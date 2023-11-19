"This is astonishingly bad," one redditor said of the interview, "like, worse than I could've imagined. I've worn glasses for just about my whole life, and I can't understand being genuinely offended if someone asked if they were fake lol. A lot of people wear fake glasses. Get over yourself, dude."
Another said Jack needs to "have some humility."
"Dude's insufferable and thinks everything he touches is gold," a third wrote.
Meanwhile, others believed that Jack was just trying to be funny and sarcastic with Amelia, and it came off wrong.
"i am by no means a jack antonoff stan but the point of her interviews is that they’re awkward!!!!! he tried to match her energy," one fan wrote. "And yeah it came off a lil cringe and didn’t totally land but why are people acting like he told her to k*ll h*****f or something. the internet is weird."
i am by no means a jack antonoff stan but the point of her interviews is that they’re awkward!!!!! he tried to match her energy and yeah it came off a lil cringe and didn’t totally land but why are people acting like he told her to k*ll h*****f or something. the internet is weird
"In most of the recent interviews I've seen with Amelia, the celebs are playing along with her by insulting her, flirting with her, or generally being weird. He just wasn't charismatic enough to pull it off very well," a second fan said.
okay my theory, is that jack antonoff watches her show and thought she was going to be super mean so he went for it not realising (until it was too late) that it was not landing at all. OR he’s just… an ass idk #GQMOTYpic.twitter.com/idpHdzjGkB