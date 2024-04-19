Hot Topic
It's The Tortured Poets Department release day! On Friday, Taylor Swift dropped her eleventh studio album.
The Tortured Poets Department features Post Malone and Florence & The Machine guest appearances. There's also a second volume called The Anthology. There are 31 new songs from Taylor in total, and they've taken the internet by storm.
Fans are dissecting lyrics to hypothesize if certain songs might be about Taylor's boyfriend Travis Kelce or her ex Joe Alwyn.
Some are even convinced Taylor is singing about her reported fling with Matty Healy last year and her years-long feud with Kim Kardashian on other tracks.
But there's another celebrity connected to the album (in addition to Taylor's frequent collaborators Jack Antonoff and Aaron Dessner), and this person is one of Taylor's longtime pals.
It's Emma Stone.
According to People, the actor received a credit on "Florida!!!," which is Taylor's song that features Florence & The Machine. The extent of Emma's involvement with the song is unclear. Entertainment Weekly reports that Emma is listed in the song's linear notes as having contributed "oddities."
This isn't the first time Emma has been associated with one of Taylor's songs. In July 2023, Taylor dropped a track titled "When Emma Falls in Love" on her re-released version of Speak Now.
While neither Emma nor Taylor have confirmed the song is about the actor, fans have speculated that "When Emma Falls In Love" was written about the Poor Things star. Notably, the song was reportedly among the tracks written for but not included on the original Speak Now release in 2010, meaning it's been around for a while.
This would track with Emma and Taylor's friendship, as they reportedly first met at the Young Hollywood Awards in 2008.
They've maintained a strong friendship over the years, like when Taylor attended the premiere of Emma's movie Easy A in 2010.
More recently, Taylor was spotted attending a screening for Poor Things in December of last year.
And backstage at the Golden Globes in January, Emma Stone even jokingly said of Taylor Swift cheering on her Best Actress Musical or Comedy win that night for Poor Things, "What an asshole, am I right?"
Taylor was in attendance as she and her concert film Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour were nominated in a new category, Best Cinematic and Box Office Achievement.
Emma added at the Golden Globes of Taylor, "I’ve known her for almost 20 years and I was very happy she was there. Taylor was also nominated tonight which was wonderful and, yes, what an asshole." What a friendship!
