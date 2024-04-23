I Genuinely Can't Listen To Taylor Swift's "The Tortured Poets Department" The Same Way Again After Reading These 15 Facts

With 31 songs on The Tortured Poets Department: The Anthology, it's Taylor Swift's longest album to date.

Nora Dominick
by Nora Dominick

BuzzFeed Staff

Hot Topic
🔥 Full coverage and conversation on Taylor Swift

1. First, Taylor Swift told fans at an Eras Tour concert in Tokyo that she'd been working on The Tortured Poets Department "for about two years." She added, "I kept working on it throughout the US tour, and when it was perfect, in my opinion — when it was good enough for you — I finished it."

2. When Taylor announced the title, The Tortured Poets Department, some debated the grammatical correctness of "Poets" instead of styling it "Poets'" or "Poet's." The title is styled like the 1989 movie Dead Poets Society, which starred Ethan Hawke and Josh Charles, who also appear in the music video for "Fortnight."

Josh Charles and Ethan Hawke in Dead Poets Society vs Taylor Swift&#x27;s music video for &quot;Fortnight&quot;
Touchstone Pictures / Everett Collection / Republic / Via youtube.com

Fans also speculated that The Tortured Poets Department was inspired by Joe Alwyn, Andrew Scott, and Paul Mescal's reported group chat name, "The Tortured Man Club."

3. The album cover for The Tortured Poets Department was shot by photographer Beth Garrabrant, who previously took photos for Folklore, Evermore, Red (Taylor's Version), Midnights, Speak Now (Taylor's Version), and 1989 (Taylor's Version).

Album cover of &#x27;The Tortured Poets Department&#x27; with an Taylor Swift posing pensively on a bed
Republic

For the TTPD album cover, Taylor was styled by Joseph Cassell, and she reportedly wears YSL and The Row — Mary-Kate and Ashely Olsen's brand — on the cover. Lorrie Turk did Taylor's makeup, while Jemma Muradian did her hair.

Hot Topic
Think you’re Blondie’s biggest fan? Put your ~reputation~ to the test.
See our Taylor Swift Discussions

4. With a total of 31 songs on The Tortured Poets Department: The Anthology, it's Taylor's longest album. Previously, her longest album was Red (Taylor's Version), which has 30 songs.

Taylor Swift poses with hand in hair for &#x27;The Tortured Poets Department - The Anthology&#x27; album cover
Republic

After releasing The Tortured Poets Department at midnight ET on April 19, Taylor then dropped a surprise additional 15 songs that make up The Tortured Poets Department: The Anthology.

5. The spoken voice heard in "I Can Do It with a Broken Heart" is producer Oli Jacobs, who produced several tracks on the album. Oli can be heard counting Taylor in, which is reminiscent of a click track that performers hear in their earpieces when performing live.

6. Taylor said that she wrote "Who's Afraid of Little Old Me?" while "sitting at the piano in one of those moments when I felt bitter about just all the things we do to our artists as a society and as a culture." She wrote the song alone, too.

Taylor Swift at piano on stage with mossy decoration in a flowing dress
Buda Mendes / Getty Images for TAS Rights Management

She added in the Amazon Music commentary for the track, "What do we do to our writers, and our artists, and our creatives? We put them through hell. We watch what they create, then we judge it. We love to watch artists in pain, often to the point where I think sometimes, as a society, we provoke that pain, and we just watch what happens."

7. For "Clara Bow," which is named after the famous silent film actor, Taylor explained that the track is "a commentary on what I've seen in the industry that I've been in over time." She added that the reason she name drops Clara Bow and Stevie Nicks in the song is a reference to her being told "you know, you remind us of" by various record labels when she was starting out.

Bettmann Archive / Getty Images, Clayton Call / Redferns / Getty Images

Taylor continued, saying, "And that’s how we teach women to see themselves, as like you could be the new replacement for this woman who’s done something great before you. I picked women who have done great things in the past and have been these archetypes of greatness in the entertainment industry. Clara Bow was the first ‘it girl.’ Stevie Nicks is an icon and an incredible example for anyone who wants to write songs and make music."

8. Speaking about "Clara Bow," the actor's great-granddaughter said, "My family and I love the song and are thankful for Taylor connecting with Clara's legacy through her songwriting." Clara was an actor in the silent film era of the 1920s and was given the nickname "The It Girl." She's also considered the first Hollywood sex symbol.

Clara Bow in vintage attire with fur trim standing next to an open door
Archive Photos / Getty Images

Clara's other great-granddaughter also added, "It’s really remarkable for Clara to be back in the media attention, 100 years later. That’s a testament to her legacy. I hope this inspires the younger generation to learn about Clara's story and feel inspired by her perseverance."

9. In the Amazon Music commentary for "Florida!!!" (feat. Florence + the Machine), Taylor said that the inspiration for the track actually came from "always watching Dateline." She added, "People have these crimes that they commit; where do they immediately skip town and go to? They go to Florida."

Taylor Swift embracing Florence Welch, both smiling, in a series of candid Polaroid photos
Jack Antonoff / Instagram / Via instagram.com

She continued, saying, "They try to reinvent themselves, have a new identity, blend in. I think when you go through a heartbreak, there’s a part of you that thinks, 'I want a new name. I want a new life. I don't want anyone to know where I've been or know me at all.'"

10. In the album's liner notes for "Florida!!!" (feat. Florence + the Machine), Emily Jean Stone, aka actor Emma Stone, is credited with "oddities" on the track. While it's unclear right now what "oddities" means, some fans have pointed out the similarities between Taylor's TTPD aesthetic and Emma's costumes in Poor Things.

Republic / Taylor Swift / Via youtu.be, Searchlight Pictures

This isn't the first time Emma has been linked to a song by Taylor. When Speak Now (Taylor's Version) was released in 2023, the song "When Emma Falls in Love" was rumored to be about Emma. The duo have been friends since 2008.

11. Speaking about "Fortnight" featuring Post Malone, Taylor explained that this song "exhibits a lot of the common themes that run throughout the album. One of which being fatalism — longing, pining away, lost dreams."

Taylor Swift and Post Malone embracing in the music video for &quot;Fortnight&quot;
Republic / Taylor Swift / Via youtu.be

"I think that it's a very fatalistic album in that there are lots of very dramatic lines about life or death," Taylor added. "'I love you, it's ruining my life.' These are very hyperbolic, dramatic things to say. It's that kind of album."

12. Stevie Nicks, who is mentioned in "Clara Bow," penned a poem for Taylor on Aug. 13, 2023, which is featured as the prologue in physical copies of the album. In Oct. 2023, Stevie talked about Taylor in an interview, saying, "I never don't tell the truth. And I think that's something that if Taylor Swift, who is my friend, if Taylor got anything from me, that's what she got."

Taylor Swift and Stevie Nicks performing together
Michael Caulfield / WireImage / Getty Images

Stevie continued, saying, "I don't ever lie in my songs — and if you broke up with me, I don't put I broke up with you. I tell the truth, always." Stevie and Taylor first crossed paths in 2010 when they performed at the Grammy Awards together, which Taylor reportedly called a "fairy tale and an honor."

13. Following the release of "The Black Dog," fans began to flock to a London pub named The Black Dog because of the lyrics: "And so I watch as you walk / Into some bar called The Black Dog." One video posted to the pub's TikTok has over 600,000 views and counting. They even posted a video joking that they are trying to figure out if Taylor is referring to Joe Alwyn or Matty Healy in the song.

14. In the song "The Tortured Poets Department," Taylor sings, "I laughed in your face and said / 'You're not Dylan Thomas, I'm not Patti Smith / This ain't the Chelsea Hotel, we're modern idiots.'" And Patti posted her appreciation for being included in the song on her Instagram, writing, "This is saying I was moved to be mentioned in the company of the great Welsh poet Dylan Thomas. Thank you Taylor."

15. And finally, The Tortured Poets Department is the first album in Spotify history to have more than 300 million streams in a single day on April 19, 2024.

Taylor Swift sitting on floor with scattered papers, looking at open album with reflective expression
Republic / Taylor Swift / Via youtu.be

On the same day, "Fortnight" (feat. Post Malone) also became Spotify's most-streamed song in a single day.

Hot Topic
🔥 Full coverage and conversation on Taylor Swift
We see you lurking 👀
Join a Taylor Swift conversation instead.
See the Discussions