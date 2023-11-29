Traditionally, Western weddings come with certain unspoken dress code for guests, like not wearing white or red. Of course, some couples don't mind if their guests break these rules, and a few may even encourage it, but for the most part, the main rule is this: don't take away attention from the couple who are getting married.
Here are 16 celebs who were called out for wearing seemingly inappropriate outfits to another person's wedding:
1. Lana Del Rey wore a white LoveShackFancy dress with pink flowers on it to Jack Antonoff And Margaret Qualley's 2023 wedding.
Her look sparked an online debate about if it's ever okay to wear white to a wedding that isn't yours.
2. In 2023, Hailey Bieber wore a Fancì Club dress that was so light blue that it photographed white to Stephanie Shepherd and Larry Jackson's wedding.
In her Instagram comments, fans questioned her decision to wear the dress:
4. Kim's look was compared to the Monot outfit her sister Kendall Jenner wore to her friend Lauren Perez's wedding reception in 2021.
Her dress was widely criticized and called "blatantly disrespectful to the bride." However, sharing pictures from her wedding on Instagram a few months later, Lauren commented, "[KENDALL] LOOKED STUNNING AND I LOVED IT!"
Kendall herself replied, "Obvi asked for your approval in advance too. We love a beach wedding."