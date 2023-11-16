Skip To Content
    The 2023 GQ Men Of The Year Awards Were Last Night, And The Style Jumped Out On The Red Carpet

    Stars and style!

    Morgan Murrell
    by Morgan Murrell

    BuzzFeed Staff

    Ncuti Gatwa

    Ncuti Gatwa
    Ian West - Pa Images / PA Images via Getty Images

    Phoebe Waller-Bridge

    Phoebe Waller-Bridge
    Dave Benett / Dave Benett/Getty Images

    Jeremy Allen White

    Jeremy Allen White
    Gareth Cattermole / Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

    Daisy Edgar-Jones

    Daisy Edgar-Jones
    Karwai Tang / WireImage / Getty Images

    Theo James

    Theo James
    Dave Benett / Dave Benett/ Getty Images

    Boygenius's Phoebe Bridgers, Julien Baker, and Lucy Dacus

    Boygenius&#x27;s Phoebe Bridgers, Julien Baker, and Lucy Dacus
    Ian West - Pa Images / PA Images via Getty Images

    Oliver Jackson-Cohen

    Oliver Jackson-Cohen
    Dave Benett / Dave Benett/ Getty Images

    Maisie Williams

    Maisie Williams
    Mike Marsland / Mike Marsland / WireImage / Getty Images

    Micheal Ward

    Micheal Ward
    Dave Benett / Dave Benett/ Getty Images

    Cush Jumbo

    Cush Jumbo
    Karwai Tang / WireImage / Getty Images

    Asa Butterfield

    Asa Butterfield
    Karwai Tang / WireImage / Getty Images

    Nia DaCosta

    Nia DaCosta
    Karwai Tang / WireImage / Getty Images

    Andrew Scott

    Andrew Scott
    Mike Marsland / Mike Marsland / WireImage / Getty Images

    Amelia Dimoldenberg

    Amelia Dimoldenberg
    Mike Marsland / Mike Marsland / WireImage / Getty Images

    Will Sharpe

    Will Sharpe
    Mike Marsland / Mike Marsland / WireImage / Getty Images

    Jodie Turner-Smith

    Jodie Turner-Smith
    Mike Marsland / Mike Marsland / WireImage / Getty Images

    Aaron Pierre

    Aaron Pierre
    Dave Benett / Dave Benett/ Getty Images

    Sophia Di Martino

    Sophia Di Martino
    Mike Marsland / Mike Marsland / WireImage / Getty Images

    Joe Alwyn

    Joe Alwyn
    Karwai Tang / WireImage / Getty Images

    India Mullen

    India Mullen
    Mike Marsland / Mike Marsland / WireImage / Getty Images

    Phil Dunster

    Phil Dunster
    Mike Marsland / Mike Marsland / WireImage / Getty Images

    Flo

    Flo
    Dave Benett / Dave Benett/ Getty Images

    David Jonsson

    David Jonsson
    Gareth Cattermole / Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

    Aisling Bea

    Aisling Bea
    Mike Marsland / Mike Marsland / WireImage / Getty Images

    Fionn O'Shea

    Fionn O&#x27;Shea
    Karwai Tang / WireImage / Getty Images

    Mahalia

    Mahalia
    Karwai Tang / WireImage / Getty Images

    Ebon Moss-Bachrach

    Ebon Moss-Bachrach
    Mike Marsland / Mike Marsland / WireImage / Getty Images

    Ikram Abdi

    Ikram Abdi
    Karwai Tang / WireImage / Getty Images

    Ed McVey

    Ed McVey
    Karwai Tang / WireImage / Getty Images

    Sigrid

    Sigrid
    Karwai Tang / WireImage / Getty Images

    Paapa Essiedu

    Paapa Essiedu
    Mike Marsland / Mike Marsland / WireImage / Getty Images

    Sheila Atim

    Sheila Atim
    Mike Marsland / Mike Marsland / WireImage / Getty Images

    Kingsley Ben-Adir

    Kingsley Ben-Adir
    Mike Marsland / Mike Marsland / WireImage / Getty Images

    Meg Bellamy

    Meg Bellamy
    Karwai Tang / WireImage / Getty Images

    Mawaan Rizwan

    Mawaan Rizwan
    Karwai Tang / WireImage / Getty Images

    Leomie Anderson

    Leomie Anderson
    Karwai Tang / WireImage / Getty Images

    Anson Boon

    Anson Boon
    Karwai Tang / WireImage

    Maisie Peters

    Maisie Peters
    Karwai Tang / WireImage / Getty Images

    Daniel Millar

    Daniel Millar
    Karwai Tang / WireImage / Getty Images

    Eva Apio

    Eva Apio
    Mike Marsland / Mike Marsland / WireImage / Getty Images

    Russell Tovey

    Russell Tovey
    Mike Marsland / Mike Marsland / WireImage / Getty Images

    Raye

    Raye
    Mike Marsland / Mike Marsland / WireImage / Getty Images

    Sam Salter

    Sam Salter
    Mike Marsland / Mike Marsland / WireImage / Getty Images

    Bella Michelle

    Bella Michelle
    Mike Marsland / Mike Marsland / WireImage / Getty Images

    Ashley Walters

    Ashley Walters
    Mike Marsland / Mike Marsland / WireImage / Getty Images

    Mollie King

    Mollie King
    Mike Marsland / Mike Marsland / WireImage / Getty Images

    Munya Chawawa

    Munya Chawawa
    Mike Marsland / Mike Marsland / WireImage / Getty Images

    Mia McKenna-Bruce

    Mia McKenna-Bruce
    Mike Marsland / Mike Marsland / WireImage / Getty Images

    Jasmine Jobson

    Jasmine Jobson
    Mike Marsland / Mike Marsland / WireImage / Getty Images

    Jessica Plummer

    Jessica Plummer
    Mike Marsland / Mike Marsland / WireImage / Getty Images

    Little Simz

    Little Simz
    Mike Marsland / Mike Marsland / WireImage / Getty Images

    Chloe Scantlebury

    Chloe Scantlebury
    Mike Marsland / Mike Marsland / WireImage / Getty Images

    Neelam Gill

    Neelam Gill
    Mike Marsland / Mike Marsland / WireImage / Getty Images

    Katarina Johnson-Thompson

    Katarina Johnson-Thompson
    Mike Marsland / Mike Marsland / WireImage / Getty Images

    Clara Amfo

    Clara Amfo
    Mike Marsland / Mike Marsland / WireImage / Getty Images

    Amelia Gray Hamlin

    Amelia Gray Hamlin
    Mike Marsland / Mike Marsland / WireImage / Getty Images