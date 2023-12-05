At one point in the podcast, when Dax acknowledged that JVN shouldn't have been put in that situation, they said, "I wanted to come chat about my podcast. I could just cry because I'm so tired of having to fight for little kids because they just want to be included. I wish that people were as passionate about little kids being able to be included or grow up as they were about fictitious women's fairness in sports. I have to tell you, I am very tired."

Later, when JVN reflected on the Armchair Expert interview while appearing on the podcast Baby, This Is Keke Palmer, he said, "If you listen to podcasts, you know what an edit is — that was an edit, and that was an edit that I asked for approval or insight into, and was not given. So, after that conversation, I did ask for a transcript and what that was going to look or sound like, because that was quite a conversation, and I was not given insight into that. There were some significant pieces of that conversation that were left out that did ultimately have me in tears."



Then, on the podcast Not Skinny But Not Fat, he said, "I thought [Dax] was very brave to release it... Oh, to be clear, he was very edited. That was not exactly what went down. I would say it was worse... It was really gaslighty to say, you know, 'I can agree with you on nine out of ten things, but then I disagree on one thing and you're gonna label me.' Well, he wasn't agreeing with me on nine out of ten. He was actually disagreeing with me on every single thing that I said. Every single thing I said, he had pushback. Every single thing."