debated whether it was okay to wear white to a wedding, even if there was no bride:

not a dress for wedding&#x27;s friend
Instagram / Via instagram.com
soo you can wear off-white floral to a wedding as it&#x27;s a gay weeding? what happened to basic etiquette?
Instagram / Via instagram.com

10. Cheryl Cole wore a white Zuhair Murad dress with sheer panels and lots of feathers to Nigel Hall and Philip Bates's 2018 wedding.

the dress has 3 tiers of feathers and 3D gems and flowers
Xpos / Zed Jameson / BACKGRID

Some felt the look was "too bold" or too white for a wedding guest. Responding to criticism on Instagram, she reportedly wrote, "Them: How could you wear such a thing to a wedding? I bet the bride was upset. 😡 Me: There wasn't one. 👬"

closeup of her in the dress
Xpos / Zed Jameson / BACKGRID

11. Cara Delevingne wore an Emporio Armani tuxedo to Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank's 2018 wedding. The ceremony's strict, traditional royal dress code called for women to wear day dresses with hats and for men to wear morning coats.

cara in a suit and top hat with heels
Matt Crossick / AFP via Getty Images

However, Cara had the bride's permission to break the dress code. She told Grazia, "Eugenie has been a friend of mine since I was a kid, and I've always wanted to wear tails. I texted her, as I wasn't sure about it, and she was like, 'Of course, I expected nothing else from you!'"

closeup of her in the hat and tuxedo coat
Pool / WireImage / Via Getty

12. After Candace Cameron Bure posted a picture of her family dressed for a wedding in 2021, she and her daughter were criticized for wearing red, and her husband and son were called out for not wearing socks.

In response to a comment about the red dresses, Candace said, "Anything goes in L.A. There were 4 women wearing red dresses to the wedding." Then, replying to a commenter who called the guys' lack of socks "very unattractive," she said, "Comments like this are unattractive. People enjoy style in different ways. It's not always necessary to share your opinion."

her wearing a long dress at an event
Astrid Stawiarz / Via Getty

13. At her Game of Thrones costars Rose Leslie and Kit Harington's 2018 wedding, Sophie Turner wore a red tuxedo jacket dress and thigh-high boots.

her walking outside in the outfit
Jane Barlow - Pa Images / PA Images via Getty Images

The creative ensemble was praised by some and reviled by others. Sophie herself regretted the look, later telling Elle, "One of my worst looks...I had a fashion emergency. It was either the thigh-high boots or these nice heels, but I felt like if I just wore the heels all of my leg is showing, if I cover up a little bit then... urgh, it was a disaster. Worst fashion choice."

closeup of her in the blazer
Mark Milan / GC Images / Via Getty

14. When her The Real Housewives of Atlanta costar Porsha Williams married Simon Guobadia in 2022, NeNe Leakes wore a see-through dress.

her walking in the slinky see through dress
NeNe Leakes / Via Instagram: @https://www.instagram.com/neneleakes/?hl=en

In the comments of a picture reposted by The Peach Report on Instagram, some fans expressed their love for the look, while others felt it wasn't the best choice for a wedding.

that dress is so disrespectful for porsha&#x27;s wedding
Instagram / Via instagram.com
nene your see through dress is very inappropriate for a wedding
Instagram / Via instagram.com

15. Attending Hailey and Justin Bieber's second wedding ceremony in 2019, Kylie Jenner wore a gold dress with a plunging asymmetrical neckline and a high thigh slit, which you can see here.

closeup of kylie and hailee at an event
Frazer Harrison / Via Getty

In the comments, many fans praised the look, but others questioned whether it was too "extra" to wear to a friend's wedding.

are you out of your mind why on earth would you wear that as a guest at a wedding
Instagram / Via instagram.com
imagine someone rocked up to your weding dressed like this i&#x27;d call the police
Instagram / Via instagram.com

16. And finally, when her brother Frankie Grande married Hale Leon in 2022, Ariana Grande wore a custom Vera Wang outfit.

Some Instagram commenters thought her look wasn't a wedding-appropriate.

it&#x27;s beautiful but for a wedding? way to make it about you
Instagram / Via instagram.com
really pretty dress and woman but my question is.. is it appropriate for a wedding
Instagram / Via instagram.com

However, Frankie gave his approval.

this is absolutley the most perfect dress to fit our galactic chic star wars themed wedding
Instagram / Via instagram.com

What do you think of these wedding guest looks? Do you think they broke any unspoken "wedding dress code" rules? Share your thoughts in the comments!