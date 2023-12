38.

aired on Fox and even for the time was considered a pretty awful reality show . In case you forgot, the premise of the show was that in each episode they would take two "unattractive women" put them on a diet and workout routine, and give them a bunch of plastic surgery, along with therapy. At the end of the episode, they would select one of the women to move along to The Swan Pageant — where they would compete against other contestants from other episodes.