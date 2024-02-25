21 Interesting Facts About Ncuti Gatwa, The New Star Of "Doctor Who"

He said, "I remember being at Manchester Pride, going through the streets with all my boys, shaking my cha-chas, living it up, when I saw this woman who looked exactly like my auntie. She wasn’t – but I knew she was Rwandan...It just blew my mind that she was there. I can feel myself getting emotional just thinking about it. We were holding hands, and she said to me, 'I don’t really know why I’m here. I’m just here.' I told her, 'Honey, you don’t need to know. You absolutely. Do not. Need. To. Know. You’re here. Be proud of who you are.' I had never met another queer Rwandan person before. I thought I was the only one in the world."



Reflecting on describing himself as queer in the Elle interview three months later, he told British GQ, "It felt right in the moment. I’ve never been in the closet, you know. I just never talked about it. The work I do is what’s important."